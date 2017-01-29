Sections
Darren McCollester / Getty Images
Protests Erupt Again Nationwide Over Trump Travel Ban
U.S. news
advertisement
Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA
Priebus Says Immigration Ban 'Doesn't Include' Green Card Holders, Then Reverses
Politics News
Politics News
Priebus Says Immigration Ban 'Doesn't Include' Green Card Holders, Then Reverses
Politics News
Brandon Wade / Star-Telegram/AP
Civil Rights Groups Fight Immigration Ban Amid Uncertainty
U.S. news
U.S. news
Civil Rights Groups Fight Immigration Ban Amid Uncertainty
U.S. news
Evan Vucci / AP
Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order
Politics News
Politics News
Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order
Politics News
Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images
Subtweet (v.): What a Dictionary Is Doing to the President
White House
White House
Subtweet (v.): What a Dictionary Is Doing to the President
White House
U.S. Service Member Dies in Raid on Al Qaeda in Yemen
World
World
Still Vacant Appointments Threaten Trump's Agenda
White House
White House
Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director Won't Attend Awards Ceremony
U.S. news
U.S. news
Lawyer for Myanmar's Ruling Party Assassinated at Airport
World
World
Whistleblowers Say Phoenix VA Still in Critical Condition
U.S. news
U.S. news
Federer Edges Nadal in Five Set Thriller To Win Australian Open
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Bosses Forcing Women Into Heels Spark Revolt
World
World
Lawmakers Won't Publicly Commit to 'Bathroom Bill' Repeal
OUT Politics and Policy
OUT Politics and Policy
Students Sound Alarm and Avert Florida School Massacre
U.S. news
U.S. news
14 minutes
Protests Erupt Again Nationwide Over Trump Travel Ban
U.S. news
U.S. news
2 hours
Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director Won't Attend Awards Ceremony
U.S. news
U.S. news
2 hours
'Trump Out, Refugees In': See the Protests Across the U.S.
Photo
Photo
2 hours
Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order
Politics News
Politics News
Video
Full Priebus Interview: Immigration Ban Could Include More Countries
First Read
First Read
Video
Emergency stay of President Trump's refugee order granted amid detentions and protest
Politics
Politics
Video
Anti-abortion movement finding new life in Trump administration
Politics
Politics
Video
New lawsuit alleges 31 Baylor football players committed at least 52 acts of rape over 4 years
News
News
A Guide to Understanding the GOP Health Care Debate
U.S. news
U.S. news
How a Tariff on Mexican Imports Would Affect Your Pocketbook
Business News
Business News
Kim Jong Un's Ski Resort for Elites Kept Open by Children in Work Gangs
North Korea
North Korea
California Lawmakers Want Third-Gender Option on IDs
OUT Politics and Policy
OUT Politics and Policy
30 Seconds to Know
Debunker
Flashback
Show Me
Video
Full Priebus Interview: Immigration Ban Could Include More Countries
First Read
First Read
Video
Video
Emergency stay of President Trump's refugee order granted amid detentions and protest
Politics
Politics
Video
Anti-abortion movement finding new life in Trump administration
Politics
Politics
Video
New lawsuit alleges 31 Baylor football players committed at least 52 acts of rape over 4 years
News
News
Video
Pres. Trump Signs Executive Actions On 'Extreme Vetting,' and Military Growth
U.S. news
U.S. news
Video
British PM May: Pres. Trump Said U.S. is '100 Percent Behind NATO'
News
News
Mach
Apollo I Tragedy Taught NASA Some Very Important Lessons
Mach / Space
Mach / Space
Here's What It Will Take To Rewind The Doomsday Clock
Mach / Science
Mach / Science
Video
Video
NASA Unveiled the New Spacesuit for Starliner Astronauts
Mach / Innovation
Mach / Innovation
Sports
LIVE: 3-on-3 Tournament Returns in 2017 NHL All-Star Game on NBC
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Report: NFL Star's Future With Steelers In Doubt Due to Antics
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
NFL Player Remains In Concussion Protocol After Several Months
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Four-time Olympic Champion Troubled by Trump's Travel Ban
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Former National Taekwondo Champ Fired By NFL Team
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Federer Edges Nadal in Five Set Thriller To Win Australian Open
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Report: NBA Contacted State Dept. Due to Trump's Immigration ban
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
UFC's Conor McGregor Planning Next Fight to be in Boxing Ring
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
Cowboys Star WR: More Giants Should be Like Odell Beckham Jr.
