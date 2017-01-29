Feedback
advertisement
advertisement

Top Stories

Darren McCollester / Getty Images
Protests Erupt Nationwide for Second Day Over Trump's Travel Ban

Protests Erupt Again Nationwide Over Trump Travel Ban

U.S. news
advertisement
Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA
Priebus: Immigration Order 'Doesn't Include' Green Card Holders, But Anyone Traveling to Banned Countries Will Be 'Subjected to Further Screening'

Priebus Says Immigration Ban 'Doesn't Include' Green Card Holders, Then Reverses

Politics News
Brandon Wade / Star-Telegram/AP
Civil Rights Groups Fight Trump's Refugee Ban As Uncertainty Continues

Civil Rights Groups Fight Immigration Ban Amid Uncertainty

U.S. news
Evan Vucci / AP
Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order

Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order

Politics News
Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images
Subtweet (v.): What Merriam-Webster Dictionary Is Doing to the President

Subtweet (v.): What a Dictionary Is Doing to the President

White House
U.S. Service Member Killed in Raid on Al Qaeda In Yemen

U.S. Service Member Dies in Raid on Al Qaeda in Yemen

World
Still Vacant Appointments Threaten Implementation of Trump Agenda

Still Vacant Appointments Threaten Trump's Agenda

White House
Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director to Skip Awards Over Trump's Immigration Ban

Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director Won't Attend Awards Ceremony

U.S. news
Lawyer for Myanmar's Ruling Party Assassinated at Airport

Lawyer for Myanmar's Ruling Party Assassinated at Airport

World
Whistleblowers Claim Retaliation for Revealing VA Horrors

Whistleblowers Say Phoenix VA Still in Critical Condition

U.S. news
Federer Edges Nadal in Five Set Thriller To Win Australian Open

Federer Edges Nadal in Five Set Thriller To Win Australian Open

NBC Sports
Britain Debates High Heels — Can Employers Require Them?

Bosses Forcing Women Into Heels Spark Revolt

World
N.C. Lawmakers Won't Publicly Commit to 'Bathroom Bill' Repeal

Lawmakers Won't Publicly Commit to 'Bathroom Bill' Repeal

OUT Politics and Policy
Students Sound Alarm and Avert Florida School Massacre

Students Sound Alarm and Avert Florida School Massacre

U.S. news

Latest

Protests Erupt Again Nationwide Over Trump Travel Ban
U.S. news

Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director Won't Attend Awards Ceremony
U.S. news

'Trump Out, Refugees In': See the Protests Across the U.S.
Photo

Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order
Politics News

Get Breaking news updates

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Follow NBC News

advertisement

Local News

Find Affiliate Edit Location

Extended Forecast
Fair

Forecast from: The Weather Channel
advertisement

Top Videos

Video
Full Priebus Interview: Immigration Ban Could Include More Countries Full Priebus Interview: Immigration Ban Could Include More Countries Full Priebus Interview: Immigration Ban Could Include More Countries Full Priebus Interview: Immigration Ban Could Include More Countries

Full Priebus Interview: Immigration Ban Could Include More Countries

First Read
Emergency stay of President Trump’s refugee order granted amid detentions and protest
Video

Emergency stay of President Trump’s refugee order granted amid detentions and protest

Politics
Anti-abortion movement finding new life in Trump administration
Video

Anti-abortion movement finding new life in Trump administration

Politics
New lawsuit alleges 31 Baylor football players committed at least 52 acts of rape over 4 years
Video

New lawsuit alleges 31 Baylor football players committed at least 52 acts of rape over 4 years

News
Pres. Trump Signs Executive Actions On 'Extreme Vetting,' and Military Growth
Video

Pres. Trump Signs Executive Actions On 'Extreme Vetting,' and Military Growth

U.S. news
British PM May: Pres. Trump Said U.S. is ‘100 Percent Behind NATO’
Video

British PM May: Pres. Trump Said U.S. is ‘100 Percent Behind NATO’

