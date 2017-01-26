Sections
Top Stories
Guillermo Arias / AFP/Getty Images
Trump Orders for Deportations, Border Wall Face Many Obstacles
Immigration
Scott Olson / Getty Images
Opponents to Trump: 'See You in Court'
Supreme Court
Opponents to Trump: 'See You in Court'
Supreme Court
Supreme Court
CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
TV Legend Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80
Celebrity
TV Legend Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80
Celebrity
Celebrity
Perfect Timing? Pentagon Tweets About Ex-Refugee Marine
U.S. news
Perfect Timing? Pentagon Tweets About Ex-Refugee Marine
U.S. news
U.S. news
This Is the System Keeping Your Credit Cards Safe
Mach / Technology
This Is the System Keeping Your Credit Cards Safe
Mach / Technology
Mach / Technology
Mexican President Vows to Protect Immigrants in U.S.
World
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at Anti-Trump Protest: Cops
NBC New York
'Angry' Democrats Use Tactic of Delay to Thwart Trump Agenda
Congress
Here's What Trump Has Done in His First Six Days
White House
Mother of Victim Among 6 Shot at Chicago Memorial Service
NBC Chicago
Allman Brothers Band Co-Founder Butch Trucks Dead at 69
Music
Charge Dropped Against Mom Who Fled With Kids 31 Years Ago
U.S. news
North Korean Defector Says Leader Kim's 'Days Are Numbered'
World
Councilman Takes Oath With Capt. America Shield
NBC Bay Area
Latest
9 minutes
Opponents to Trump: 'See You in Court'
Supreme Court
36 minutes
Here's What Trump Has Done in His First Six Days
White House
44 minutes
North Korea 'Nuclear Clock Is Ticking Now': Expert
North Korea
an hour
Mexico's President to Trump: We Do Not Believe in Walls
Mexico
Watch: Greta’s full interview with Speaker Ryan
News
Mary Tyler Moore, a Television Icon, Has Died at Age 80
News
Mary Tyler Moore: The Impact of a Beloved American Icon
News
Pres. Trump Signs Executive Orders on Building Border Wall, Immigration
U.S. news
Featured
Will Trump-May Meeting Revive 'Special Relationship'?
World
Spotlight
Electrical Contractor Suing Trump Hotel for Unpaid $2 Million Bill
U.S. news
Spotlight
Why Polish Motorheads Bought Tom Hanks a Soviet-Era Car
World
'I Feel Like I'm Under Siege': Reaction To Trump's Orders
Latino
Top Videos
Watch: Greta’s full interview with Speaker Ryan
News
Mary Tyler Moore, a Television Icon, Has Died at Age 80
News
Mary Tyler Moore: The Impact of a Beloved American Icon
News
Pres. Trump Signs Executive Orders on Building Border Wall, Immigration
U.S. news
On U.S.-Mexico Border, Mixed Reactions to Effectiveness of a Border Wall
U.S. news
Dows Hits Historic 20,000 High, as Markets Rally Behind Trump’s Policies
U.S. news
Ray Farmer / NBC News
What Phoenix Can Teach Us About Reclaiming the Night Sky
Mach / Space
This Is the System Keeping Your Credit Cards Safe
Mach / Technology
Space Frontiers / Getty Images
This August, the U.S. Will Be Treated to a Historic Eclipse
Mach / Space
Former Campaign Manager on President Trump, Brady Friendship
NBC Sports
Serena, Venus Williams Comprise All-American Aussie Open Final
NBC Sports
Usain Bolt Stripped of Gold Medal From 2008 Olympics
NBC Sports
Cowboys Owner Stands by RB in Domestic Violence Investigation
NBC Sports
Unexpected NHL All-Star MVP Gets Emotional About 2016 Experience
NBC Sports
NASCAR Driver Plays Coy about Report of U.S. Senate run in 2018
NBC Sports
Sumo's Highest Honor Returns to Japan After 19 Years
Sports
Ted Cruz Finally Embraces Comparisons to Duke's Grayson Allen
NBC Sports
NBA Star's Home Reportedly Burglarized by Jewelry Heist Ring
NBC Sports
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
'Sanctuary Cities' Vow to Resist Trump Despite Funding Threat
U.S. news
Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images
Ethics Lawyers to Sue Trump Over Business Interests
U.S. news
Ethics Lawyers to Sue Trump Over Business Interests
U.S. news
U.S. news
Opponents to Trump: 'See You in Court'
Supreme Court
Mexico's President to Trump: We Do Not Believe in Walls
Mexico
Councilman Takes Oath With Capt. America Shield
NBC Bay Area
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at Anti-Trump Protest: Cops
NBC New York
Councilman Takes Oath With Capt. America Shield
NBC Bay Area
NBC Bay Area
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at Anti-Trump Protest: Cops
NBC New York
NBC New York
Half of Suburban Chicago Police Force Ousted in Probe
NBC Chicago
Mother of Victim Among 6 Shot at Chicago Memorial Service
NBC Chicago
Police Chase Ends In Fiery Crash
U.S. news
Mexican President Vows to Protect Immigrants in U.S.
