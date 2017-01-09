Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today.com Sun logo
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google Plus
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
Mach
Tech
Science
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Top Ongoing
President Obama: The Legacy
Syria's Suffering Families
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Today
Featured
NBC News VR
College Game Plan
Data Points
Inspiring America
Long Story Short
101
Show Me
Flashback
30 Seconds to Know
Debunker
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Top Stories
John Moore / Getty Images
SPECIAL REPORT
'The Most Unhappy Place in America' Fights Heroin Epidemic
U.S. news
advertisement
Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal
Trump Blasts 'Over-Rated' Streep After Golden Globes Speech
Awards
Trump Blasts 'Over-Rated' Streep After Golden Globes Speech
Awards
Lucas Jackson / Reuters file
Trump's Son-in-Law to Serve as Special Adviser to President: Source
BREAKING
Trump's Son-in-Law to Serve as Special Adviser to President: Source
BREAKING
Orlando Police Department
2 Officers Killed in Hunt for Orlando Murder Suspect
Crime & Courts
2 Officers Killed in Hunt for Orlando Murder Suspect
Crime & Courts
MICHAEL REYNOLDS / EPA
Gallery
Photos
Gallery
The Obama Era: The Last Eight Years in Pictures
Barack Obama
Gallery
The Obama Era: The Last Eight Years in Pictures
Barack Obama
5 Golden Globe Takeaways From Trump to Oscars Race
Movies
U.S. Warship Fires Warning Shots at Iran Boats: Pentagon
Military
Confirmation Chaos: Trump's Picks Could Fail to Get Past Senate
White House
Hillary Clinton Attends 'The Color Purple,' Gets Ovation
U.S. news
Famous 'Tunnel Tree' Is Toppled by Storm
U.S. news
See Who Dazzled on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
TODAY.com
Do We Need Laws to Protect From After-Work Emails?
World
16 Arrested Over Kim Kardashian West's Gunpoint Heist
Celebrity
Here's What You Need to Know About the Rising Threat of Ransomware
Security
Latest
7 minutes
SpaceX Return to Flight Delayed Again
Tech News
9 minutes
Trump Legal Battle Over Unpaid Paint Bill Rumbles On
U.S. news
11 minutes
Jail in a Gilded Cage: Forced Labor Case Raises Doubts Over Home Imprisonment
Asian America
25 minutes
Eli Manning on Beckham: You do Things, You Have to Back it up
Sports
Video
At Golden Globes, ‘La La Land’ has a landslide of wins with 7 awards
Awards
Video
Source: Trump son-in-law to be named adviser
News
Video
Trump transition: Confirmation hearings set to begin amid controversy
Politics
Video
‘Dropping Like Flies’: Heroin Epidemic Takes Hold of PA County
U.S. news
Get Breaking news updates
Privacy Policy
advertisement
Follow NBC News
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
advertisement
Local News
Find
Affiliate
Edit Location
Locate
Sorry, Local News & Weather needs JavaScript turned on
Find your local NBC News affiliate
Extended Forecast
Fair
Forecast from:
The Weather Channel
Featured
¡Obámanos! President Barack Obama's Legacy for Latinos
Latino
photo credit
Spotlight
Sponsored By
China Fears Rise of 'Effeminate' Boys, Issues Textbook
China
photo credit
Spotlight
Sponsored By
The Long, Hard Road to Repealing Obamacare
President Obama: The Legacy
Here's the Full List of Golden Globe Winners
TODAY.com
advertisement
Top Videos
30 Seconds to Know
Debunker
Flashback
Show Me
More
Video
At Golden Globes, ‘La La Land’ has a landslide of wins with 7 awards
Awards
Video
Video
Source: Trump son-in-law to be named adviser
News
Video
Trump transition: Confirmation hearings set to begin amid controversy
Politics
Video
‘Dropping Like Flies’: Heroin Epidemic Takes Hold of PA County
U.S. news
Video
Orlando sheriff: Suspect 'getting help from someone’
News
Video
Alleged airport shooter appears in court
News
advertisement
Mach
More
More
The Hunt For Alien Megastructures Is On
Mach / Innovation
Video
Video
Riding Elevators to Space Is Closer Than You Think
Mach / Innovation
Video
Video
Amazon Aims to Ship Packages From a Flying Warehouse
Mach / Innovation
Sports
More
More
Jeff Zelevansky / Getty Images
Eli Manning on Beckham: You do Things, You Have to Back it up
NBC Sports
It's Time for Odell Beckham Jr. to Meet With Sports Psychologist
NBC Sports
Why Steelers' Head Coach is to Blame For Roethlisberger's Injury
NBC Sports
NBA Player Refuses to Report to New Team After Being Traded
NBC Sports
What's Next For Steelers' Coach After Recent Assault Charges?