News
advertisement

Mach

Apollo I Tragedy Taught NASA Some Very Important Lessons Apollo I Tragedy Taught NASA Some Very Important Lessons Apollo I Tragedy Taught NASA Some Very Important Lessons Apollo I Tragedy Taught NASA Some Very Important Lessons

Apollo I Tragedy Taught NASA Some Very Important Lessons

Mach / Space
Doomsday Clock Insider Tells What It Will Take To Push Back Those Hands

Here's What It Will Take To Rewind The Doomsday Clock

Mach / Science
NASA Unveiled the New Spacesuit for Starliner Astronauts
Video

NASA Unveiled the New Spacesuit for Starliner Astronauts

Mach / Innovation

Sports

LIVE: 3-on-3 Tournament Returns in 2017 NHL All-Star Game on NBC LIVE: 3-on-3 Tournament Returns in 2017 NHL All-Star Game on NBC LIVE: 3-on-3 Tournament Returns in 2017 NHL All-Star Game on NBC LIVE: 3-on-3 Tournament Returns in 2017 NHL All-Star Game on NBC

LIVE: 3-on-3 Tournament Returns in 2017 NHL All-Star Game on NBC

NBC Sports
Report: NFL Star's Future With Steelers In Doubt Due to Antics

Report: NFL Star's Future With Steelers In Doubt Due to Antics

NBC Sports

NFL Player Remains In Concussion Protocol After Several Months

NBC Sports

Four-time Olympic Champion Troubled by Trump's Travel Ban

NBC Sports

Former National Taekwondo Champ Fired By NFL Team

NBC Sports
advertisement
Federer Edges Nadal in Five Set Thriller To Win Australian Open

Federer Edges Nadal in Five Set Thriller To Win Australian Open

NBC Sports

Report: NBA Contacted State Dept. Due to Trump's Immigration ban

NBC Sports
UFC's Conor McGregor Planning Next Fight to be in Boxing Ring

UFC's Conor McGregor Planning Next Fight to be in Boxing Ring

NBC Sports
Cowboys Star WR: More Giants Should be Like Odell Beckham Jr.

Cowboys Star WR: More Giants Should be Like Odell Beckham Jr.

NBC Sports

U.S. News

Joshua Lott / AFP - Getty Images
Chicago Police Department Goes High-Tech to Fight Rise in Killings Chicago Police Department Goes High-Tech to Fight Rise in Killings Chicago Police Department Goes High-Tech to Fight Rise in Killings

Chicago Goes High-Tech to Deter Killings

U.S. news
Reuters
What is 'Repeal and Replace?' A Guide to Trump's Health Care Buzzwords

A Viewer's Guide to Trump's Health Care Buzzwords

U.S. news
Protests Erupt Nationwide for Second Day Over Trump's Travel Ban

Protests Erupt Again Nationwide Over Trump Travel Ban

U.S. news
Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director to Skip Awards Over Trump's Immigration Ban

Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director Won't Attend Awards Ceremony

U.S. news
Whistleblowers Claim Retaliation for Revealing VA Horrors

Whistleblowers Say Phoenix VA Still in Critical Condition

U.S. news
Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order

Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order

Politics News
Whistleblowers Claim Retaliation for Revealing VA Horrors

Whistleblowers Say Phoenix VA Still in Critical Condition

U.S. news
Civil Rights Groups Fight Trump's Refugee Ban As Uncertainty Continues

Groups Fight Refugee Ban Amid Ongoing Uncertainty

U.S. news
8-Year-Old Transgender Boy From New Jersey Asked to Leave Cub Scout Pack

8-Year-Old Transgender Boy Asked to Leave Cub Scout Pack

NBC New York
Protests Erupt at Airports Across the U.S.
Video

Protests Erupt at Airports Across the U.S.

U.S. news
Some Universities Urge Students to Use Caution, Delay Travel After Trump Restrictions

Some Universities Advise Delaying Travel After Trump Order

U.S. news

World News

Petros Giannakouris / AP
Fishermen Who Brave the Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving Fishermen Who Brave the Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving Fishermen Who Brave the Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving Fishermen Who Brave the Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving

Fishermen Who Brave Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving

Europe's Border Crisis
Donald Trump and the Year of the Fire Rooster: What's in Store?

