Guillermo Arias / AFP/Getty Images
Trump Orders Could Deport Millions, Build Wall, but It Won't Easy

Trump Orders for Deportations, Border Wall Face Many Obstacles

Immigration
Scott Olson / Getty Images
Civil Liberties Groups to Donald Trump: 'See You in Court'

Supreme Court
CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
Mary Tyler Moore, Television Legend, Dead at 80

Celebrity
Perfect Timing? Pentagon Tweet Highlights Marine Who Was Refugee

U.S. news
This Is the System Keeping Your Credit Cards Safe
Mach / Technology
Mexican President 'Rejects' Trump Orders, Vows to Protect Immigrants Inside U.S.

World
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at Anti-Trump Protest: Cops

NBC New York
Democrats Can't Stop Trump's Agenda. Instead They'll Try to Delay It

Congress
Donald Trump's First Six Days in Office: Here's What He's Done

White House
Mother of Victim Among 6 Shot at Chicago Memorial Service

NBC Chicago
Butch Trucks, Hard-Pounding Drummer for Allman Brothers Band, Dead at 69

Music
Charge Dropped Against Mom Who Fled With Children 31 Years Ago

U.S. news
North Korea Defector Says Elite Turning Their Backs On Kim Jong Un

World
Councilman Takes Oath With Capt. America Shield

NBC Bay Area

Supreme Court

White House

North Korea

Mexico

Watch: Greta’s full interview with Speaker Ryan Watch: Greta’s full interview with Speaker Ryan Watch: Greta’s full interview with Speaker Ryan Watch: Greta’s full interview with Speaker Ryan

News
Mary Tyler Moore, a Television Icon, Has Died at Age 80
News
Mary Tyler Moore: The Impact of a Beloved American Icon
News
Pres. Trump Signs Executive Orders on Building Border Wall, Immigration
U.S. news
On U.S.-Mexico Border, Mixed Reactions to Effectiveness of a Border Wall
U.S. news
Dows Hits Historic 20,000 High, as Markets Rally Behind Trump’s Policies
U.S. news
Ray Farmer / NBC News
What Phoenix Can Teach Us About Reclaiming the Night Sky What Phoenix Can Teach Us About Reclaiming the Night Sky What Phoenix Can Teach Us About Reclaiming the Night Sky What Phoenix Can Teach Us About Reclaiming the Night Sky

Mach / Space
This Is the System Keeping Your Credit Cards Safe
Mach / Technology
Space Frontiers / Getty Images
This August, the United States Will Be Treated to a Historic Eclipse
Mach / Space

Former Campaign Manager on President Trump, Brady Friendship Former Campaign Manager on President Trump, Brady Friendship Former Campaign Manager on President Trump, Brady Friendship Former Campaign Manager on President Trump, Brady Friendship

NBC Sports
Serena, Venus Williams Comprise All-American Aussie Open Final

NBC Sports
Usain Bolt Stripped of Gold Medal From 2008 Olympics

NBC Sports
Cowboys Owner Stands by RB in Domestic Violence Investigation

NBC Sports
Unexpected NHL All-Star MVP Gets Emotional About 2016 Experience

NBC Sports
NASCAR Driver Plays Coy about Report of U.S. Senate run in 2018

NBC Sports
Sumo's Highest Honor Returns to Japan After 19-Year Gap

Sports
Ted Cruz Finally Embraces Comparisons to Duke's Grayson Allen

NBC Sports

NBC Sports

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
'Sanctuary Cities' Vow to Resist Trump Order Despite Funding Threat 'Sanctuary Cities' Vow to Resist Trump Order Despite Funding Threat 'Sanctuary Cities' Vow to Resist Trump Order Despite Funding Threat

U.S. news
Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images
Ethics Lawyers to Sue Trump Over Continuing Business Interests

U.S. news
Civil Liberties Groups to Donald Trump: 'See You in Court'

Supreme Court
Mexico's President to Trump: We Do Not Believe in Walls
Mexico
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at Anti-Trump Protest: Cops

NBC New York
Councilman Takes Oath With Capt. America Shield

NBC Bay Area
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at Anti-Trump Protest: Cops

NBC New York
Half of Suburban Chicago Police Force Ousted in Probe

NBC Chicago
Mother of Victim Among 6 Shot at Chicago Memorial Service

NBC Chicago
Police Chase Ends In Fiery Crash
U.S. news
Mexican President 'Rejects' Trump Orders, Vows to Protect Immigrants Inside U.S.

