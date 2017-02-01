Watch Live: White House Briefing With Sean Spicer
Top Stories
Michael Reynolds / Pool via Getty Images
Trump to GOP: 'Go Nuclear' if Dems Block Supreme Court Nominee
U.S. news
Tempers Flare as Senate Panel Approves Sessions for AG
Politics News
President Trump and the 'Shock and Awe' Doctrine
U.S. news
How Gorsuch Was Picked for SCOTUS — and the Careful Plot to Keep It Secret
U.S. news
Boycott Fails: GOP Advances Cabinet Noms Despite Dems' No Show
Politics News
Analysis: Trump's 'America First' Vision Could Upend Postwar Consensus
White House
The Woman 'Most Wanted' by ISIS Won't Come to U.S. Ceremony
World
@beyonce / Instagram
Beyoncé Announces She Is Pregnant — With Twins!
TODAY.COM
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
Gallery
Photos
Gallery
'Up Helly Aa': Vikings Burn Boat at Scottish Festival
World
Zika: The Virus That Came From Nowhere and Broke All the Rules
Zika Virus Outbreak
Jon Stewart Rips Trump With Satirical Executive Orders
TV
'Construction Will Move Forward' on Dakota Access Pipeline
Dakota Pipeline Protests
Grandfather Playing Pokemon Killed by Security Guard: Lawyer
Asian America
NBCBLK28: 'Black-ish' Star Yara Shahidi Wants to Holler
NBCBLK
Syrian Refugees Who Left Belongings Behind Carry Just Photos of Home
NBC News
Billionaire Vanishes From Luxury Hotel in Hong Kong
World
Now It's Getting Serious: 2017 Could See a Bacon Shortage
Consumer
The Next Big Delivery in Baby-Making Science
Mach / Science
a minute
As a Student Gorsuch Once Supported Gays, Opposed Campus Military Recruiters
NBC OUT
17 minutes
How Trump's Travel Ban Could Threaten America's Tourism Trade
Travel
22 minutes
Emily Estefan Follows Parent's' Footsteps, Breaks Ground with First Album
Latino
22 minutes
Tesla Motors Has a Brand New Name. (Well, Sort of.)
Tech News
NBCBLK28 List: Young, Gifted & Unapologetically Black
NBCBLK28
Become a Space Archaeologist With New Online Platform
Mach / Innovation
LGBTQ Advocates Applaud Boy Scouts for Lifting Trans Ban
OUT News
Study Finds Link Between School Shootings and Jobless Rate
U.S. news
Blaine Harrington III / Getty Images
The Next Big Delivery in Baby-Making Science
Mach / Science
Month in Space: 'Death Star' Moon and More
NBC News
gremlin / Getty Images
Are We Simulated Beings Living in a Simulated Universe?
Mach / Features
Sports
More
More
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
Here's why Drew Brees Believes Players Are Losing Trust in NFL
NBC Sports
Why is There Heavy Toilet Usage During the Super Bowl?
NBC Sports
2016 Super Bowl MVP Literally has a Chip on his Shoulder
NBC Sports
Here's why this NFL Star Compares Himself To Jordan, Einstein
NBC Sports
Could the Raiders be Headed to San Diego Instead of Las Vegas?
NBC Sports
How Roger Goodell, NFL Wronged Tom Brady
NBC Sports
Olympian Seeks Super Bowl Title Months After Competing in Rio
NBC Sports
Five Championship Rings of Former Lakers Star Reportedly Stolen
NBC Sports
LeBron James and Charles Barkley Trade Verbal Jabs
NBC Sports
Grandfather Playing Pokemon Killed by Security Guard: Lawyer
Asian America
Albania's LGBTQ Activists Are Transforming Their Community
NBC Out & Proud
Olivier Douliery / EPA
Analysis: Trump's 'America First' Vision Could Upend Postwar Consensus
White House
Michael Reynolds / EPA
Laurent Bouvier/Wyss Centre / Reuters
New Device Lets ALS Patients Communicate
Health news
Hawaii Tries To Save What It Can of Obamacare
Health Care
Zika: The Virus That Came From Nowhere and Broke All the Rules
Zika Virus Outbreak
Brad Barket / Getty Images
Jon Stewart Rips Trump With Satirical Executive Orders
TV
Bob D'Amico / ABC via Getty Images
NBCBLK28: Yara Shahidi Is Finding Her Voice
NBCBLK
DJIA
19874.30
+10.21(0.05%)
NASDAQ
5633.39
+18.60(0.33%)
S&P 500
2276.53
-2.34(-0.10%)
Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
How Trump's Travel Ban Could Threaten America's Tourism Trade
Travel
Now It's Getting Serious: 2017 Could See a Bacon Shortage
Consumer
Revealed: The Happiest, Healthiest State in the U.S.
TODAY.com
Bishops: Priest Would Have Wanted His Killer to Live
U.S. news
Yemeni media / via Twitter
'Almost Everything Went Wrong': SEAL, U.S. Girl Die in First Trump-Era Military Raid
Ivana Dervishi
Albania's LGBTQ Activists Are Transforming Their Community
NBC Out & Proud
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Mother of Matthew Shepard Speaks Out Against Sessions
A More Latino Hazleton, Pa. Braces for Trump's Immigration Orders
Latino
Grandfather Playing Pokemon Killed by Security Guard: Lawyer
Asian America
Andria Lo
New Photo Exhibit Celebrates San Francisco Chinatown's Food History
NBCBLK28 List: Young, Gifted & Unapologetically Black
NBCBLK28
Bob D'Amico / ABC via Getty Images
Zika: The Virus That Came From Nowhere and Broke All the Rules
Zika Virus Outbreak
NYEIN CHAN NAING / EPA
Terray Sylvester / Reuters
'Construction Will Move Forward' on Dakota Access Pipeline
Dakota Pipeline Protests
Stephen Yang / Reuters
Inspiring America: Principal Shaves Head for Bullied Student With Sick Grandfather
Latest from Today.com
Feeling cramped? Tips and tricks to make your small space seem larger
TODAY.com
Meet the 'tregging'! 13 must-buy style and home items for 2017
TODAY.com
Here's what to look for — and what to avoid — when shopping for towels
TODAY.com
What that diamond-shaped patch on your backpack is actually used for
TODAY.com
Michael Reynolds / EPA
First Read: Trump's Court Pick Delivers on His Promise to Conservatives
Meet the Press
First Read's Morning Clips: What You Need to Know About Neil Gorsuch
Meet the Press