What's In Trump's Stars For The Year Of The Fire Rooster?

World
Britain Debates High Heels — Can Employers Require Them?

Bosses Forcing Women Into Heels Spark Revolt

World
North Korea's Masikryong Ski Resort Is Kept Open by Work Gangs

Kim Jong Un's Ski Resort for Elites Kept Open by Children in Work Gangs

North Korea
Rap Star BZZY Puts Himself in Shoes of Syrian Refugee
Video

Rap Star BZZY Puts Himself in Shoes of Syrian Refugee

World
China Population Crisis: New Two-Child Policy Fails To Yield Major Gains

China Has World's Largest Population, But Not Enough Babies

World
Somalia-born Olympic Champion Mo Farah Troubled by Trump's Travel Ban

Olympic Champion Mo Farah Criticizes Trump's Travel Ban

World
Will Marine Le Pen Give France a Trump-Style Election Surprise?

Is France in For a Trump-Style Election Surprise?

World
U.S. Service Member Killed in Raid on Al Qaeda In Yemen

U.S. Service Member Dies in Raid on Al Qaeda in Yemen

World
advertisement

Politics

Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images
Trump Fields Calls From Several Foreign Leaders, Including Putin and Merkel Trump Fields Calls From Several Foreign Leaders, Including Putin and Merkel Trump Fields Calls From Several Foreign Leaders, Including Putin and Merkel

Trump Fields Flurry of Phone Calls With Foreign Leaders

2016 Election
Tristan Fewings / Getty Images
Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director to Skip Awards Over Trump's Immigration Ban

Oscar-Nominated Iranian Director Won't Attend Awards Ceremony

U.S. news
'Trump Out, Refugees In': Ban Sparks Protests at Airports Across the Nation
Gallery

'Trump Out, Refugees In': See the Protests Across the U.S.

Photo
Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order

Some Republicans Criticize Trump's Immigration Order

Politics News
Still Vacant Appointments Threaten Implementation of Trump Agenda

Still Vacant Appointments Threaten Trump's Agenda

White House
Protests Erupt at Airports Across the U.S.
Video

Protests Erupt at Airports Across the U.S.

U.S. news
advertisement
Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates: 'Big Mistake' for Trump to Exclude Members of National Security Council

Fmr Defense Secretary: 'Big Mistake' for Trump to Exclude NSC Members

Politics News
Some Universities Urge Students to Use Caution, Delay Travel After Trump Restrictions

Some Universities Advise Delaying Travel After Trump Order

U.S. news
MTP: 70 Years in 70 Seconds
Video

MTP: 70 Years in 70 Seconds

First Read
Priebus: Immigration Order 'Doesn't Include' Green Card Holders, But Anyone Traveling to Banned Countries Will Be 'Subjected to Further Screening'

Priebus Says Immigration Ban 'Doesn't Include' Green Card Holders, Then Reverses

Politics News

Health

CDC Climate Change and Health Meeting Back On — Without CDC CDC Climate Change and Health Meeting Back On — Without CDC CDC Climate Change and Health Meeting Back On — Without CDC CDC Climate Change and Health Meeting Back On — Without CDC

Canceled Climate Change Meeting Is Back On

Health news
Homeopathic Teething Aid Contains Toxic Belladonna, FDA Says

FDA Finds Deadly Belladonna in Teething Products

Health news
Americans Fear They'll Lose Coverage With Obamacare Repeal: Poll

Americans Worry They'll Lose Health Insurance: Poll

Health Care
Trump Administration Kills Obamacare Ads

Trump Administration Kills Obamacare Ads

CNBC
Little Girls Doubt That Women Can Be Brilliant, Study Shows

Little Girls Doubt That Women Can Be Brilliant, Study Shows

Health news
Finnish Baby Boxes Could Save Infant Lives

Finnish Baby Boxes Could Save Infant Lives

TODAY.COM
DC's 'March for Life' to Highlight Gains by Abortion Opponents

DC's 'March for Life' to Highlight Gains by Abortion Opponents

U.S. news
Researchers Discover Molecule to Fight Antibiotic-Resistant Superbug
Video