World

North Korea Ready to Test Fire ICBM 'Any Time, Any Place': Official North Korea Ready to Test Fire ICBM 'Any Time, Any Place': Official North Korea Ready to Test Fire ICBM 'Any Time, Any Place': Official North Korea Ready to Test Fire ICBM 'Any Time, Any Place': Official

EXCLUSIVE
Will Trump, Theresa May Revive 'Special Relationship' at Meeting?

World
North Korea Defector Says Elite Turning Their Backs On Kim Jong Un

World
North Korea 'Nuclear Clock Is Ticking Now': Expert
North Korea
Mexico's President to Trump: We Do Not Believe in Walls
Mexico
Iraq on Edge at Trump 'Take the Oil' Talk
World
Mexican President 'Rejects' Trump Orders, Vows to Protect Immigrants Inside U.S.

World
Global Gag Rule Will Cause More Abortions, Not Fewer, Groups Say

Women's Health
British PM 'Not Afraid to Speak Frankly' to President Trump
Europe
Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images
President Trump Says He Will Ask for 'Major Investigation' Into Unsubstantiated Allegations of Voter Fraud President Trump Says He Will Ask for 'Major Investigation' Into Unsubstantiated Allegations of Voter Fraud President Trump Says He Will Ask for 'Major Investigation' Into Unsubstantiated Allegations of Voter Fraud

Politics News
Scott Olson / Getty Images
Civil Liberties Groups to Donald Trump: 'See You in Court'

Supreme Court
Donald Trump's First Six Days in Office: Here's What He's Done

White House
Councilman Takes Oath With Capt. America Shield

NBC Bay Area
House Passes Ban on Abortion Coverage by Insurers in Obamacare Exchanges

Politics News
Democrats Can't Stop Trump's Agenda. Instead They'll Try to Delay It

Congress
Trump Orders Could Deport Millions, Build Wall, but It Won't Easy

Immigration
'Sanctuary Cities' Vow to Resist Trump Order Despite Funding Threat

U.S. news
Trump Signs Executive Orders Aimed at Cracking Down on Illegal Immigration

U.S. news
Spicer: Immigration Plan Will Be 'Multi-Tier, Multi-Step' Process
White House

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Pediatricians Speak Out Against President Trump's Immigration Orders Pediatricians Speak Out Against President Trump's Immigration Orders Pediatricians Speak Out Against President Trump's Immigration Orders Pediatricians Speak Out Against President Trump's Immigration Orders

Health news
Global Gag Rule Will Cause More Abortions, Not Fewer, Groups Say

Women's Health
Mary Tyler Moore Was a Passionate Advocate for Diabetes Research

TODAY.com
Want to Snuggle Infants? Baby Cuddlers Help Babies Withdrawing From Opioids

TODAY.COM
Some Experts Say Trump Team's Falsehoods Are Classic 'Gaslighting'

Mental Health
Norovirus Misery Spreads: How to Protect Yourself

TODAY.com
Norovirus Causes Widespread Misery Across U.S.
U.S. news
Brutal Stomach Flu Hits Communities Across the Country
Cold and Flu
Day After Collapse, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton Says He Has Prostate Cancer

U.S. news
Butch Trucks, Hard-Pounding Drummer for Allman Brothers Band, Dead at 69 Butch Trucks, Hard-Pounding Drummer for Allman Brothers Band, Dead at 69 Butch Trucks, Hard-Pounding Drummer for Allman Brothers Band, Dead at 69

