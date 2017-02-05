Sections
Top Stories
Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Appeals Court Rejects Bid to Restore Trump's Travel Ban
U.S. news
David Swanson / AP
Mike Pence Defends Trump's Tweets Attacking Judge
Politics News
Mike Pence Defends Trump's Tweets Attacking Judge
Politics News
Melissa McCarthy Skewers White House's Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
TV
Melissa McCarthy Skewers White House's Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
TV
LEON NEAL / AFP - Getty Images, file
The Princess Who Went Up a Tree and Came Down a Queen
World
The Princess Who Went Up a Tree and Came Down a Queen
World
Immigration Went from Being Hotly Debated to Accepted in This Town
U.S. news
Video
Immigration Went from Being Hotly Debated to Accepted in This Town
U.S. news
Lawmakers Reject Trump's Comparison of Russia and U.S.
U.S. news
Human Trafficking Increased Last Year: Report
U.S. news
Is Trump's Travel Order Legal? How It's Being Opposed
U.S. news
How the NFL Will One Day Bring the Super Bowl to You
Mach / Innovation
Kristen Stewart Drops Accidental F-Bomb in 'SNL' Debut
TV
Lithium-Ion Battery May be Cause For Exploding Laptop in California Video
News
Paul Ryan: GOP Still Plans to 'Repeal and Replace' ACA
Politics News
New Yorkers Scrub Swastikas Off Subway Train
U.S. news
LGBTQ Solidarity Rally at Stonewall Draws Thousands
OUT Politics and Policy
Latest
British Royals Make Mad Dash in Charity Relay Race
Europe
Appeals Court Knocks Back Bid to Swiftly Reinstate President Trump's Travel Ban
U.S. news
NHL Player Ejected for Not Having Jersey Tied Down During Fight
Sports
Lawmakers Reject Trump's Comparison of Russia and U.S.
U.S. news
Full Pence Interview: Travel Ban is on 'Solid Constitutional' Ground'
First Read
Full Ryan Interview: Refugee Order Rollout 'Could Have Been Done Better'
First Read
Court rejects request to immediately restore Trump administration’s travel ban
Politics
Donald Trump confident about appeal to restore travel ban: ‘We’ll win’
Politics
Local News
This Village Loves Putin So Much It Changed Its Name to 'Putinovo'
World
Human Trafficking: Flight Attendants Fight Back for Victims
U.S. news
#1000BlackGirlBooks Founder Marley Dias Gets Book Deal
NBCBLK
The Math Behind How Betting Odds Are Set
Mach / Features
Full Pence Interview: Travel Ban is on 'Solid Constitutional' Ground'
First Read
Full Ryan Interview: Refugee Order Rollout 'Could Have Been Done Better'
First Read
Court rejects request to immediately restore Trump administration’s travel ban
Politics
Donald Trump confident about appeal to restore travel ban: ‘We’ll win’
Politics
Marchers Around the World Gather to Protest Trump Again
U.S. news
What’s affecting Chicago’s crime situation?
News
David J. Phillip / AP
With Virtual Reality, NFL is Bringing the Super Bowl to You
Mach / Innovation
The Math Behind How Super Bowl Odds Are Set
Mach / Features
Photo illustration by NBC News/Getty Images
Why Warp Speed Will Never Happen
Mach / Features
Who Will Win Super Bowl LI?
NBC Sports
NHL Player Ejected for Not Having Jersey Tied Down During Fight
NBC Sports
Falcons Player With Broken Fibula Will Suit Up For Super Bowl LI
NBC Sports
Brawl Breaks Out in Soccer Match After Managers Collide
NBC Sports
Security Grounded Drone That Was Flying Over Falcons Practice
NBC Sports
Iran Lifts Ban On U.S. Wrestling Team
NBC Sports
WATCH: Soccer Managers Spark Brawl After Game-Winning Goal
NBC Sports
How Events Like the Super Bowl Fuel U.S. Sex Trafficking
U.S. news
Jaguars Owner Speaks Out Against Travel Ban
NBC Sports
Courtesy of Shelia Fedrick
Human Trafficking: Flight Attendants Fight Back for Victims
U.S. news
Immigration Went from Being Hotly Debated to Accepted in This Town
U.S. news
Immigration Went from Being Hotly Debated to Accepted in This Town
U.S. news
Appeals Court Knocks Back Bid to Swiftly Reinstate President Trump's Travel Ban
U.S. news
Lawmakers Reject Trump's Comparison of Russia and U.S.
