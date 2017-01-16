Feedback
NBC News
John Lewis Leads the Charge Against Donald Trump as U.S. Marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Politics News
VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / AFP - Getty Images
Cargo Jet Crash Kills Dozens in Kyrgyzstan Village

World
BPM Music Festival: 4 Killed at Electronic Dance Event in Mexico

Mexico
Evan Vucci / AP
Trump Signals 'Insurance for Everybody' in Health Care Replacement

U.S. news
Astronomers Discover Something Strange and Beguiling on Pluto's Largest Moon
Mach / Space
Outgoing CIA Chief Rips Into Trump on Russia Threat

Politics News
Massive Midwest Ice Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power
Weather
Istanbul Nightclub Attack Involved Intelligence Organization: Turkey

World
Trump's Plan to Quickly Recall Ambassadors Is 'Risky Move': Experts

Justin Thomas Shoots Lowest 72-Hole Score Ever in PGA History

NBC Sports
Automation, Not Outsourcing, May Challenge Trump Promise to Bring Jobs
U.S. news
The Game's Afoot: Did Russia Hack the BBC's Finale of 'Sherlock'?

TV
Blue Monday: The 'Most Depressing Day of the Year' Is Debunked

Mental Health
Nazi Camp Excavations Unearth Link to Anne Frank, Israel Says

Steelers Coach Calls Patriots 'A-Holes' in Video From Star WR
Sports

World

Opinion: Equating Russian Hacking, Latino Entertainers is Racism MLK Fought
Latino

Toothpaste, Binder Clips & Pool Noodles: Surprising Uses for Everyday Items
Lifestyle

Trump close to unveiling own healthcare plan as Congress moves to repeal Obamacare

Politics
In Trump they trust: Voters speak out on why they chose Trump
Politics
Sean Spicer on Donald Trump’s healthcare plans, John Lewis’ comments, CIA director
Politics
A modern founding father: Remembering MLK
News
Massive Midwest ice storm leaves thousands without power
Weather
Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey circus announces final days
U.S. news
Mach

Dennis Lott / Hinds Community College
One of These Drones Could Save Your Life

Mach / Innovation
The iKeybo Is a Laser Projection Keyboard That Fits in Your Pocket
Mach / Innovation
MyLoupe / UIG via Getty Images
What's Causing Those Mysterious 'Bursts' From Deep Space?

Mach / Space

Sports

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images
Steelers Coach Calls Patriots 'A-Holes' in Video From Star WR

NBC Sports
Steelers Squeak Past Chiefs, On to AFC Championship vs. Patriots

NBC Sports
Packers Edge Dallas as Time Expires, Advance to NFC Championship

NBC Sports

Justin Thomas Shoots Lowest 72-Hole Score Ever in PGA History

NBC Sports

Tornado Warning Forces Players, Fans to Stay Put at AT&T Stadium

NBC Sports
NBA 'Going to Look at' Putting Franchise in Mexico City

NBC Sports
Tom Brady, Patriots Reach Sixth Straight AFC Championship Game

NBC Sports

Falcons Defeat Seahawks to Soar into NFC Championship Game

NBC Sports
Report: Colts Owner Hopes To Hire Peyton Manning in Front Office

NBC Sports

U.S. News

Mark Wilson / Getty Images
These Democratic Lawmakers Won't Attend Trump's Inauguration

More Democratic Lawmakers Refuse to Attend Inauguration

U.S. news
Michael S. Williamson / The Washington Post/Getty Images
Ringling Bros. Circus, 'The Greatest Show on Earth,' to Close After 146 Years

Pop Culture News
In Trump They Trust: Voters Reveal Why They Backed Him
U.S. news
Trump Signals 'Insurance for Everybody' in Health Care Replacement

U.S. news
John Lewis Leads the Charge Against Donald Trump as U.S. Marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Politics News
Massive Midwest Ice Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power
Weather
John Lewis Leads the Charge Against Donald Trump as U.S. Marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Politics News
Party at University Chancellor's Home Ends With Stabbing

