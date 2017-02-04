Feedback
Branden Camp / AP
U.S. Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Immigration Order Nationwide
BREAKING

U.S. news
Charles Mostoller / Reuters
Over 100,000 Visas Have Been Revoked by Immigration Ban, Justice Dept. Reveals

U.S. news
Richard Drew / AP, file
Dodd-Frank Financial Regulations Watered Down as Trump Signs Executive Orders

U.S. news
Justin Lane / EPA
Gallup Poll Finds Americans are Divided Over Media's Coverage of Trump

Donald Trump
Budweiser
Super Bowl Ads Walk Delicate Balance in Donald Trump Era

U.S. news
Paul Ryan on 'Meet the Press': Iran Nuclear Deal Likely To Stay In Place

Politics News
Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Line, Citing Poor 'Performance'

U.S. news
Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' — Which Never Occurred

Politics News
U.S. Hits Iran With New Sanctions for Ballistic Missile Test, Terrorism Sponsorship

U.S. news
Paris Shooting: Soldier Near Louvre Museum Fires on Attacker IDd as Egyptian

Paris Terror Attacks
Russia Is 'Weaponizing Misinformation,' Says UK Defense Secretary

World
Howard Stern Worries Trump's 'Sensitive Ego' Won't Survive Presidency

U.S. news
Lawyers for 'El Chapo' Argue Jail Conditions 'Too Restrictive'

U.S. news
North Korea's Head of Secret Police Is Purged

North Korea

U.S. Army Corps Orders Close of Pipeline Protest Camp
U.S. news

10 New Americans Take Citizenship Oath
U.S. news

BREAKING

The Week in Pictures: Jan. 27 - Feb. 3
Week in Pictures

Video
WA State Attorney General: 'The President's Executive Order Does Not Apply'

U.S. news
Louvre Terror Attack: Soldier Shoots Machete-Wielding Attacker in Paris
Video

World
Pres. Trump Moves to Scale Back Post-Great Recession Crisis Regulations
Video

U.S. news
Syrian Family Overcomes Hurdles of Immigration Ban
Video

U.S. news
Pres. Trump Now Touts Jobs Report, Despite Being in Office for Two Weeks
Video

U.S. news
Trump Admin. Hits Iran With New Sanctions
Video

World
Mach

Photo illustration by NBC News/Getty Images
Why Warp Speed Will Never Happen

Mach / Features
ultramarinfoto / Getty Images
How We're Teaching Endangered Coral Reefs to Help Themselves

Mach / Environment
Charles Stark Draper Laboratory
This Cyborg Insect Could Bring Big Advances In Medical Care

Mach / Technology

Sports

Jason Miller / Getty Images
Here's how the Cavaliers Reportedly Lost $40 Million

NBC Sports

Report: 49ers' Colin Kaepernick set for Free Agency

NBC Sports

Who Surpassed Floyd Mayweather as World's Highest-Paid Athlete?

NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Vladimir Putin has a Super Bowl ring?

NBC Sports

NFL Doesn't Invite Joe Mixon to Combine due to Domestic Violence

NBC Sports
WATCH: Actor Morgan Freeman Grabs Basketball Player's Shorts

NBC Sports

Former College Basketball Star Pleads Guilty to Bank Robbery

NBC Sports

Tiger Woods Withdraws From Dubai Desert Classic due to Injury

NBC Sports

Report: Manziel to Volunteer for Drug Testing to get Back in NFL

NBC Sports

U.S. News

Lawyers for 'El Chapo' Argue Jail Conditions 'Too Restrictive'

U.S. news
Terray Sylvester / Reuters
U.S. Army Corps Gives Eviction Notice to Dakota Access Protest Camp

U.S. news
10 New Americans Take Citizenship Oath
Video

U.S. news
U.S. Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Immigration Order Nationwide

BREAKING
Michigan State Defends Handling of Larry Nassar Sex-Abuse Scandal

U.S. news
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 27 - Feb. 3
Gallery

Week in Pictures
Michigan State Defends Handling of Larry Nassar Sex-Abuse Scandal

U.S. news
Syrian Family Reunites Following Trump's Immigration Ban
Video

U.S. news
Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Line, Citing Poor 'Performance'

U.S. news
Trump Named in More Than 50 Lawsuits Since Inauguration

U.S. news
9.2 Million Signed on to Obamacare, Government Says

Health Care

World News

Ian Langsdon / EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Paris Shooting: Soldier Near Louvre Museum Fires on Attacker IDd as Egyptian

Paris Terror Attacks
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 27 - Feb. 3
Gallery