NBC Sports
advertisement
Earl Thomas' Cool Hat? It's Actually From Russia
NBC Sports
Blackhawks Captain Wears USA Jersey After Losing Bet to Teammate
NBC Sports
Watch: NBCSN's Star Sunday Continues with NHL Sunday Shootout
NBC Sports
Wild Defeat Ducks in Coach Bruce Boudreau's Return to Anaheim
NBC Sports
U.S. News
More
More
Orlando Police Department
2 Officers Killed in Hunt for Orlando Murder Suspect
Crime & Courts
Simona Ladan
Famous 'Tunnel Tree' Is Toppled by Storm
U.S. news
Famous 'Tunnel Tree' Is Toppled by Storm
U.S. news
Trump Legal Battle Over Unpaid Paint Bill Rumbles On
U.S. news
Spotify Looks to Obama in Search for New "President of Playlists"
NBC New York
'The Most Unhappy Place in America' Fights Heroin Epidemic
SPECIAL REPORT
Video
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope
Politics News
'The Most Unhappy Place in America' Fights Heroin Epidemic
SPECIAL REPORT
Video
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope
Politics News
Trump HHS Pick is Friend to Campaign Donors
Health Care
Hillary Clinton Attends 'The Color Purple,' Gets Ovation
U.S. news
Here's What You Need to Know About the Rising Threat of Ransomware
Security
U.S. Warship Fires Warning Shots at Iran Boats: Pentagon
Military
World News
More
More
Pakistan Says It Has Tested Its First Sub-Launched Nuke
World
Video
Subway Strike Brings London to Standstill, Strands Millions
World
U.S. Warship Fires Warning Shots at Iran Boats: Pentagon
Military
China Fears Rise of 'Effeminate' Boys, Issues Textbook
China
Do We Need Laws to Protect From After-Work Emails?
World
Do We Need Laws to Protect From After-Work Emails?
World
4 Government Critics Vanish in 4 Days in Pakistan
World
The U.S. Dropped an Average of 3 Bombs Per Hour Last Year
World
North Korea Says It Can Test-Launch ICBM at Any Time
World
16 Arrested Over Kim Kardashian West's Gunpoint Heist
Celebrity
advertisement
Politics
Congress
White House
Justice Department
National Security
Elections
First Read
More
Tom Williams / AP
The Long, Hard Road to Repealing Obamacare
President Obama: The Legacy
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Trump Legal Battle Over Unpaid Paint Bill Rumbles On
U.S. news
Trump Legal Battle Over Unpaid Paint Bill Rumbles On
U.S. news
Source: Jared Kushner to Serve as Trump Senior Adviser
BREAKING
Video
Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba's Jack Ma
Politics News
Hillary Clinton Attends 'The Color Purple,' Gets Ovation
U.S. news
Trump Blasts 'Over-Rated' Streep After Golden Globes Speech
Awards
Hillary Clinton Attends 'The Color Purple,' Gets Ovation
U.S. news
Trump Blasts 'Over-Rated' Streep After Golden Globes Speech
Awards
advertisement
Gallery
The Obama Era: The Last Eight Years in Pictures
Barack Obama
First Read: What Trump's Russia Reaction Says About His Judgment
First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: Jammed
First Read
Confirmation Chaos: Trump's Picks Could Fail to Get Past Senate
White House
Health
Health Care
Diet & Fitness
Mental Health
Men's Health
Women's Health
More
LUCY NICHOLSON / Reuters, file
Americans Like Obamacare. They Just Don't Know It
Health Care
Trump HHS Pick is Friend to Campaign Donors
Health Care
Will Obamacare Repeal Cost Millions of Jobs?