NBC Boston
Michelle Obama's Legacy: The First Lady Through the Years
President Obama: The Legacy
'He Makes Me Very Nervous': Bernie Sanders on Trump
U.S. news
Texas, Southern Plains Locked in Ice, but Rapid Warming on the Way

Weather

World News

Wajahat S. Khan / NBC News
Disneyland for Gun Lovers: Inside the Notorious Darra Adam Khel Arms Market

This Lawless Market Town Is a Disneyland for Gun Lovers

World
Cargo Jet Crash Kills Dozens in Kyrgyzstan Village

World
BPM Music Festival: 4 Killed at Electronic Dance Event in Mexico

Mexico
Trump's Plan to Quickly Recall Ambassadors Is 'Risky Move': Experts

World
Deaf Sailor Gavin Reid Honored for Daring Rescue During Yacht Race

World
Caught on Camera: Roof Collapses at New Sports Arena
World
Blue Monday: The 'Most Depressing Day of the Year' Is Debunked

Mental Health
Duchess Kate Meets Prince Harry's Actress Girlfriend
World
Istanbul Nightclub Attack Involved Intelligence Organization: Turkey

World
Politics

In Trump They Trust: Voters Share Why They Voted Trump

Presidential Inauguration
Evan Vucci / AP
Trump Signals 'Insurance for Everybody' in Health Care Replacement

U.S. news
Will Trump's Inaugural Address Unite a Divided Nation?
Nightly News
Russians Hope Frozen U.S. Relations Might Thaw Under Trump
World
John Lewis Leads the Charge Against Donald Trump as U.S. Marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Politics News
'He Makes Me Very Nervous': Bernie Sanders on Trump
U.S. news
'Beginning of the Fight': Sanders, Schumer Hold Rally Defending Affordable Care Act

Politics News
Outgoing CIA Chief Rips Into Trump on Russia Threat

Politics News
Reince Priebus: Press Access to White House 'Hasn't Been Determined'

Politics News
'Soft Sensuality': What to Know About Donald Trump's Inauguration

Presidential Inauguration

Health

Maggie Fox, NBC News / NBC News
Nevada Woman Died From Near-Ultimate Superbug

Health news
Home Remedies to Beat a Cold and Other Health Woes
Cold and Flu
The Easy 7-Day Fitness Plan Anyone Can Master

TODAY.COM
Blue Monday: The 'Most Depressing Day of the Year' Is Debunked

Mental Health
Trump's HHS Nominee Got a Sweetheart Drug Stock Deal

Health Care
Congress Moves Closer to Obamacare Repeal

Health Care
The One Spot in Your Kitchen That May Be Dirtier Than a Toilet

TODAY.com
Killer Mice Show Where Hunting Instinct Starts in the Brain

Health news
Marijuana Users Risk Schizophrenia, But the Drug Helps Pain

Health news
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Takes First Trip Abroad Since Gunpoint Robbery in Paris

Celebrity
The Game's Afoot: Did Russia Hack the BBC's Finale of 'Sherlock'?

TV
Duchess Kate Meets Prince Harry's Actress Girlfriend
World
Controversial Wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka Dead at 73

U.S. news
Watch Tina Fey's Return to 'SNL' — as a 'Star Wars'-Style Hologram

TODAY.com
Lucasfilm Says It Won't Digitally Recreate Carrie Fisher's Performance

Movies
Watch Tina Fey's Return to 'SNL' — as a 'Star Wars'-Style Hologram

TODAY.com
Toothpaste, Binder Clips & Pool Noodles: Surprising Uses for Everyday Items
Lifestyle
BPM Music Festival: 4 Killed at Electronic Dance Event in Mexico

Mexico
Ringling Bros. Circus, 'The Greatest Show on Earth,' to Close After 146 Years

Pop Culture News
Johnny Depp Sues Ex-Managers Alleging Millions in Losses

Celebrity

Business

Emily Foxhall / AP
Takata Agrees to Pay $1B to Settle Airbag Criminal Probe that Led to 11 Deaths in the U.S.