Researchers Discover Molecule to Fight Antibiotic-Resistant Superbug

Health news
New Technique Produces Partly Human Pig Embryos

Human-Pig Hybrid Produced Using New Scientific Technique

Health news
advertisement

Pop Culture

Suzanne Plunkett / Reuters
Acting Legend John Hurt of 'Midnight Express' and 'Elephant Man' Dead at 77 Acting Legend John Hurt of 'Midnight Express' and 'Elephant Man' Dead at 77 Acting Legend John Hurt of 'Midnight Express' and 'Elephant Man' Dead at 77

Actor John Hurt of 'Midnight Express' and 'Elephant Man' Dead at 77

Movies
Johnny Nunez / WireImage
Rapper Chief Keef Arrested, Accused of Robbing Producer With AK-47

Rapper Chief Keef Arrested, Accused of Robbing Producer With AK-47

NBC Los Angeles
'Mannix' Star Mike Connors Dies at 91

'Mannix' Star Mike Connors Dies at 91

U.S. news
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Performs 'Just Hold On' With Steve Aoki
Video

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Performs 'Just Hold On' With Steve Aoki

Music
Iranian Actress Taraneh Alidoosti: I'm Boycotting Oscars Over Trump's Visa Ban

Iranian Film Star: I'm Boycotting Oscars Over Trump

Movies
Gwen Stefani Teams Up With Celine Dion as She Returns to 'The Voice'
Video

Gwen Stefani Teams Up With Celine Dion as She Returns to 'The Voice'

Music
Iranian Actress Taraneh Alidoosti: I'm Boycotting Oscars Over Trump's Visa Ban

Iranian Film Star: I'm Boycotting Oscars Over Trump

Movies
advertisement
Rap Star BZZY Puts Himself in Shoes of Syrian Refugee
Video

Rap Star BZZY Puts Himself in Shoes of Syrian Refugee

World
Subtweet (v.): What Merriam-Webster Dictionary Is Doing to the President

Subtweet (v.): What a Dictionary Is Doing to the President

White House
#StartTODAY: See Jenna Bush Hager Learn Mindfulness From an 'Urban Monk'
Video

#StartTODAY: See Jenna Bush Hager Learn Mindfulness From an 'Urban Monk'

Lifestyle
Tamron Hall Performs in 'Chicago' With Mel B
Video

Tamron Hall Performs in 'Chicago' With Mel B

TV

Business

DJIA 20093.78 -7.13(-0.04%)
NASDAQ 5660.78 +5.61(0.10%)
S&P 500 2294.69 -1.99(-0.09%)
Alfredo Estrella / AFP - Getty Images
American Car Buyers Will Pay the Price for a Mexico Tariff American Car Buyers Will Pay the Price for a Mexico Tariff American Car Buyers Will Pay the Price for a Mexico Tariff American Car Buyers Will Pay the Price for a Mexico Tariff

American Car Buyers Will Pay the Price for a Mexico Tariff

Autos
Bills Rise As Pet Vets Get More Corporate

How Far Would You Go For Your Priceless Pet?

Consumer
Mark Zuckerberg Dropping Lawsuits Seeking to Buy Hawaii Land

Mark Zuckerberg Dropping Lawsuits Seeking to Buy Hawaii Land

Asian America
What About My Guacamole?! How a 20 Percent Tariff on Mexican Imports Would Affect You

What About My Guacamole?! How a Mexican Tariff Would Affect You

Business News
Opposites Attract? Why Musk and Trump Are Having a Bromance

Opposites Attract? Why Elon Musk and Trump Are Having a Bromance

Autos
Super Bowl Ads Reflect America's Conflicted Sentiments

Super Bowl Ads Reflect America's Conflicted Sentiments

Business News
The Economy Grew Just 1.6 Percent Last Year: Slowest Pace Since 2011

The Economy Just Had Its Slowest Year Since 2011

Economy
Ex-Mexican President Fox to Trump: 'We're Ready for the Trade War'

Ex-Mexican President to Trump: 'We're Ready for the Trade War'

TODAY.com
Trump Appears to Push Contradictory Gas and Coal Boosting Plans

Trump Wants to Boost Both Gas And Coal. Huh?