World
N. Korea Ready to Test Intercontinental Missile 'at Any Time': Official
EXCLUSIVE
Will Trump-May Meeting Revive 'Special Relationship'?
World
North Korean Defector Says Leader Kim's 'Days Are Numbered'
World
North Korea 'Nuclear Clock Is Ticking Now': Expert
North Korea
Mexico's President to Trump: We Do Not Believe in Walls
Mexico
Mexico's President to Trump: We Do Not Believe in Walls
Mexico
Mexico
Iraq on Edge at Trump 'Take the Oil' Talk
World
Mexican President Vows to Protect Immigrants in U.S.
World
New Trump Policy Will Cause More Abortions, Workers Say
Women's Health
British PM 'Not Afraid to Speak Frankly' to President Trump
Europe
Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images
Trump Calls for 'Major' Probe Into Unsubstantiated 'Illegals' Vote Fraud Claim
Politics News
Scott Olson / Getty Images
Opponents to Trump: 'See You in Court'
Supreme Court
Opponents to Trump: 'See You in Court'
Supreme Court
Supreme Court
Here's What Trump Has Done in His First Six Days
White House
Councilman Takes Oath With Capt. America Shield
NBC Bay Area
House Approves New Limits on Abortion Insurance Coverage
Politics News
'Angry' Democrats Use Tactic of Delay to Thwart Trump Agenda
Congress
House Approves New Limits on Abortion Insurance Coverage
Politics News
Politics News
'Angry' Democrats Use Tactic of Delay to Thwart Trump Agenda
Congress
Congress
Trump Orders for Deportations, Border Wall Face Many Obstacles
Immigration
'Sanctuary Cities' Vow to Resist Trump Despite Funding Threat
U.S. news
Trump Signs Executive Orders Targeting Illegal Immigration
U.S. news
Spicer: Immigration Plan Will Be 'Multi-Tier, Multi-Step' Process
White House
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Trump Immigration Orders Are 'Harmful,' Pediatricians Say
Health news
New Trump Policy Will Cause More Abortions, Workers Say
Women's Health
Mary Tyler Moore's Biggest Role Was Diabetes Research
TODAY.com
Want to Snuggle Infants? Baby Cuddlers Help Babies Withdrawing From Opioids
TODAY.COM
Trump Team's Falsehoods Are Classic 'Gaslighting', Some Experts Say
Mental Health
Trump Team's Falsehoods Are Classic 'Gaslighting', Some Experts Say
Mental Health
Mental Health
Norovirus Misery Spreads: How to Protect Yourself
TODAY.com
Norovirus Causes Widespread Misery Across U.S.
U.S. news
Brutal Stomach Flu Hits Communities Across the Country
Cold and Flu
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton Says He Has Prostate Cancer
U.S. news
Pop Culture
Allman Brothers Band Co-Founder Butch Trucks Dead at 69
Music
CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
TV Legend Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80
Celebrity
TV Legend Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80
Celebrity
Celebrity
At Hall of Magic, the Cast of 'The Magicians' Talks New Season, Diversity
Asian America
Remembering Mary Tyler Moore: Here Are 5 of Her Best TV and Film Moments
TODAY.COM
Why Polish Motorheads Bought Tom Hanks a Soviet-Era Car
World
'La Borinqueña' Comic Book Out; We Speak to Superhero's Creator
Latino
Why Polish Motorheads Bought Tom Hanks a Soviet-Era Car
World
World
'La Borinqueña' Comic Book Out; We Speak to Superhero's Creator
Latino
Latino
Oscar Nominations 2017: What You Need to Know
Movies
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at Anti-Trump Protest: Cops
NBC New York
Mary Tyler Moore Turned the World on With Her Smile
Photo
Mary Tyler Moore's Biggest Role Was Diabetes Research
TODAY.com
DJIA
20068.51
+155.80(0.78%)
NASDAQ
5656.34
+55.38(0.99%)
S&P 500
2298.37
+18.30(0.80%)
Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Dow (Finally) Hits Historic 20,000 High
Markets