Music
CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
Mary Tyler Moore, Television Legend, Dead at 80

Celebrity
At Hall of Magic, the Cast of 'The Magicians' Talks New Season, Diversity

Asian America
Remembering Mary Tyler Moore: Here Are 5 of Her Best TV and Film Moments

TODAY.COM
'La Borinqueña' Comic Book is Out, Proud Creator Talks of Latina Superhero

Latino
Tom Hanks Loves Soviet-Era 126P Cars So Much That Polish Enthusiasts Bought Him One

World
'La Borinqueña' Comic Book is Out, Proud Creator Talks of Latina Superhero

Latino
2017 Oscar Nominations: Five Things to Know About 89th Academy Awards Contenders

Movies
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at Anti-Trump Protest: Cops

NBC New York
Mary Tyler Moore, The Television Legend Who Turned The World On With Her Smile
Photo
Mary Tyler Moore Was a Passionate Advocate for Diabetes Research

TODAY.com

DJIA 20068.51 +155.80(0.78%)
NASDAQ 5656.34 +55.38(0.99%)
S&P 500 2298.37 +18.30(0.80%)
Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Dow Hits 20,000 for First Time in History Dow Hits 20,000 for First Time in History Dow Hits 20,000 for First Time in History Dow Hits 20,000 for First Time in History

Markets
Donald Trump's First Six Days in Office: Here's What He's Done

White House
Here's How Trump Helped the Dow Hit 20,000

Markets
Sales of Orwell's Dystopian Classic '1984' Soar After Trump Claims, 'Alternative Facts'

Consumer
Headed to the Super Bowl? Here's What it Will Cost You

Consumer
Toyota To Add 400 Indiana Jobs, Part Of Earlier Announced Plans

Autos
Trump, Detroit Automaker CEOs Trade Wish Lists

Autos
Trump Meets Labor Union Heads and Promises to Build

Economy
Trump Meets with Auto Industry Leaders to Talk Jobs, Manufacturing
White House

Want to Snuggle Infants? Baby Cuddlers Help Babies Withdrawing From Opioids Want to Snuggle Infants? Baby Cuddlers Help Babies Withdrawing From Opioids Want to Snuggle Infants? Baby Cuddlers Help Babies Withdrawing From Opioids

TODAY.COM
TODAY
Norovirus Misery Spreads: How to Protect Yourself

TODAY.com
Myth or Fact? Avoiding Pasta Will Help You Lose Weight

TODAY.com
The 1 Yoga Pose to Strengthen Your Arms

TODAY.com
Meet the Adorable, Sassy Robot That Speaks in GIFs
Mach / Innovation
Here Are the 10 Best Hotels for Families

TODAY.com
Meet the Adorable, Sassy Robot That Speaks in GIFs
Mach / Innovation
How to Easily Remove Coffee Stains From Your Clothes and Carpet

TODAY.com
Headed to the Super Bowl? Here's What it Will Cost You

Consumer
Designer Hiromi Asai Is Bringing Kimono Construction to Modern Menswear

Asian America
Wanted: An Eraser for Everything You've Ever Regretted Putting Online

Tech News

Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Loses License Over Sex-Abuse Claims Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Loses License Over Sex-Abuse Claims Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Loses License Over Sex-Abuse Claims

U.S. news
Andrew Harrer / Pool/Getty Images
Draft Order Eyes Return to Overseas CIA Prisons

U.S. news
Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial

U.S. news
Marathon Investigator Derek Murphy Reveals How He Catches Cheaters

U.S. news
Who's In Charge Here? In Some Government Offices, It's Still Team Obama

U.S. news
Protecting the President: Secret Weapons and a Hefty Price Tag

U.S. news
Who's In Charge Here? In Some Government Offices, It's Still Team Obama