Health Care
The Long, Hard Road to Repealing Obamacare
President Obama: The Legacy
Flu Season is Getting Worse, CDC Says
Health news
Flu Season is Getting Worse, CDC Says
Health news
$9 Billion Blood Test Startup Theranos Lays Off 41%
Consumer
Mom Fighting for Her Life Gives Birth to Quads
TODAY.com
Cancer Deaths Fell 25 Percent Over Last 25 Years
Cancer
Feeding Babies Peanut Prevents Allergies: New Guidelines
Health news
advertisement
Pop Culture
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Viral
More
Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
See Who Dazzled on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
TODAY.com
Paul Drinkwater / Reuters
Golden Globes Is Full of Triumphs and Tributes
TODAY.com
Golden Globes Is Full of Triumphs and Tributes
TODAY.com
Hillary Clinton Attends 'The Color Purple,' Gets Ovation
U.S. news
Trump Blasts 'Over-Rated' Streep After Golden Globes Speech
Awards
Why Evan Rachel Wood Sported a Tux to the Golden Globes
TODAY.com
Here's the Full List of Golden Globe Winners
TODAY.com
Why Evan Rachel Wood Sported a Tux to the Golden Globes
TODAY.com
Here's the Full List of Golden Globe Winners
TODAY.com
advertisement
Video
Actors Get Political at Golden Globes
Celebrity
Diversity Triumphs at the 2017 Golden Globes
NBCBLK
5 Golden Globe Takeaways From Trump to Oscars Race
Movies
16 Arrested Over Kim Kardashian West's Gunpoint Heist
Celebrity
Business
Consumer
Travel
Economy
Personal Finance
Markets
More
DJIA
19908.90
-54.90(-0.28%)
NASDAQ
5536.52
+15.47(0.28%)
S&P 500
2270.92
-6.06(-0.27%)
Search
Car Culture, Inc. / Getty Images/Car Culture
Ford Is Bringing Back the Bronco — and Jobs — to Michigan
Autos
Video
Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba's Jack Ma
Politics News
Here's What You Need to Know About the Rising Threat of Ransomware
Security
No Excuse Not to Drive Electric as Chevy Bolt Named Car of the Year
Autos
Fiat to Invest $1B in U.S. Plants, Create 2,000 Jobs
Autos
Fiat to Invest $1B in U.S. Plants, Create 2,000 Jobs
Autos
Do We Need Laws to Protect From After-Work Emails?
World
GM CEO: Production Won't Change Despite Trump Threats
Autos
Science Fiction and Reality Converge at the Detroit Auto Show
Business News
Airport Carnage: What Are Rules About Guns in Baggage?
U.S. news
Lifestyle
More
More
Curtis Johnson / Getty Images/Aurora Creative
12 Parents Who Made Us Laugh This Week
TODAY.com
Video
Video
Boxed App CEO Is Changing How Millennials Shop
Lifestyle
Video
Boxed App CEO Is Changing How Millennials Shop
Lifestyle
Why This Uncle Wore a Suit to Meet His Newborn Niece
TODAY.com
Oprah's Classic Tomato Soup Recipe Is as Amazing as She Is
TODAY.com
Which Diet and Fitness Plan is Right for You?
TODAY.com
What's Really in the Middle of a Kit Kat? The Answer Is Blowing Our Minds
TODAY.com
Which Diet and Fitness Plan is Right for You?