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
U.S. News
Joshua Lott / AFP - Getty Images
Chicago Goes High-Tech to Deter Killings
U.S. news
U.S. news
Reuters
A Viewer's Guide to Trump's Health Care Buzzwords
U.S. news
U.S. news
A Viewer's Guide to Trump's Health Care Buzzwords
U.S. news
Protests Erupt Again Nationwide Over Trump Travel Ban
U.S. news
U.S. news
Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director Won't Attend Awards Ceremony
U.S. news
U.S. news
Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order
Politics News
Politics News
Whistleblowers Say Phoenix VA Still in Critical Condition
U.S. news
U.S. news
Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order
Politics News
Whistleblowers Say Phoenix VA Still in Critical Condition
U.S. news
Groups Fight Refugee Ban Amid Ongoing Uncertainty
U.S. news
U.S. news
8-Year-Old Transgender Boy Asked to Leave Cub Scout Pack
NBC New York
NBC New York
Video
Protests Erupt at Airports Across the U.S.
U.S. news
U.S. news
Some Universities Advise Delaying Travel After Trump Order
U.S. news
U.S. news
World News
Petros Giannakouris / AP
Fishermen Who Brave Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving
Europe's Border Crisis
Europe's Border Crisis
What's In Trump's Stars For The Year Of The Fire Rooster?
World
World
Bosses Forcing Women Into Heels Spark Revolt
World
World
Kim Jong Un's Ski Resort for Elites Kept Open by Children in Work Gangs
North Korea
North Korea
Video
Rap Star BZZY Puts Himself in Shoes of Syrian Refugee
World
World
Video
Rap Star BZZY Puts Himself in Shoes of Syrian Refugee
World
China Has World's Largest Population, But Not Enough Babies
World
World
Olympic Champion Mo Farah Criticizes Trump's Travel Ban
World
World
Is France in For a Trump-Style Election Surprise?
World
World
U.S. Service Member Dies in Raid on Al Qaeda in Yemen
World
World
Politics
Congress
White House
Justice Department
National Security
Elections
First Read
Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images
Trump Fields Flurry of Phone Calls With Foreign Leaders
2016 Election
2016 Election
Tristan Fewings / Getty Images
Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director Won't Attend Awards Ceremony
U.S. news
U.S. news
Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director Won't Attend Awards Ceremony
U.S. news
Gallery
'Trump Out, Refugees In': See the Protests Across the U.S.
Photo
Photo
Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order
Politics News
Politics News
Still Vacant Appointments Threaten Trump's Agenda
White House
White House
Video
Protests Erupt at Airports Across the U.S.
U.S. news
U.S. news
Still Vacant Appointments Threaten Trump's Agenda
White House
Video
Protests Erupt at Airports Across the U.S.