U.S. news
Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday
Crime & Courts
Human Trafficking Increased Last Year: Report
U.S. news
Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday
Crime & Courts
Human Trafficking Increased Last Year: Report
U.S. news
$1.1 Million Bet on Falcons to Win the Super Bowl
U.S. news
How Events Like the Super Bowl Fuel U.S. Sex Trafficking
U.S. news
Is Trump's Travel Order Legal? How Challengers Are Opposing It
U.S. news
Meet 'Salt Bae,' the Chef Who Became an Online Sensation
U.S. news
Arif Ali / AFP - Getty Images
Trump Effect? Alleged Terror Mastermind Finally Arrested
World
What is 'Snowboarding Big Air?' We'll Find Out in Year at Winter Games
World
Why Dogs Are Better Than Machines at Guarding Borders
World
British Royals Make Mad Dash in Charity Relay Race
Europe
Lawmakers Reject Trump's Comparison of Russia and U.S.
U.S. news
Lawmakers Reject Trump's Comparison of Russia and U.S.
U.S. news
France's Le Pen Launches Bid, Vows to Fight Globalization
Europe
This Village Loves Putin So Much It Changed Its Name to 'Putinovo'
World
The Princess Who Went Up a Tree and Came Down a Queen
World
Turkey Detains Over 440 People in Anti-ISIS Raids
World
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
First Read: Ten Unanswered Questions for Donald Trump
First Read
Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Appeals Court Knocks Back Bid to Swiftly Reinstate President Trump's Travel Ban
U.S. news
Appeals Court Knocks Back Bid to Swiftly Reinstate President Trump's Travel Ban
U.S. news
Lawmakers Reject Trump's Comparison of Russia and U.S.
U.S. news
Pence: Trump 'Has Every Right' to Criticize Judge
Politics News
Is Trump's Travel Order Legal? How Challengers Are Opposing It
U.S. news
Pelosi: Democratic Party Needs Experienced Leaders
Politics News
Is Trump's Travel Order Legal? How Challengers Are Opposing It
U.S. news
Pelosi: Democratic Party Needs Experienced Leaders
Politics News
Super Bowl Reveals New Political Fault Lines
First Read
Paul Ryan: 'Repeal and Replace' Is Still the Plan
Politics News
Melissa McCarthy Skewers White House's Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
TV
Trump's Orders Embrace Time-Honored Power Move
U.S. news
Jahi Chikwendiu / The Washington Post/Getty Images
Doctors Write an Rx for Saving Obamacare
Health Care
Scientists Opposed To Trump's Policies Are Taking Action
Health news
9.2 Million Signed on to Obamacare, Feds Say
Health Care
Obese Couples Take Longer to Conceive, Study Finds
Health news
Obamacare Signups Curbed by Trump, Ex-Official Says
CNBC.com
Obamacare Signups Curbed by Trump, Ex-Official Says
CNBC.com
CDC Issues Yellow Fever Alert for Brazil
Health news
Child Eye Injuries Linked to Laundry Pods Surge
TODAY.com
Obamacare Dithering Makes Insurers Nervous
Health Care
Doctors, Scientists Denounce Trump Immigration Order
Health news
Kristen Stewart Drops Accidental F-Bomb in 'SNL' Debut
TV
@nusr_et / via Instagram
Meet 'Salt Bae,' the Chef Who Became an Online Sensation
U.S. news
Meet 'Salt Bae,' the Chef Who Became an Online Sensation
U.S. news
In Deeply Partisan Climate, These Super Bowl Ads Are Hitting a Nerve
U.S. news
Beyoncé Shares More Amazing Pregnancy Photos: 'I Have 3 Hearts'
TODAY.COM
Howard Stern Opens Up About Concerns for President Trump
U.S. news
How Will Lady Gaga Use Super Bowl Spotlight?
OUT Pop Culture
Howard Stern Opens Up About Concerns for President Trump
U.S. news
How Will Lady Gaga Use Super Bowl Spotlight?
OUT Pop Culture
Catch Up With the Country's First Beer Historian
U.S. news
Melissa McCarthy Skewers White House's Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
TV
22 Valentine's Day Gifts for 'Harry Potter' Fans
today
Celebrate Beyoncé's Baby Announcement With the Family's Cutest Moments
today
DJIA
20071.46
+186.55(0.94%)
NASDAQ
5666.77
+30.57(0.54%)
S&P 500
2297.42
+16.57(0.73%)
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Trump Just Met with CEOs of America's Largest Companies to Push Pro-Jobs Agenda
Business News
Jobs Recovery Skipped Workers Without Degrees, Turned Them to Trump
Economy
In Deeply Partisan Climate, These Super Bowl Ads Are Hitting a Nerve
U.S. news
Audi Super Bowl Ad Makes Pitch for Gender Equality
Autos
'America First' Sounds Good But 'Devil's in the Details'
Economy
'America First' Sounds Good But 'Devil's in the Details'
Economy
Beware: New Email Tax Return Scam Targets Employees
U.S. news
Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Line, Prompting Boycott
U.S. news
Trump Signs Orders Watering Down Financial Regulations
U.S. news
January Jobs Report Shows Solid Gains, Weaker Wages
Economy
Larry W. Smith / EPA
Snap Up February's Best Deals: Big Screen TVs, Pizza... and Tax Software?!