Autos
South Korea Seeks Arrest of Samsung Chief Suspected of Bribery

World
Automation, Not Outsourcing, May Challenge Trump Promise to Bring Jobs
U.S. news
Analysis: Mexican Gas Price Hike, Fear of Trump Trigger Protests

Mexico
Scrubbing NAFTA Could Cost More Than 30,000 U.S. Auto Jobs

Autos
Cigna Changes to Cheaper Generic EpiPen, CVS Cuts Rival's Prices

Consumer
L.L.Bean Embroiled in Spat Over Donation to Trump

Business News
Now You Can Get Wi-Fi Completely Free on All JetBlue Flights

Business News
Nutella Panic: Could a Key Ingredient Cause Cancer?

TODAY.com

Lifestyle

Photofusion / UIG via Getty Images
Blue Monday: The 'Most Depressing Day of the Year' Is Debunked

Mental Health
The Easy 7-Day Fitness Plan Anyone Can Master

TODAY.COM
Home Remedies to Beat a Cold and Other Health Woes
Cold and Flu
Toothpaste, Binder Clips & Pool Noodles: Surprising Uses for Everyday Items
Lifestyle
The One Spot in Your Kitchen That May Be Dirtier Than a Toilet

TODAY.com
Winter Travel Destinations You Can Escape to on a Budget
Lifestyle
The One Spot in Your Kitchen That May Be Dirtier Than a Toilet

TODAY.com
How Much Does It Cost to Have a Kid? Try $13,000 a Year

Health news
9 Chicken Wing Recipes to Help You Win the Super Bowl Party

TODAY.com
How Does Your State Rate for Love?

TODAY.COM
It's Not Just You: Why So Many People Lose or Break Their Phone Just as a New One Comes Out

Tech News

Investigations

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP - Getty Images
White House: We Didn't Coordinate Flynn Call to Russian Ambassador

U.S. news
Oli Scarff / Getty Images
Christopher Steele, Trump Dossier Author, Is a Real-Life James Bond

U.S. news
FBI's Comey Told Trump About Russia Dossier After Intel Briefing

U.S. news
Can the Rift Between Trump and the Intel Community Be Healed?

U.S. news
Trump Wasn't Told About Russia Memo During Briefing, Official Says

World
Former British Spy Christopher Steele Prepared Explosive Trump Memo

U.S. news
Trump Wasn't Told About Russia Memo During Briefing, Official Says

World
Army Leaker Chelsea Manning on Obama's 'Short List' for Commutation

U.S. news
Trump: I Turned Down $2 Billion Deal With Dubai Friend

U.S. news
Supreme Court Refuses to Block Execution of Texas Killer Christopher Wilkins

Lethal Injection
Local Cops: Trump, Clinton, Sanders Haven't Paid Security Bills

U.S. news

NBC OUT

OutFront: Trans Woman Spreads LGBTQ Awareness in Hasidic Community

NBC Out & Proud
Rich Fury / AP
Dustin Lance Black: Gay Rights TV Series Is for All, Even Trump

OUT Pop Culture
Comedians Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi Take 'Throwing Shade' to TV

OUT Pop Culture
Sexual Assault Survivor Amita Swadhin Urges Senate to Reject Jeff Sessions

Asian America
Air Force Grants Honorable Discharge to 91-Year-Old Gay Vet

OUT Politics and Policy
Kerry Apologizes for Past State Department Discrimination Against Gays

OUT Politics and Policy
Air Force Grants Honorable Discharge to 91-Year-Old Gay Vet

OUT Politics and Policy
OutFront: Entrepreneur Creates Inclusive Camp for LGBTQ Youth

NBC Out & Proud
LGBTQ Community Views Obama as Staunch Ally

OUT Politics and Policy
Kim Burrell Can't Get an Amen from These Preachers, Scholars

NBCBLK
6 LGBTQ Events Worth Traveling for in 2017

OUT Life and Style

Latino

Andrew Harnik / AP
Opinion: Equating Russian Hacking, Latino Entertainers is Racism MLK Fought

Latino
DARREN ORNITZ / Reuters
Immigrant Groups Rally Around Country as Message to Trump

Latino
A Latino on Trump's Cabinet? It Would Be a Setback, Here's Why

Latino
Analysis: Mexican Gas Price Hike, Fear of Trump Trigger Protests

Mexico
Group Brings The Rhythm and Message of Tambor Venezolano to U.S.