U.S. news
Fmr Defense Secretary: 'Big Mistake' for Trump to Exclude NSC Members
Politics News
Politics News
Some Universities Advise Delaying Travel After Trump Order
U.S. news
U.S. news
Video
MTP: 70 Years in 70 Seconds
First Read
First Read
Priebus Says Immigration Ban 'Doesn't Include' Green Card Holders, Then Reverses
Politics News
Politics News
Health
Health Care
Diet & Fitness
Mental Health
Men's Health
Women's Health
Canceled Climate Change Meeting Is Back On
Health news
Health news
FDA Finds Deadly Belladonna in Teething Products
Health news
Health news
Americans Worry They'll Lose Health Insurance: Poll
Health Care
Health Care
Trump Administration Kills Obamacare Ads
CNBC
CNBC
Little Girls Doubt That Women Can Be Brilliant, Study Shows
Health news
Health news
Little Girls Doubt That Women Can Be Brilliant, Study Shows
Health news
Finnish Baby Boxes Could Save Infant Lives
TODAY.COM
TODAY.COM
DC's 'March for Life' to Highlight Gains by Abortion Opponents
U.S. news
U.S. news
Video
Researchers Discover Molecule to Fight Antibiotic-Resistant Superbug
Health news
Health news
Human-Pig Hybrid Produced Using New Scientific Technique
Health news
Health news
Pop Culture
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Viral
Suzanne Plunkett / Reuters
Actor John Hurt of 'Midnight Express' and 'Elephant Man' Dead at 77
Movies
Movies
Johnny Nunez / WireImage
Rapper Chief Keef Arrested, Accused of Robbing Producer With AK-47
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper Chief Keef Arrested, Accused of Robbing Producer With AK-47
NBC Los Angeles
'Mannix' Star Mike Connors Dies at 91
U.S. news
U.S. news
Video
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Performs 'Just Hold On' With Steve Aoki
Music
Music
Video
Gwen Stefani Teams Up With Celine Dion as She Returns to 'The Voice'
Music
Music
Iranian Film Star: I'm Boycotting Oscars Over Trump
Movies
Movies
Video
Gwen Stefani Teams Up With Celine Dion as She Returns to 'The Voice'
Music
Iranian Film Star: I'm Boycotting Oscars Over Trump
Movies
Video
Rap Star BZZY Puts Himself in Shoes of Syrian Refugee
World
World
Subtweet (v.): What a Dictionary Is Doing to the President
White House
White House
Video
#StartTODAY: See Jenna Bush Hager Learn Mindfulness From an 'Urban Monk'
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Video
Tamron Hall Performs in 'Chicago' With Mel B
TV
TV
Business
Consumer
Travel
Economy
Personal Finance
Markets
Alfredo Estrella / AFP - Getty Images
American Car Buyers Will Pay the Price for a Mexico Tariff
Autos
Autos
How Far Would You Go For Your Priceless Pet?
Consumer
Consumer
Mark Zuckerberg Dropping Lawsuits Seeking to Buy Hawaii Land
Asian America
Asian America
What About My Guacamole?! How a Mexican Tariff Would Affect You
Business News
Business News
Opposites Attract? Why Elon Musk and Trump Are Having a Bromance
Autos
Opposites Attract? Why Elon Musk and Trump Are Having a Bromance
Autos
Super Bowl Ads Reflect America's Conflicted Sentiments
Business News
Business News
The Economy Just Had Its Slowest Year Since 2011
Economy
Economy
Ex-Mexican President to Trump: 'We're Ready for the Trade War'
TODAY.com
TODAY.com
Trump Wants to Boost Both Gas And Coal. Huh?
Economy
Economy
Lifestyle
Ragnar Schmuck / Getty Images
What About My Guacamole?! How a Mexican Tariff Would Affect You
Business News
Business News
Finnish Baby Boxes Could Save Infant Lives
TODAY.COM
TODAY.COM
Finnish Baby Boxes Could Save Infant Lives
TODAY.COM
Little Girls Doubt That Women Can Be Brilliant, Study Shows
Health news
Health news
Video
#StartTODAY: See Jenna Bush Hager Learn Mindfulness From an 'Urban Monk'
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Want to Snuggle Infants? Baby Cuddlers Help Babies Withdrawing From Opioids
TODAY.COM
TODAY.COM
Norovirus Misery Spreads: How to Protect Yourself
TODAY.com
TODAY.com
Want to Snuggle Infants? Baby Cuddlers Help Babies Withdrawing From Opioids
TODAY.COM
Norovirus Misery Spreads: How to Protect Yourself
TODAY.com
DC's 'March for Life' to Highlight Gains by Abortion Opponents
U.S. news
U.S. news
Video
Dog Delivers Newspapers in Colorado Neighborhood
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Finally! Now It's Easy to Update Facebook Settings on Your Phone
Tech News
Tech News
Non-Hatching Hatchimals Give Birth to Class Action Lawsuit
Consumer
Consumer
Investigations
Did Obama Defeat ISIS in Libya?