Economy

Lifestyle

Ragnar Schmuck / Getty Images
What About My Guacamole?! How a 20 Percent Tariff on Mexican Imports Would Affect You What About My Guacamole?! How a 20 Percent Tariff on Mexican Imports Would Affect You What About My Guacamole?! How a 20 Percent Tariff on Mexican Imports Would Affect You

What About My Guacamole?! How a Mexican Tariff Would Affect You

Business News
Finnish Baby Boxes Could Save Infant Lives

Finnish Baby Boxes Could Save Infant Lives

TODAY.COM
Little Girls Doubt That Women Can Be Brilliant, Study Shows

Little Girls Doubt That Women Can Be Brilliant, Study Shows

Health news
#StartTODAY: See Jenna Bush Hager Learn Mindfulness From an 'Urban Monk'
Video

#StartTODAY: See Jenna Bush Hager Learn Mindfulness From an 'Urban Monk'

Lifestyle
Norovirus Misery Spreads: How to Protect Yourself

Norovirus Misery Spreads: How to Protect Yourself

TODAY.com
Want to Snuggle Infants? Baby Cuddlers Help Babies Withdrawing From Opioids

Want to Snuggle Infants? Baby Cuddlers Help Babies Withdrawing From Opioids

TODAY.COM
Norovirus Misery Spreads: How to Protect Yourself

Norovirus Misery Spreads: How to Protect Yourself

TODAY.com
advertisement
DC's 'March for Life' to Highlight Gains by Abortion Opponents

DC's 'March for Life' to Highlight Gains by Abortion Opponents

U.S. news
Dog Delivers Newspapers in Colorado Neighborhood
Video

Dog Delivers Newspapers in Colorado Neighborhood

Lifestyle
Facebook's New Tools are Designed to Put Privacy in Your Pocket

Finally! Now It's Easy to Update Facebook Settings on Your Phone

Tech News
Hatchimal Didn't Hatch? Class Action Filed Against Maker

Non-Hatching Hatchimals Give Birth to Class Action Lawsuit

Consumer

Investigations

Did Obama Defeat ISIS in Libya? Did Obama Defeat ISIS in Libya? Did Obama Defeat ISIS in Libya?

Did Obama Defeat ISIS in Libya?

World
Bob Evans, Drifter Accused of Killing 6, Was 'Pure Evil'

Victim's Family: Man Eyed in 6 Murders Was 'Pure Evil'

U.S. news
Drifter Bob Evans Eyed as Serial Killer, Tied to N.H. Murders

Killer Drifter Tied to New Hampshire Murder Mysteries

U.S. news
What Does It Mean When the President Endorses Torture?

What Does It Mean When the President Endorses Torture?

U.S. news
Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Loses License Over Sex-Abuse Claims

Gymnastics Doctor Loses License Over Sex Abuse Claims

U.S. news
Judge: Ohio Lethal Injections Might Be Too Painful

Judge: Ohio Execution Method Might Be Too Painful

Lethal Injection
Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Loses License Over Sex-Abuse Claims

Gymnastics Doctor Loses License Over Sex Abuse Claims

U.S. news
Perfect Timing? Pentagon Tweet Highlights Marine Who Was Refugee

Perfect Timing? Pentagon Tweets About Ex-Refugee Marine

U.S. news
Draft Order Eyes Return to Overseas CIA Prisons

Draft Order Eyes Return to Overseas CIA Prisons

U.S. news
FBI Finds Nothing Amiss in Flynn-Russia Eavesdrop: Official

FBI Finds Nothing Amiss in Flynn-Russia Eavesdrop: Official

Politics News
Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial

'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss Rips Trump Speech at Memorial