Here's What Trump Has Done in His First Six Days
White House
Here's How Trump Helped the Dow Hit 20,000
Markets
Orwell's '1984' Soars to Top of Amazon Best-Seller List
Consumer
Headed to the Super Bowl? Here's What it Will Cost You
Consumer
Headed to the Super Bowl? Here's What it Will Cost You
Consumer
Consumer
Toyota To Add 400 Jobs in Indiana
Autos
Trump, Detroit Automaker CEOs Trade Wish Lists
Autos
Trump Touts 'Excellent' Meeting with Union Heads on Jobs, Infrastructure
Economy
Trump Meets with Auto Industry Leaders to Talk Jobs, Manufacturing
White House
Want to Snuggle Infants? Baby Cuddlers Help Babies Withdrawing From Opioids
TODAY.COM
TODAY
Norovirus Misery Spreads: How to Protect Yourself
TODAY.com
Norovirus Misery Spreads: How to Protect Yourself
TODAY.com
TODAY.com
Myth or Fact? Avoiding Pasta Will Help You Lose Weight
TODAY.com
The 1 Yoga Pose to Strengthen Your Arms
TODAY.com
Here Are the 10 Best Hotels for Families
TODAY.com
Meet the Adorable, Sassy Robot That Speaks in GIFs
Mach / Innovation
Here Are the 10 Best Hotels for Families
TODAY.com
TODAY.com
Meet the Adorable, Sassy Robot That Speaks in GIFs
Mach / Innovation
How to Remove Coffee Stains From Clothes and Carpet
TODAY.com
Headed to the Super Bowl? Here's What it Will Cost You
Consumer
Designer Hiromi Asai Is Bringing Kimono Construction to Modern Menswear
Asian America
What If You Could Erase Everything You Ever Put Online?
Tech News
Gymnastics Doctor Loses License Over Sex Abuse Claims
U.S. news
Andrew Harrer / Pool/Getty Images
Draft Order Eyes Return to Overseas CIA Prisons
U.S. news
Draft Order Eyes Return to Overseas CIA Prisons
U.S. news
U.S. news
'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss Rips Trump Speech at Memorial
U.S. news
Marathon Sleuth Catches Runners Pulling a Fast One
U.S. news
This Is What It Takes to Protect the President
U.S. news
Obama Appointees Still Running Things In Some Offices
U.S. news
This Is What It Takes to Protect the President
U.S. news
U.S. news
Obama Appointees Still Running Things In Some Offices
U.S. news
U.S. news
Ex-Speaker Dennis Hastert Wants His Hush Money Back
U.S. news
Donald Trump Gets the Nuclear 'Football' Today
U.S. news
Trump Planning to Visit CIA Saturday
U.S. news
Inside Trump's Holdings: A Web of Potential Conflicts
CNBC
Kevin Truong
Resurgence of Indie Magazines Boosts LGBTQ Visibility
OUT Life and Style
Youth Survey Finds Post-Election Spike in Bullying
OUT News
Youth Survey Finds Post-Election Spike in Bullying
OUT News
OUT News
Edie Windsor Fights New Battle for LGBTQ Rights
OUT Politics and Policy
Idaho Man Admits to Hate Crime in Killing of Gay Man
OUT News
At Hall of Magic, the Cast of 'The Magicians' Talks New Season, Diversity
Asian America
Netflix Revives 'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy'
OUT Pop Culture
At Hall of Magic, the Cast of 'The Magicians' Talks New Season, Diversity
Asian America
Asian America
Netflix Revives 'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy'
OUT Pop Culture
OUT Pop Culture
Idaho Man Pleads Not Guilty to Hate Crime in Fatal Beating of Gay Man
OUT News
Could 'Moonlight' Be First LGBTQ Film to Win Best Picture?
OUT Pop Culture
Saris Swirl at Transgender 'Birthday' Party in Pakistan
NBC Out & Proud
Trump Administration Removes LGBTQ Content From Websites
OUT Politics and Policy
MIKE NELSON / EPA
'I Feel Like I'm Under Siege': Reaction To Trump's Orders
Latino
Mexican Presidency / EPA
Mexican President Vows to Protect Immigrants in U.S.
World
Mexican President Vows to Protect Immigrants in U.S.
World
World
Trump Signs Executive Orders Targeting Illegal Immigration
U.S. news
Sofía Vergara: 'What's Wrong with Being a Stereotype?'