Week in Pictures
Syrian Family Reunites Following Trump's Immigration Ban
Video

U.S. news
30 Plastic Bags Found in Beached Whale's Stomach
Video

Europe
Discarded ISIS Receipts Offer Glimpse into Former Life in Mosul

ISIS UnCovered
Russia Is 'Weaponizing Misinformation,' Says UK Defense Secretary

World
Portuguese Lawmakers Vote to Condemn Trump Travel Ban
Video

Donald Trump
U.S. Hits Iran With New Sanctions for Ballistic Missile Test, Terrorism Sponsorship

U.S. news
Lawyers for 'El Chapo' Argue Jail Conditions 'Too Restrictive'

U.S. news
Politics

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Ten Unanswered Questions for Donald Trump

First Read
Carlos Barria / Reuters
U.S. Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Immigration Order Nationwide

BREAKING
Syrian Family Reunites Following Trump's Immigration Ban
Video

U.S. news
Gallup Poll Finds Americans are Divided Over Media's Coverage of Trump

Donald Trump
Trump Named in More Than 50 Lawsuits Since Inauguration

U.S. news
Portuguese Lawmakers Vote to Condemn Trump Travel Ban
Video

Donald Trump
Dodd-Frank Financial Regulations Watered Down as Trump Signs Executive Orders

U.S. news
U.S. Hits Iran With New Sanctions for Ballistic Missile Test, Terrorism Sponsorship

U.S. news
Over 100,000 Visas Have Been Revoked by Immigration Ban, Justice Dept. Reveals

U.S. news
Trump Met with CEOs of America's Largest Companies to Push Pro-Jobs Agenda

Business News

Health

Jahi Chikwendiu / The Washington Post/Getty Images
Doctors Make the Case for Obamacare or Something Like It

Health Care
9.2 Million Signed on to Obamacare, Government Says

Health Care
Obese Couples Take Longer to Conceive, Study Finds

Health news
Trump Admin Curbed Last-Minute Obamacare Surge, Ex-Official says

CNBC.com
CDC Issues Yellow Fever Alert for Brazil

Health news
Eye Injuries Linked to Liquid Laundry Packets Surge Among Kids

TODAY.com
Obamacare Uncertainty is Scaring Off Health Insurance Companies

Health Care
Doctors and Scientists Denounce Trump's Immigration Order

Health news
Speed Up Drug Approvals? FDA Already Did

Health news
Pop Culture

Howard Stern Worries Trump's 'Sensitive Ego' Won't Survive Presidency

U.S. news
Budweiser
Super Bowl Ads Walk Delicate Balance in Donald Trump Era

U.S. news
Trailblazer Gaby Moreno: From Guatemala to Grammy Nominee

Latino
Lady Gaga Takes Super Bowl Spotlight, but How Will She Use It?

OUT Pop Culture
Shakira Celebrates Birthday With Release of Salsa Version of "Chantaje"

Latino
Beyoncé Shares More Amazing Pregnancy Photos: 'I Have 3 Hearts'

TODAY.COM
Shakira Celebrates Birthday With Release of Salsa Version of "Chantaje"

Latino
'Are You Kidding Me?!' Mom's Ambush Makeover Leaves Daughters Speechless

TODAY.COM
Beer Can Chicken and Chicken Thigh Pot Pie: Get the Delicious Recipes!
Video

Lifestyle
Beyonce Reveals She's Having Twins, World Reacts
Video

Celebrity
Number of Asian Hollywood Directors Saw Virtually 'No Change' in 10 Years: Report

Asian America

Business

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Trump Met with CEOs of America's Largest Companies to Push Pro-Jobs Agenda

Business News
Recovery Skipped Workers Without Degrees, Turning Them To Trump

Economy
Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Line, Citing Poor 'Performance'

U.S. news
Dodd-Frank Financial Regulations Watered Down as Trump Signs Executive Orders

U.S. news
First Jobs Report of Trump Era Shows Solid Gains, Weaker Wages

Economy
Trump to Dismantle Dodd-Frank Financial Regulations on Friday

Economy
Super Bowl Ads Walk Delicate Balance in Donald Trump Era

U.S. news
Amid H-1B Visa Lawsuit, Harley-Davidson Execs Roll up to the White House

Business News
What To Buy In February: TVs, Winter Clothes, Tax Software, and V-Day Deals

Consumer

Lifestyle

Larry W. Smith / EPA
What To Buy In February: TVs, Winter Clothes, Tax Software, and V-Day Deals

Consumer
Beer Can Chicken and Chicken Thigh Pot Pie: Get the Delicious Recipes!
Video

Lifestyle
Revealed: The Happiest, Healthiest State in the U.S.