Latino
End to Cuba Migration Policy Draws Anger, Agreement, Surprise

U.S.-Cuba Relations
Group Brings The Rhythm and Message of Tambor Venezolano to U.S.

Latino
This Latina Instagram Makeup Artist Faces Cancer with Beauty, Style

Latino
Violent El Salvador Records First Day Without Homicides in 2 Years

Latino
Obama Administration to End 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans

U.S.-Cuba Relations
Voices: The Year in Fútbol: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

Latino

Asian America

'Hooligan Sparrow' Director Nanfu Wang Went from Government Initimidation to Oscar Shortlist

Asian America
SZENES/EPA/REX/Shutterstock / Shutterstock
Injuries Haven't Dampened Brook-Linsanity

Asian America
Department of Justice Files to Join Lawsuit over Brooklyn Voter Purge

Asian America
Sexual Assault Survivor Amita Swadhin Urges Senate to Reject Jeff Sessions

Asian America
Vatican Names First Filipino-American Bishop to Lead Diocese

Asian America
Michigan Corrections Department Settles Suit Over Lack of Nutrition in Ramadan Meals

Asian America
Vatican Names First Filipino-American Bishop to Lead Diocese

Asian America
For the First Time, Lady Liberty Depicted as a Woman of Color on U.S. Currency

NBCBLK
Hawaii's Thirty Meter Telescope Suffers New Legal Setback

Asian America
First of 37 Defendants in Fatal Hazing Case Pleads Guilty

Asian America
Disneyland for Gun Lovers: Inside the Notorious Darra Adam Khel Arms Market

World

NBCBLK

Cliff Owen / AP
Rep. Lewis: I Would Not Invite Trump to Selma

First Read
Seth Poppe / Yearbook Library
Obama's High School Basketball Coaches, Teammates Remember 'Barry'

President Obama: The Legacy
Jennifer Holliday Backs Out of Trump Inauguration Performance

NBCBLK
Cory Booker and New Jersey Dems Rally Behind Health Care

NBCBLK
'The Meaning of Michelle': Writers Pen Love Letters to the First Lady

NBCBLK
OpEd: Obama's Legacy Should Include a Pardon For Marcus Garvey

NBCBLK
'The Meaning of Michelle': Writers Pen Love Letters to the First Lady

NBCBLK
John Lewis Leads the Charge Against Donald Trump as U.S. Marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Politics News
Jennifer Holliday Speaks Out About No Longer Singing at Trump's Inauguration

MSNBC
Attorney General Loretta Lynch Calls for 'Work' in Final Speech

U.S. news
Eddie Long, Megachurch Pastor Embroiled in Scandal, Dies

U.S. news

Inauguration 2017

In Trump They Trust: Voters Share Why They Voted Trump

Presidential Inauguration
Will Trump's Inaugural Address Unite a Divided Nation?
Nightly News
'Soft Sensuality': What to Know About Donald Trump's Inauguration

Presidential Inauguration
Why the Name 'Don' Is Being Covered on Trump Inauguration-bound Potties

Presidential Inauguration

President Obama: The Legacy

Carolyn Kaster / AP
Michelle Obama's Legacy: The First Lady Through the Years

President Obama: The Legacy
JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters
Obama Leaves Behind a Mixed Legacy on Immigration

President Obama: The Legacy
American Bromance: Obama and Biden Through the Years
President Obama: The Legacy
Obama's High School Basketball Coaches, Teammates Remember 'Barry'

President Obama: The Legacy
The Obama Era: The Last Eight Years in Pictures
President Obama: The Legacy
'Yes We Can': Obama Encourages Nation in Emotional Farewell
President Obama: The Legacy
Shows

How One Washington Family Changed the Life of a High School Football Star
Nightly News

JIM WATSON / AFP - Getty Images
Reince Priebus: Press Access to White House 'Hasn't Been Determined'

Meet the Press
Meet The Press 01-01-17

Meet the Press
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope
Dateline
Florida Teen Who Allegedly Faked Being a Doctor Indicted in Virginia Fraud Case

U.S. news