Latino
'Sanctuary Cities' Vow to Resist Trump Despite Funding Threat
U.S. news
'La Borinqueña' Comic Book Out; We Speak to Superhero's Creator
Latino
'Sanctuary Cities' Vow to Resist Trump Despite Funding Threat
U.S. news
U.S. news
'La Borinqueña' Comic Book Out; We Speak to Superhero's Creator
Latino
Latino
Opinion: Trump's 'Illegals Voting' Comments are False and Divisive
Latino
Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Now One Step Away From an EGOT
Latino
White House Outlines Plans to Crack Down on Illegal Immigration
BREAKING
Border Expert: Discarding NAFTA will Cost U.S. Jobs
Latino
Imana Gunawan / NBC News
Lunar New Year Celebrations 'Struggle with Identity' as Neighborhoods Change
Asian America
San Francisco School Board Removes Rule Requiring Some Students to Attend 'Oriental School'
Asian America
San Francisco School Board Removes Rule Requiring Some Students to Attend 'Oriental School'
Asian America
Asian America
#IMarchWithLinda Shows Support for Women's March Co-Organizer
Asian America
'The Bridge' Open Call: Your Videos
Asian America
At Hall of Magic, the Cast of 'The Magicians' Talks New Season, Diversity
Asian America
How Musician MILCK's 'Quiet' Became a Viral Anthem for the Women's March
Asian America
At Hall of Magic, the Cast of 'The Magicians' Talks New Season, Diversity
Asian America
Asian America
How Musician MILCK's 'Quiet' Became a Viral Anthem for the Women's March
Asian America
Asian America
First of 37 Defendants Sentenced in Fatal Hazing Case
Asian America
Rooted in Korean Folk Music Tradition, Samulnori Finds a Home in the 21st Century
Asian America
10 Lunar New Year Facts to Help Answer Your Pressing Questions
Asian America
Trump Immigration Orders Are 'Harmful,' Pediatricians Say
Health news
JIM YOUNG / Reuters file
Residents Say New Flint Lead Data a 'False Sense of Security'
Flint Water Crisis
'The New Edition Story': From Boy Band to Classic Men
NBCBLK
'The New Edition Story': From Boy Band to Classic Men
NBCBLK
NBCBLK
'Hidden Figures': Aldis Hodge On Teaching Through Art
NBCBLK
A Very Black Guide to Sundance Film Festival 2017
NBCBLK
Opponents to Trump: 'See You in Court'
Supreme Court
#IMarchWithLinda Shows Support for Women's March Co-Organizer
Asian America
Opponents to Trump: 'See You in Court'
Supreme Court
Supreme Court
#IMarchWithLinda Shows Support for Women's March Co-Organizer
Asian America
Asian America
Resurgence of Indie Magazines Boosts LGBTQ Visibility
OUT Life and Style
At Hall of Magic, the Cast of 'The Magicians' Talks New Season, Diversity
Asian America
Why 'Moonlight' Will Win Best Picture at the Oscars
NBCBLK
How #OscarsSoWhite Just Turned Into #OscarsSoBlack
NBCBLK
JIM YOUNG / Reuters file
Residents Say New Flint Lead Data a 'False Sense of Security'
Flint Water Crisis
Carlos Osorio / AP
Water Lead-Level Falls Below Federal Limit in Flint
Flint Water Crisis
Four More Officials Charged Over Flint Water Crisis
Flint Water Crisis
Water Wary Flint Residents Face Bacterial Outbreak
Flint Water Crisis
'Arrogance': Six More Officials Charged in Flint Crisis
Flint Water Crisis
5,000+ American Water Systems Violate Lead Rules
Flint Water Crisis
Alfredo Estrella / AFP - Getty Images
Trump Expected to Sign Border Wall Funding Order: Official
Immigration Border Crisis
David Douglas / NBC News
Why There's a Sudden Surge of Migrants at the U.S. Border
Immigration Border Crisis
Migration to the U.S. Border Is Shifting in a Big Way
Immigration Border Crisis
U.S. Expands Asylum Program for Central American Children
Immigration Border Crisis
Detaining Immigrant Kids Hasn't Worked. U.S. Wants to Try Something New
Immigration Border Crisis
Pope on Trump: Building Border Wall Is 'Not Christian'
Immigration Border Crisis
Nightly News
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today
Mary Tyler Moore: The Impact of a Beloved American Icon
Latest from Today.com
White House moving day: What it takes to move one president out and another in
TODAY.com
See inside the most expensive home listed in America
TODAY.com
Take a tour! This cottage looks like it came straight out of a fairy-tale
Zillow
Why I love Whole30 even if it's called the 'worst' diet
TODAY.com
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
'Angry' Democrats Use Tactic of Delay to Thwart Trump Agenda
Meet the Press
Meet the Press - November 20, 2016
Meet the Press
PREVIEW: Unimaginable
Dateline
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Tom Brokaw at NBC News, The First 50 Years
Dateline