TODAY.com
What's Really in the Middle of a Kit Kat? The Answer Is Blowing Our Minds
TODAY.com
advertisement
The One Yoga Pose to Do Every Single Day
TODAY.com
Gallery
Saturday in Pictures: The Holidays Aren't Over Everywhere
Photo
High Heels You Control With a Smartphone? The Craziest Tech From CES
Tech News
Science Fiction and Reality Converge at the Detroit Auto Show
Business News
Investigations
More
More
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Trump Legal Battle Over Unpaid Paint Bill Rumbles On
U.S. news
Alexie Druzhinin / Pool via EPA
Report: Russia Tried to Help Trump By Hurting Clinton
U.S. news
Report: Russia Tried to Help Trump By Hurting Clinton
U.S. news
$9 Billion Blood Test Startup Theranos Lays Off 41%
Consumer
U.S. Has ID'd Russians Who Gave Hacked Emails to WikiLeaks
U.S. news
Osama bin Laden's Son Put on U.S. Terror Blacklist
U.S. news
Trump, Intel Agencies Can't Even Agree What Day It Is
U.S. news
Osama bin Laden's Son Put on U.S. Terror Blacklist
U.S. news
Trump, Intel Agencies Can't Even Agree What Day It Is
U.S. news
Dubai Billionaire Ready to Do More Deals With Trumps
World
Video
Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Ohio Plane
U.S. news
What Went On in Those Not-So-Secret Russian Compounds?
U.S. news
Cosby Wants Trial Moved, Citing 'Monster' Headlines
Bill Cosby Scandal
NBC OUT
More
More
Entrepreneur Creates Inclusive Camp for LGBTQ Youth
NBC Out & Proud
LGBTQ Community Views Obama as Staunch Ally
OUT Politics and Policy
LGBTQ Community Views Obama as Staunch Ally
OUT Politics and Policy
6 LGBTQ Events Worth Traveling for in 2017
OUT Life and Style
Kim Burrell Can't Get an Amen From These Preachers, Scholars
NBCBLK
Texas Lawmaker Unveils Anti-Transgender 'Bathroom Bill'
OUT Politics and Policy
Gospel Singer Burrell Booted From 'Ellen' for Anti-Gay Sermon
U.S. news
Texas Lawmaker Unveils Anti-Transgender 'Bathroom Bill'
OUT Politics and Policy
Gospel Singer Burrell Booted From 'Ellen' for Anti-Gay Sermon
U.S. news
'Growing Up Coy' Filmmakers Discuss Trans Visibility
OUT Pop Culture
Lesbian Rabbi Fights Intolerance With Love
NBC Out & Proud
'New Frontiers': Museum Exhibit to Explore the Life of George Takei
Asian America
Nation's First Known Intersex Birth Certificate Issued in NYC
OUT Politics and Policy
Latino
More
More
ROBYN BECK / AFP/Getty Images
¡Obámanos! President Barack Obama's Legacy for Latinos
Latino
Philipp Schmidli / Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2016 FIFA World Player of the Year Award
NBC Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 2016 FIFA World Player of the Year Award
NBC Sports
Rep. Luis Gutierrez Will Boycott Inauguration to Protest Trump
Latino
Brother: Why Wasn't Airport Shooting Suspect Treated?
U.S. news
Video
New York City's Three Kings Parade: A Joyful, Iconic Tradition
Latino
'Heinous Attack': Arrest Made in Shooting of U.S. Diplomat
World
Video
New York City's Three Kings Parade: A Joyful, Iconic Tradition
Latino
'Heinous Attack': Arrest Made in Shooting of U.S. Diplomat
World
Happy Three Kings Day! Families Celebrate a Cherished Tradition
Latino
Ex-Venezuela Political Prisoner Still Raising Voice for Others' Freedom
Latino
Latino Makeup Artist Debuts as First Male Face for Maybelline
Latino
Anti-Trump Groups: National Protests Could Include Civil Disobedience
Latino
Asian America
More
More
Developer Who Risked Investors' Immigration Status Pleads Guilty to Fraud
Asian America
Pete Souza / The White House
Asian-American Leaders Reflect on Obama's Legacy
President Obama: The Legacy
Asian-American Leaders Reflect on Obama's Legacy
President Obama: The Legacy
OpEd: With Imminent Healthcare Changes, Who Will Get Left Behind?