U.S. news
Dennis Hastert Wants Sex-Abuse Accuser to Return Hush Money

U.S. news
Donald Trump Is Getting the Nuclear Football

U.S. news
Trump Planning to Visit CIA Saturday

U.S. news
Inside Trump's Business Holdings: A Web of Potential Conflicts

CNBC

Kevin Truong
Resurgence of Indie Print Magazines Boosts LGBTQ Visibility Resurgence of Indie Print Magazines Boosts LGBTQ Visibility Resurgence of Indie Print Magazines Boosts LGBTQ Visibility

OUT Life and Style
Youth Survey Finds Post-Election Spike in Bullying, Harassment

OUT News
Activist Edith Windsor Fights New Battle for LGBTQ Rights
OUT Politics and Policy
Idaho Man Admits to Federal Hate Crime in Killing of Gay Man

OUT News
Netflix Revives 'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy'

OUT Pop Culture
At Hall of Magic, the Cast of 'The Magicians' Talks New Season, Diversity

Asian America
Netflix Revives 'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy'

OUT Pop Culture
Idaho Man Pleads Not Guilty to Hate Crime in Fatal Beating of Gay Man

OUT News
No LGBTQ Film Has Ever Won Best Picture. Could 'Moonlight' Be First?

OUT Pop Culture
Saris Swirl at Rare Transgender 'Birthday' Party in Pakistan

NBC Out & Proud
Trump Administration Removes LGBTQ Content From Federal Websites

OUT Politics and Policy

MIKE NELSON / EPA
'I Feel Like I'm Under Siege': Reaction To Trump's Immigration Orders 'I Feel Like I'm Under Siege': Reaction To Trump's Immigration Orders 'I Feel Like I'm Under Siege': Reaction To Trump's Immigration Orders

Latino
Mexican Presidency / EPA
Mexican President 'Rejects' Trump Orders, Vows to Protect Immigrants Inside U.S.

World
Trump Signs Executive Orders Aimed at Cracking Down on Illegal Immigration

U.S. news
Sofía Vergara: 'What's Wrong with Being a Stereotype?'

Latino
'La Borinqueña' Comic Book is Out, Proud Creator Talks of Latina Superhero

Latino
'Sanctuary Cities' Vow to Resist Trump Order Despite Funding Threat

U.S. news
'La Borinqueña' Comic Book is Out, Proud Creator Talks of Latina Superhero

Latino
Opinion: Trump's 'Illegals Voting' Comments are False and Divisive

Latino
Lin-Manuel Miranda Gets Oscar Nomination for 'Moana'

Latino
White House Outlines Plans to Crack Down on Illegal Immigration

BREAKING
Border Expert: Discarding NAFTA Will Cost Jobs in Michigan, Elsewhere

Latino

Imana Gunawan / NBC News
Lunar New Year Celebrations 'Struggle with Identity' as Neighborhoods Change Lunar New Year Celebrations 'Struggle with Identity' as Neighborhoods Change Lunar New Year Celebrations 'Struggle with Identity' as Neighborhoods Change

Asian America
San Francisco School Board Removes Rule Requiring Some Students to Attend 'Oriental School'

Asian America
Orgs, Leaders Show Support for Women's March Co-Organizer With #IMarchWithLinda

Asian America
'The Bridge' Open Call: Your Videos

Asian America
How Musician MILCK's 'Quiet' Became a Viral Anthem for the Women's March

Asian America
At Hall of Magic, the Cast of 'The Magicians' Talks New Season, Diversity

Asian America
How Musician MILCK's 'Quiet' Became a Viral Anthem for the Women's March

Asian America
First of 37 Defendants Sentenced in Fatal Hazing Case

Asian America
Rooted in Korean Folk Music Tradition, Samulnori Finds a Home in the 21st Century

Asian America
10 Lunar New Year Facts to Help Answer Your Pressing Questions

Asian America
Pediatricians Speak Out Against President Trump's Immigration Orders