U.S. news

NBC OUT

Jonathan Drake / Reuters
N.C. Lawmakers Won't Publicly Commit to 'Bathroom Bill' Repeal N.C. Lawmakers Won't Publicly Commit to 'Bathroom Bill' Repeal N.C. Lawmakers Won't Publicly Commit to 'Bathroom Bill' Repeal

Lawmakers Won't Publicly Commit to 'Bathroom Bill' Repeal

OUT Politics and Policy
Thomas M. Barwick / Getty Images
Future Uncertain for LGBTQ Employment Protections

Future Uncertain for LGBTQ Employment Protections

OUT Politics and Policy
Thailand Separates LGBTQ Inmates, Considers Segregated Prison

Thailand Separates LGBTQ Inmates, Considers Segregated Prison

OUT News
Super Bowl Glare Fixes Attention on Texas 'Bathroom Bill'

Super Bowl Glare Fixes Attention on Texas 'Bathroom Bill'

OUT News

Rights Groups Try to Halt Utah Laws That 'Stigmatize LGBTQ Students'

OUT News
California Lawmakers Want Third-Gender Option on IDs

California Lawmakers Want Third-Gender Option on IDs

OUT Politics and Policy

Rights Groups Try to Halt Utah Laws That 'Stigmatize LGBTQ Students'

OUT News
Minnesota Transgender Teen Sued By Her Own Mom Speaks Out

Transgender Teen Sued By Her Own Mom Speaks Out

OUT News
Chelsea Manning Calls 'Compromise' Fatal Flaw of Obama Legacy

Chelsea Manning Calls Out Obama for Compromising

U.S. news
LGBTQ March on Washington Planned for June

LGBTQ March on Washington Planned for June

NBC Out & Proud

South Dakota to Consider Transgender Locker Room Bill

OUT News

Latino

WeCount! / WeCount!
Mayor's Switch on Immigration Detention Protested in Miami-Dade Mayor's Switch on Immigration Detention Protested in Miami-Dade Mayor's Switch on Immigration Detention Protested in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Mayor's Immigration Switch Protested

Latino
Alfredo Estrella / AFP - Getty Images
Mexico Senator: Stop Collaborating With U.S., Buying Its Corn

Mexico Senator: Stop Collaborating With U.S., Buying Its Corn

Latino
Latino Pulse: Scorning the Immigrant With Trump Policies

Latino Pulse: Scorning the Immigrant With Trump Policies

Latino
2017 Pura Belpré Awards Honor Latino Authors for Cultural Literature

2017 Pura Belpré awards honor Latino authors

Latino
What About My Guacamole?! How a 20 Percent Tariff on Mexican Imports Would Affect You

What About My Guacamole?! How a Mexican Tariff Would Affect You

Business News
Families Fear Wall Will Tear Them Apart
Video

Families Fear U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Will Tear Them Apart

U.S. news
What About My Guacamole?! How a 20 Percent Tariff on Mexican Imports Would Affect You

What About My Guacamole?! How a Mexican Tariff Would Affect You

Business News
Ex-Mexican President Fox to Trump: 'We're Ready for the Trade War'

Ex-Mexican President to Trump: 'We're Ready for the Trade War'

TODAY.com
Immigrants Train to Defend Themselves, Families in Trump Era

Immigrants Train to Defend Themselves, Families

Latino
Obit: Former Rep. Robert García Built Latino Political Influence

Obit: Former Rep. Robert Garcia Built Latino Influence

Latino
White House Floats 20 Percent Tax on Mexican Imports to Pay for Border Wall

Trump Floats 20% Tax on Mexican Imports to Pay for Border Wall

U.S. news

Asian America

Samrang Pring / Reuters
10 Lunar New Year Facts to Help Answer Your Pressing Questions 10 Lunar New Year Facts to Help Answer Your Pressing Questions 10 Lunar New Year Facts to Help Answer Your Pressing Questions

10 Lunar New Year Facts to Help Answer Your Pressing Questions

Asian America
'Fresh Off the Boat' Seeks Six-Word Memoirs for New Crowdsourced Book

'Fresh Off the Boat' Seeks Six-Word Memoirs for New Crowdsourced Book

Asian America
Opinion: A Visa Ban on Iran Will Negatively Affect the U.S.