World
World
Victim's Family: Man Eyed in 6 Murders Was 'Pure Evil'
U.S. news
U.S. news
Victim's Family: Man Eyed in 6 Murders Was 'Pure Evil'
U.S. news
Killer Drifter Tied to New Hampshire Murder Mysteries
U.S. news
U.S. news
What Does It Mean When the President Endorses Torture?
U.S. news
U.S. news
Judge: Ohio Execution Method Might Be Too Painful
Lethal Injection
Lethal Injection
Gymnastics Doctor Loses License Over Sex Abuse Claims
U.S. news
U.S. news
Judge: Ohio Execution Method Might Be Too Painful
Lethal Injection
Gymnastics Doctor Loses License Over Sex Abuse Claims
U.S. news
Perfect Timing? Pentagon Tweets About Ex-Refugee Marine
U.S. news
U.S. news
Draft Order Eyes Return to Overseas CIA Prisons
U.S. news
U.S. news
FBI Finds Nothing Amiss in Flynn-Russia Eavesdrop: Official
Politics News
Politics News
'Despicable':
U.S. news
NBC OUT
Jonathan Drake / Reuters
Lawmakers Won't Publicly Commit to 'Bathroom Bill' Repeal
OUT Politics and Policy
Thomas M. Barwick / Getty Images
Future Uncertain for LGBTQ Employment Protections
OUT Politics and Policy
Future Uncertain for LGBTQ Employment Protections
OUT Politics and Policy
Thailand Separates LGBTQ Inmates, Considers Segregated Prison
OUT News
Super Bowl Glare Fixes Attention on Texas 'Bathroom Bill'
OUT News
California Lawmakers Want Third-Gender Option on IDs
OUT Politics and Policy
Rights Groups Try to Halt Utah Laws That 'Stigmatize LGBTQ Students'
OUT News
California Lawmakers Want Third-Gender Option on IDs
OUT Politics and Policy
Rights Groups Try to Halt Utah Laws That 'Stigmatize LGBTQ Students'
OUT News
Transgender Teen Sued By Her Own Mom Speaks Out
OUT News
Chelsea Manning Calls Out Obama for Compromising
U.S. news
LGBTQ March on Washington Planned for June
NBC Out & Proud
South Dakota to Consider Transgender Locker Room Bill
OUT News
Latino
WeCount! / WeCount!
Miami-Dade Mayor's Immigration Switch Protested
Latino
Alfredo Estrella / AFP - Getty Images
Mexico Senator: Stop Collaborating With U.S., Buying Its Corn
Latino
Mexico Senator: Stop Collaborating With U.S., Buying Its Corn
Latino
Latino Pulse: Scorning the Immigrant With Trump Policies
Latino
2017 Pura Belpré awards honor Latino authors
Latino
Video
Families Fear U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Will Tear Them Apart
U.S. news
What About My Guacamole?! How a Mexican Tariff Would Affect You
Business News
Video
Families Fear U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Will Tear Them Apart
U.S. news
What About My Guacamole?! How a Mexican Tariff Would Affect You
Business News
Ex-Mexican President to Trump: 'We're Ready for the Trade War'
TODAY.com
Immigrants Train to Defend Themselves, Families
Latino
Obit: Former Rep. Robert Garcia Built Latino Influence
Latino
Trump Floats 20% Tax on Mexican Imports to Pay for Border Wall
U.S. news
Asian America
Samrang Pring / Reuters
10 Lunar New Year Facts to Help Answer Your Pressing Questions
Asian America
'Fresh Off the Boat' Seeks Six-Word Memoirs for New Crowdsourced Book
Asian America
'Fresh Off the Boat' Seeks Six-Word Memoirs for New Crowdsourced Book
Asian America
OpEd: A Visa Ban on Iran Will Negatively Affect the U.S.