Health news

JIM YOUNG / Reuters file
Flint Residents Leery of Data Showing Decreased Lead Levels in Water Flint Residents Leery of Data Showing Decreased Lead Levels in Water Flint Residents Leery of Data Showing Decreased Lead Levels in Water

Flint Water Crisis
'The New Edition Story': From Boy Band to Bad Boys to Classic Men

NBCBLK
'Hidden Figures': Aldis Hodge On Teaching Through Art

NBCBLK
Black Filmmakers Take on Sundance Film Festival

NBCBLK
Orgs, Leaders Show Support for Women's March Co-Organizer With #IMarchWithLinda

Asian America
Civil Liberties Groups to Donald Trump: 'See You in Court'

Supreme Court
Orgs, Leaders Show Support for Women's March Co-Organizer With #IMarchWithLinda

Asian America
Resurgence of Indie Print Magazines Boosts LGBTQ Visibility

OUT Life and Style
At Hall of Magic, the Cast of 'The Magicians' Talks New Season, Diversity

Asian America
Analysis: Why 'Moonlight' Should Win Best Picture at the Oscars

NBCBLK
#OscarsSoBlack: 'Moonlight,' 'Fences' and 'Hidden Figures' Get Nods

NBCBLK

JIM YOUNG / Reuters file
Flint Residents Leery of Data Showing Decreased Lead Levels in Water Flint Residents Leery of Data Showing Decreased Lead Levels in Water Flint Residents Leery of Data Showing Decreased Lead Levels in Water Flint Residents Leery of Data Showing Decreased Lead Levels in Water

Flint Water Crisis
Carlos Osorio / AP
Water Lead-Level Falls Below Federal Limit in Flint

Flint Water Crisis
Four More Officials Charged Over Flint, Michigan, Water Crisis

Flint Water Crisis
Water Wary Flint Residents Face Bacterial Outbreak

Flint Water Crisis
Six More Officials Charged in Flint Water Crisis for Alleged Cover-Up

Flint Water Crisis
Water Systems Violate Lead Rules Nationwide, Advocacy Group Finds

Flint Water Crisis

Alfredo Estrella / AFP - Getty Images
Trump Expected to Sign Order to Fund Border Wall: Administration Official Trump Expected to Sign Order to Fund Border Wall: Administration Official Trump Expected to Sign Order to Fund Border Wall: Administration Official Trump Expected to Sign Order to Fund Border Wall: Administration Official

Immigration Border Crisis
David Douglas / NBC News
U.S. Border Patrol Agents Grapple With Sudden Surge of Central American Migrants

Immigration Border Crisis
Illegal Immigration Is Changing. Border Security Is Still Catching Up

Immigration Border Crisis
U.S. Expands Asylum Program for Central American Children

Immigration Border Crisis
Detaining Immigrant Kids Hasn't Worked. U.S. Wants to Try Something New

Immigration Border Crisis
Pope Francis to Donald Trump: Building Mexico Wall Is 'Not Christian'

Immigration Border Crisis
Mary Tyler Moore: The Impact of a Beloved American Icon Mary Tyler Moore: The Impact of a Beloved American Icon Mary Tyler Moore: The Impact of a Beloved American Icon
White House moving day: Behind the 5-hour flip between the Obamas and Trumps

TODAY.com
See inside the most expensive home listed in America

TODAY.com
Take a tour! This cottage looks like it came straight out of a fairy-tale

Zillow
The Whole30 diet is called the 'worst', but it's changed my life for the better

TODAY.com
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Democrats Can't Stop Trump's Agenda. Instead They'll Try to Delay It Democrats Can't Stop Trump's Agenda. Instead They'll Try to Delay It

Meet the Press
Meet the Press - November 20, 2016 Meet the Press - November 20, 2016

Meet the Press
PREVIEW: Unimaginable PREVIEW: Unimaginable
Dateline
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Tom Brokaw at NBC News, The First 50 Years SPECIAL PREVIEW: Tom Brokaw at NBC News, The First 50 Years
Dateline