OpEd: A Visa Ban on Iran Will Negatively Affect the U.S.

Asian America
Lunar New Year Celebrations 'Struggle with Identity' as Neighborhoods Change

Lunar New Year Celebrations 'Struggle with Identity' as Neighborhoods Change

Asian America
Mark Zuckerberg Dropping Lawsuits Seeking to Buy Hawaii Land

Mark Zuckerberg Dropping Lawsuits Seeking to Buy Hawaii Land

Asian America
California City Bans Display of Vietnam National Flag on City Poles

California City Bans Display of Vietnam National Flag on City Poles

Asian America
Mark Zuckerberg Dropping Lawsuits Seeking to Buy Hawaii Land

Mark Zuckerberg Dropping Lawsuits Seeking to Buy Hawaii Land

Asian America
Demonstrators, Civil Rights Orgs Rally in Defense of Immigrants, Muslims after Executive Orders

Demonstrators, Civil Rights Orgs Rally in Defense of Immigrants, Muslims after Executive Orders

Asian America
Ellison Onizuka, First Asian-American Astronaut, Brought Hawaii to Space

Ellison Onizuka, First Asian-American Astronaut, Brought Hawaii to Space

Asian America
San Francisco School Board Removes Rule Requiring Some Students to Attend 'Oriental School'

San Francisco School Board Removes Rule Requiring Some Students to Attend 'Oriental School'

Asian America
Donald Trump and the Year of the Fire Rooster: What's in Store?

What's In Trump's Stars For The Year Of The Fire Rooster?

World

NBCBLK

Rick Kern / Getty Images for Stella Artois
#BlackGirlMagic at Sundance: 'Mudbound', Mary J. Blige, Nia Long #BlackGirlMagic at Sundance: 'Mudbound', Mary J. Blige, Nia Long #BlackGirlMagic at Sundance: 'Mudbound', Mary J. Blige, Nia Long

Black Girl Magic Shines at Sundance

NBCBLK
Meet Riley Shines: Gerber's Newest Spokesbaby

Meet Riley Shines: Gerber's Newest Spokesbaby

NBCBLK
DOJ Delay in Texas Voter ID Case Sparks Concern Amid Trump's Debunked Fraud Claims

DOJ Delay in Texas Voter ID Case Cause for Concern: Voting Rights Advocates

Politics News
Rap Star BZZY Puts Himself in Shoes of Syrian Refugee
Video

Rap Star BZZY Puts Himself in Shoes of Syrian Refugee

World
Ferguson Officials Missed Deadlines in Deal With DOJ

Ferguson Officials Missed Deadlines in Deal With DOJ

NBCBLK
Serena Williams Makes History By Winning Record 23rd Major Title

Serena Williams Makes History By Winning Record 23rd Major Title

NBC Sports
Ferguson Officials Missed Deadlines in Deal With DOJ

Ferguson Officials Missed Deadlines in Deal With DOJ

NBCBLK
DJ Khaled Drops Major Keys For Success

DJ Khaled Drops Major Keys For Success

NBCBLK
Jay Z Hits Sundance With Docu-Series on Kalief Browder Tragedy

Jay Z's Doc on Kalief Browder Debuts at Sundance

NBCBLK
Trump Offers to Send 'the Feds' into Chicago to Fix Violent Crime — but They're Already There

Send in the Feds? In Chicago, They're Already There

U.S. news
Demonstrators, Civil Rights Orgs Rally in Defense of Immigrants, Muslims after Executive Orders

Demonstrators, Civil Rights Orgs Rally in Defense of Immigrants, Muslims after Executive Orders

Asian America

Europe's Border Crisis

Petros Giannakouris / AP
Fishermen Who Brave the Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving Fishermen Who Brave the Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving Fishermen Who Brave the Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving Fishermen Who Brave the Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving

Fishermen Who Brave Seas to Rescue Migrants Now Need Saving

Europe's Border Crisis
'A Vision of Hell, in the Heart of Europe'
Video

'A Vision of Hell, in the Heart of Europe'

Europe's Border Crisis
Camerawoman Who Kicked Migrants on Hungarian Border Gets Probation

Camerawoman Who Kicked Migrants Gets Probation

Europe's Border Crisis
Stranded Migrants Brave Bitter Cold in Serbian Warehouses

GALLERY: Stranded Migrants Brave Bitter Cold in Warehouses

Europe's Border Crisis
Migrants Shiver as Icy Blast Grips Europe's Crowded Refugee Camps

Migrants Shiver as Icy Blast Chills Europe's Crowded Camps

Europe's Border Crisis
Refugees Stranded in Europe Struggle in Freezing Weather
Video

Refugees Stranded in Europe Struggle in Freezing Weather

Europe's Border Crisis

Syria's Suffering Families

Syrian Refugees See Dream of Better Life Crushed by Trump Ban Syrian Refugees See Dream of Better Life Crushed by Trump Ban Syrian Refugees See Dream of Better Life Crushed by Trump Ban Syrian Refugees See Dream of Better Life Crushed by Trump Ban

Syrian Refugees See Dreams Crushed by Trump Ban

Syria's Suffering Families
Saif Alnajdi / AP
Blast in Syrian Town on Turkish Border Kills Nearly 50

Blast in Syrian Town on Turkish Border Kills Nearly 50

Syria's Suffering Families
U.N. Security Council Approves Syrian Cease-Fire Plan by Russia-Turkey

U.N. Security Council Approves Syrian Cease-Fire Plan

Syria's Suffering Families
Deal Reached That Could Restart Aleppo Evacuation

Deal Reached That Could Restart Aleppo Evacuation

Syria's Suffering Families
In Aleppo, Bana Al-Abed's Mother, Fatemah, Resumes Posting to Account

Aleppo Child Back After Twitter Account Went Dark

Syria's Suffering Families
Milana Vayntrub — 'Lily' from Those AT&T Ads — Has a Message for Syrian Refugees

AT&T's 'Lily' Has a Message for Syrian Refugees

Syria's Suffering Families
advertisement

Shows

Fishermen On the Greek Island of Lesbos Who Saved Thousands of Refugees Receive Gesture of Kindness Fishermen On the Greek Island of Lesbos Who Saved Thousands of Refugees Receive Gesture of Kindness Fishermen On the Greek Island of Lesbos Who Saved Thousands of Refugees Receive Gesture of Kindness
Nightly News

Fishermen On the Greek Island of Lesbos Who Saved Thousands of Refugees Receive Gesture of Kindness

Latest from Today.com

Donald Trump's childhood home is more modest than we expected

Donald Trump's childhood home is more modest than we expected

Zillow
Design forecast for a happy home: 2017 is the year of color, comfort and glam

Design forecast for a happy home: 2017 is the year of color, comfort and glam

TODAY.com
Meryl Streep's 172-year-old former home has everything we'd ever want in a house

Meryl Streep's 172-year-old former home has everything we'd ever want in a house

Zillow
Roll with it! This mini farmhouse on wheels is incredible — take a peek

This rustic tiny home is the nicest one we've ever seen

TODAY.com
MTP: 70 Years in 70 Seconds MTP: 70 Years in 70 Seconds
Video

MTP: 70 Years in 70 Seconds

Meet the Press
Meet The Press 01-29-17 Meet The Press 01-29-17

Meet The Press 01-29-17

Meet the Press
PREVIEW: Unimaginable PREVIEW: Unimaginable
Video

PREVIEW: Unimaginable

Dateline
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Tom Brokaw at NBC News, The First 50 Years SPECIAL PREVIEW: Tom Brokaw at NBC News, The First 50 Years
Video

SPECIAL PREVIEW: Tom Brokaw at NBC News, The First 50 Years

Dateline