Asian America
Lunar New Year Celebrations 'Struggle with Identity' as Neighborhoods Change
Asian America
California City Bans Display of Vietnam National Flag on City Poles
Asian America
Mark Zuckerberg Dropping Lawsuits Seeking to Buy Hawaii Land
Asian America
California City Bans Display of Vietnam National Flag on City Poles
Asian America
Mark Zuckerberg Dropping Lawsuits Seeking to Buy Hawaii Land
Asian America
Demonstrators, Civil Rights Orgs Rally in Defense of Immigrants, Muslims after Executive Orders
Asian America
Ellison Onizuka, First Asian-American Astronaut, Brought Hawaii to Space
Asian America
San Francisco School Board Removes Rule Requiring Some Students to Attend 'Oriental School'
Asian America
What's In Trump's Stars For The Year Of The Fire Rooster?
World
NBCBLK
Rick Kern / Getty Images for Stella Artois
Black Girl Magic Shines at Sundance
NBCBLK
Meet Riley Shines: Gerber's Newest Spokesbaby
NBCBLK
Meet Riley Shines: Gerber's Newest Spokesbaby
NBCBLK
DOJ Delay in Texas Voter ID Case Cause for Concern: Voting Rights Advocates
Politics News
Video
Rap Star BZZY Puts Himself in Shoes of Syrian Refugee
World
Serena Williams Makes History By Winning Record 23rd Major Title
NBC Sports
Ferguson Officials Missed Deadlines in Deal With DOJ
NBCBLK
Serena Williams Makes History By Winning Record 23rd Major Title
NBC Sports
Ferguson Officials Missed Deadlines in Deal With DOJ
NBCBLK
DJ Khaled Drops Major Keys For Success
NBCBLK
Jay Z's Doc on Kalief Browder Debuts at Sundance
NBCBLK
Send in the Feds? In Chicago, They're Already There
U.S. news
Demonstrators, Civil Rights Orgs Rally in Defense of Immigrants, Muslims after Executive Orders
Asian America
Europe's Border Crisis
Petros Giannakouris / AP
Fishermen Who Brave Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving
Europe's Border Crisis
Video
Video
'A Vision of Hell, in the Heart of Europe'
Europe's Border Crisis
Camerawoman Who Kicked Migrants Gets Probation
Europe's Border Crisis
GALLERY: Stranded Migrants Brave Bitter Cold in Warehouses
Europe's Border Crisis
Migrants Shiver as Icy Blast Chills Europe's Crowded Camps
Europe's Border Crisis
Video
Refugees Stranded in Europe Struggle in Freezing Weather
Europe's Border Crisis
Syria's Suffering Families
Syrian Refugees See Dreams Crushed by Trump Ban
Syria's Suffering Families
Saif Alnajdi / AP
Blast in Syrian Town on Turkish Border Kills Nearly 50
Syria's Suffering Families
U.N. Security Council Approves Syrian Cease-Fire Plan
Syria's Suffering Families
Deal Reached That Could Restart Aleppo Evacuation
Syria's Suffering Families
Aleppo Child Back After Twitter Account Went Dark
Syria's Suffering Families
AT&T's 'Lily' Has a Message for Syrian Refugees
Syria's Suffering Families
Nightly News
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today
Latest from Today.com
Donald Trump's childhood home is more modest than we expected
Zillow
Design forecast for a happy home: 2017 is the year of color, comfort and glam
TODAY.com
Meryl Streep's 172-year-old former home has everything we'd ever want in a house
Zillow
This rustic tiny home is the nicest one we've ever seen
TODAY.com
Video
Video
MTP: 70 Years in 70 Seconds
Meet the Press
Meet The Press 01-29-17
Meet the Press
Video
Video
PREVIEW: Unimaginable
Dateline
Video
Video
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Tom Brokaw at NBC News, The First 50 Years
Dateline