Consumer
Beer Can Chicken and Chicken Thigh Pot Pie: Get the Delicious Recipes!
Lifestyle
Beer Can Chicken and Chicken Thigh Pot Pie: Get the Delicious Recipes!
Lifestyle
Revealed: The Happiest, Healthiest State in the U.S.
TODAY.com
Ordering Coffee, Finding Your Keys... How a Virtual Assistant Can Transform Your Morning
Tech News
Make Peanut Butter Oreo S'mores Pie — and Other Decadent Desserts
Lifestyle
11 College Admissions Secrets from the Editor of the Princeton Review
TODAY.com
Lifestyle
11 College Admissions Secrets from the Editor of the Princeton Review
TODAY.com
Catch Up With the Country's First Beer Historian
U.S. news
22 Valentine's Day Gifts for 'Harry Potter' Fans
today
Audi Super Bowl Ad Makes Pitch for Gender Equality
Autos
Facebook is Officially a Teenager! A Look Back at the Last 13 Years
Social Media
Michigan State Defends Handling of Gymnastics Doctor Sex-Abuse Scandal
U.S. news
JIM LO SCALZO / EPA
Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' — Which Never Occurred
Politics News
Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' — Which Never Occurred
Politics News
Guard: Jail Tried to Make Me Sign Fatality Report
NBC New York
Something Tipped Off Al Qaeda Targets: Inside Yemen SEAL Raid
U.S. news
Trump Golf Club Loses Lawsuit, Must Pay Ex-Members $5M
U.S. news
Bishops: Priest Would Have Wanted His Killer to Live
U.S. news
Trump Golf Club Loses Lawsuit, Must Pay Ex-Members $5M
U.S. news
Bishops: Priest Would Have Wanted His Killer to Live
U.S. news
'Almost Everything Went Wrong': SEAL, U.S. Girl Die in First Trump-Era Military Raid
World
Victim's Family: Man Eyed in 6 Murders Was 'Pure Evil'
U.S. news
Want to Know What Trump Will Do? Listen to Him, Not His Cabinet
U.S. news
Did Obama Defeat ISIS in Libya?
World
Brooke Sopelsa
LGBTQ Solidarity Rally at Stonewall Draws Thousands
OUT Politics and Policy
Trans Women a Target in One of World's Most Dangerous Countries
Latino
Trans Women a Target in One of World's Most Dangerous Countries
Latino
Photographer Looks at Suicide Through New Lens
NBC Out & Proud
Trans-Rights Court Hearing Set Amid Fight Over Trump Nominee
OUT News
Trans Women a Target in One of World's Most Dangerous Countries
OUT News
Transgender Nepali Has Her Big Moment on Indian Catwalk
OUT Life and Style
OUT News
Transgender Nepali Has Her Big Moment on Indian Catwalk
OUT Life and Style
Faith Leaders Urge Trump to Keep LGBTQ Protections
U.S. news
Once-Conservative Malta Leaps Ahead on LGBTQ Rights
OUT Life and Style
Transgender mayor finds 'overwhelming' support in Texas town
OUT News
How Will Lady Gaga Use Super Bowl Spotlight?