Asian America
Muslims for Progressive Values Is Challenging the Mainstream Narrative
Asian America
Jail in a Gilded Cage: Forced Labor Case Raises Doubts Over Home Imprisonment
Asian America
'A Spiritual Act': How Multilingual Jazz Artist Jen Shyu Found Safety on Stage
Asian America
Jail in a Gilded Cage: Forced Labor Case Raises Doubts Over Home Imprisonment
Asian America
'A Spiritual Act': How Multilingual Jazz Artist Jen Shyu Found Safety on Stage
Asian America
Army Issues New Rule Granting Religious Accommodations for Turbans, Beards, Hijabs
Asian America
Actor Om Puri, Star in Bollywood and the West, Dies at 66
Asian America
After Facing Life in Prison and Deportation, Reformed Inmate Receives U.S. Citizenship
Asian America
4 Government Critics Vanish in 4 Days in Pakistan
World
NBCBLK
More
More
Richard Shotwell / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Diversity Triumphs at the 2017 Golden Globes
NBCBLK
Aude Guerrucci / Pool via Getty Images file
Lester Holt to Interview President Obama Ahead of Final Address
Barack Obama
Lester Holt to Interview President Obama Ahead of Final Address
Barack Obama
Obama's Legacy on Race is About Representation, Respect
President Obama: The Legacy
Alabama Band to March at Inauguration, Igniting Controversy
NBCBLK
Kim Burrell Can't Get an Amen From These Preachers, Scholars
NBCBLK
The Legacy of 'Reluctant' First Lady Michelle Obama
President Obama: The Legacy
Kim Burrell Can't Get an Amen From These Preachers, Scholars
NBCBLK
The Legacy of 'Reluctant' First Lady Michelle Obama
President Obama: The Legacy
3 Teens, 1 Woman in Facebook Torture Video Face Hate Charges
U.S. news
Anger and Tears in Church Massacre Trial
Charleston Church Shooting
From Hashtag to Book: #WeNeedDiverseBooks Publishes First Anthology
Asian America
Dylann Roof Speaks for First Time at Murder Trial
Charleston Church Shooting
President Obama: The Legacy
More
More
Pete Souza / The White House
Asian-American Leaders Reflect on Obama's Legacy
President Obama: The Legacy
Tom Williams / AP
The Long, Hard Road to Repealing Obamacare
President Obama: The Legacy
Obama's Legacy on Race is About Representation, Respect
President Obama: The Legacy
The Legacy of 'Reluctant' First Lady Michelle Obama
President Obama: The Legacy
Eight Years Later, What is President Obama's Economic Legacy?
President Obama: The Legacy
Comedian-in-Chief: Obama's Funniest Moments
President Obama: The Legacy
Syria's Suffering Families
More
More
Saif Alnajdi / AP
Blast in Syrian Town on Turkish Border Kills Nearly 50
Syria's Suffering Families
George Ourfalian / AFP via Getty Images
U.N. Security Council Approves Syrian Cease-Fire Plan
Syria's Suffering Families
Deal Reached That Could Restart Aleppo Evacuation
Syria's Suffering Families
Aleppo Child Back After Twitter Account Went Dark
Syria's Suffering Families
AT&T's 'Lily' Has a Message for Syrian Refugees
Syria's Suffering Families
Why Russia Says It Has Paused Fighting in Aleppo
Syria's Suffering Families
advertisement
Shows
Nightly News
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today
More
Celebrities Salute President Obama in Farewell Video
Latest from Today.com
The best things to buy in January: Jewelry, game consoles and flat screen TVs
TODAY.com
Take a tour inside Ivanka Trump's new Washington, DC home
Zillow
We hired 3 different online designers to fix up the same room — see the results!
TODAY.com
The great debate: Is it OK to hang the TV over the fireplace?
Houzz
Shows
Evan Vucci / AP
First Read: What Trump's Russia Reaction Says About His Judgment
Meet the Press
Mark Wilson / Getty Images
First Read's Morning Clips: Jammed
Meet the Press
Video
Video
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope
Dateline
Orlando Police Department
2 Officers Killed in Hunt for Orlando Murder Suspect
Crime & Courts