OUT Pop Culture
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Latinos Join in Show of Support for Muslims
Latino
Lawyers for 'El Chapo' Argue Jail Conditions Too Strict
U.S. news
Lawyers for 'El Chapo' Argue Jail Conditions Too Strict
U.S. news
New web site hopes to simplify immigration system
Latino
Trans Women a Target in One of World's Most Dangerous Countries
Latino
Grammy-Nominated Gaby Moreno Charts An Eclectic, Bilingual Path
Latino
Group Offers 100 Days of Free Naturalization Help
Latino
Grammy-Nominated Gaby Moreno Charts An Eclectic, Bilingual Path
Latino
Group Offers 100 Days of Free Naturalization Help
Latino
Rum Companies in Puerto Rico Reaping Big Tax Rebates: Report
Latino
It's Shakira's Birthday and She's Dancing Salsa
Latino
Opinion: Mr. Mayor, Miami is the Sanctuary City
Latino
American Airlines Opens Office in Havana
Latino
JOSH EDELSON / AFP - Getty Images
The Parallel Between Trump's Immigration Ban and Past U.S. Anti-Asian Policies
Asian America
Cathy Bussewitz / AP
Hawaii Republican Leader, Vocal in Trump Opposition, Ready to Leave GOP
Asian America
Hawaii Republican Leader, Vocal in Trump Opposition, Ready to Leave GOP
Asian America
'30 Under 30' Honoree Amanda Nguyen Is Fighting for Sexual Assault Survivors' Rights
Asian America
New Legislation Introduced to End EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program
Asian America
Muslim Cop Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Threats, Harassment from NYPD Colleagues
Asian America
Grandfather Playing Pokemon Killed by Security Guard: Lawyer
Asian America
Muslim Cop Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Threats, Harassment from NYPD Colleagues
Asian America
Grandfather Playing Pokemon Killed by Security Guard: Lawyer
Asian America
Satirical Muslim-themed Valentine's Day Cards Fight Back Against Islamophobia
Asian America
An Open Casting Call Led Trans Teen Ian Alexander to Netflix's 'The OA'
Asian America
How One Teen is Building Awareness After Losing 3 Relatives to Diabetes
Asian America
Trump Effect? Alleged Terror Mastermind Finally Arrested
World
Jared Wilson Photography
NBCBLK28: Von Miller: Sight Tackle
NBCBLK
Meet the NBCBLK28: Our List of Innovators
NBCBLK28
Meet the NBCBLK28: Our List of Innovators
NBCBLK28
'I Am Not Your Negro': James Baldwin's Words Matters More Than Ever
NBCBLK
Young, Gifted & Black: Dancer Solomon Dumas Finds His Rhythm
NBCBLK
NBCBLK28: Marques Brownlee: The Technophile
NBCBLK
#1000BlackGirlBooks Founder Marley Dias Gets Book Deal
NBCBLK
NBCBLK28: Marques Brownlee: The Technophile
NBCBLK
#1000BlackGirlBooks Founder Marley Dias Gets Book Deal
NBCBLK
How Frederick Douglass Became a Trend This Week
U.S. news
5 Things You May Not Know About Rosa Parks
NBCBLK
OpEd: Beyoncé, Babies and Birthing the Revolution
NBCBLK
NBCBLK28: Simone Manuel: Gold Stroke
NBCBLK
Martyn Aim / Corbis News via Getty Images
ISIS Receipts Offer Glimpse into Former Life in Mosul
ISIS UnCovered
These Bridges Are Key to Liberating ISIS Stronghold
ISIS UnCovered
How All-Female ISIS Morality Police Units Terrorized Mosul
ISIS UnCovered
A Real-Life Horror Movie Unfolds as ISIS Loses Control
ISIS UnCovered
Two-Front Battle Puts 'Huge Amount of Pressure on ISIS'
ISIS UnCovered
Free From ISIS, Iraqi Kids Return to School
ISIS UnCovered
Ian Langsdon / EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Paris Shooting: Attacker With Machetes IDd as Egyptian
Paris Terror Attacks
Soldier Shoots Attacker Near the Louvre in Paris
Paris Terror Attacks
'You Will Not Have My Hate' Widower Can't Forgive, Forget
Paris Terror Attacks
Exclusive: The NYPD Fights Terror at Home and Abroad
EXCLUSIVE
Remembrance Ceremonies Mark Paris Attacks Anniversary
Paris Terror Attacks
Eagles of Death Metal Attend Paris Memorial
Paris Terror Attacks
Wayne’s World: Mike Myers Celebrates 25 ‘Excellent’ Years
Latest from Today.com
15 things you should never flush down a toilet
TODAY.com
Hosting a Super Bowl party? Here are 15 must-have items you'll want on hand
TODAY.com
'How I Met Your Mother' actor's home is absolutely stunning
Zillow
14 items that will instantly help curb clutter in your kitchen
TODAY.com
David Swanson / AP
Pence: Trump 'Has Every Right' to Criticize Judge
Meet the Press
Mark Wilson / Getty Images
Pelosi: Democratic Party Needs Experienced Leaders
Meet the Press
Courtesy of Shelia Fedrick
Human Trafficking: Flight Attendants Fight Back for Victims
U.S. news
Who is Sean Michael? An Adoption Mystery: Part 1, Meet Sean
Dateline