TODAY.com
5 Ways a Smart Assistant Can Transform Your Morning

Tech News
11 College Admissions Secrets from the Editor of the Princeton Review

TODAY.com
Make Peanut Butter Oreo S'mores Pie — and Other Decadent Desserts
Video

Lifestyle
11 College Admissions Secrets from the Editor of the Princeton Review

TODAY.com
Kindergartners Write Advice Letters to President Trump
Video

U.S. news
'Are You Kidding Me?!' Mom's Ambush Makeover Leaves Daughters Speechless

TODAY.COM
Identity Fraud Hits Record Number of Americans in 2016

Consumer
February: Short on Days but Long on Travel Deals

Travel

Investigations

Michigan State Defends Handling of Larry Nassar Sex-Abuse Scandal

U.S. news
JIM LO SCALZO / EPA
Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' — Which Never Occurred

Politics News
Guard: Jail Asked Me to Sign Fatality Report I Didn't Write

NBC New York
Inside the Navy SEAL Raid in Yemen Targeting al Qaeda

U.S. news
Slain Priest Rene Robert Left Letter Opposing Execution for Killer

U.S. news
Trump Jupiter Golf Club Loses Lawsuit, Must Pay Ex-Members $5M

U.S. news
Slain Priest Rene Robert Left Letter Opposing Execution for Killer

U.S. news
SEAL, American Girl Die in First Trump-Era U.S. Military Raid

World
Bob Evans, Drifter Accused of Killing 6, Was 'Pure Evil'

U.S. news
Want to Know What Trump Will Do? Listen to Him, Not His Cabinet

U.S. news
Did Obama Defeat ISIS in Libya?

World

NBC OUT

Video
Trans Women a Target in One of World's Most Dangerous Countries

Latino
Jonathon Gruenke / TNS via Getty Images
Trans-Rights Court Hearing Set Amid Fight Over Trump Nominee

OUT News
OutFront: Photographer Looks at Suicide Through New Lens

NBC Out & Proud
Transgender Nepali Has Her Big Moment on Indian Catwalk

OUT Life and Style
Trans Women a Target in One of World's Most Dangerous Countries
Video

OUT News
Hundreds of Faith Leaders Urge Trump to Preserve LGBTQ Protections

U.S. news
Trans Women a Target in One of World's Most Dangerous Countries
Video

OUT News
Once-Conservative Malta Leaps Ahead on LGBTQ Rights

OUT Life and Style
Transgender Mayor Finds 'Overwhelming' Support in Texas Town

OUT News
Lady Gaga Takes Super Bowl Spotlight, but How Will She Use It?

OUT Pop Culture
As a Student, SCOTUS Nominee Gorsuch Held Dim View Of Campus Protesters

U.S. news

Latino

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Latinos Visit Mosques, Pray and More to Show Support for Muslims

Latino
Lawyers for 'El Chapo' Argue Jail Conditions 'Too Restrictive'

U.S. news
Do You Qualify for An Immigration Benefit? Ask 'immi'

Latino
Trans Women a Target in One of World's Most Dangerous Countries
Video

Latino
Group Offers 100 Days of Free Naturalization Help for Legal Residents

Latino
Trailblazer Gaby Moreno: From Guatemala to Grammy Nominee

Latino
Group Offers 100 Days of Free Naturalization Help for Legal Residents

Latino
Cash-Strapped Puerto Rico Gives Rum Companies Big Tax Rebates: Report

Latino
Shakira Celebrates Birthday With Release of Salsa Version of "Chantaje"

Latino
Opinion: Mr. Mayor, Miami is the Sanctuary City

Latino
American Airlines Opens Office in Havana

Latino

Asian America

JOSH EDELSON / AFP - Getty Images
The Parallel Between Trump's Immigration Ban and Past U.S. Anti-Asian Policies

Asian America
Cathy Bussewitz / AP
Hawaii Republican Leader, Vocal in Trump Opposition, Ready to Leave GOP

Asian America
'30 Under 30' Honoree Amanda Nguyen Is Fighting for Sexual Assault Survivors' Rights

Asian America
New Legislation Introduced to End EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program

Asian America
60-Year-Old Grandfather Killed by Security Guard While Playing Pokemon Go: Lawyer

Asian America
Muslim Cop Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Threats, Harassment from NYPD Colleagues

Asian America
60-Year-Old Grandfather Killed by Security Guard While Playing Pokemon Go: Lawyer

Asian America
Satirical Muslim-themed Valentine's Day Cards Fight Back Against Islamophobia

Asian America
Meet 'The OA' Actor Who Wants to Help Pave the Way for Trans Representation

Asian America
After Losing 3 Relatives to Diabetes, One Teen Wants to Help People Build a 'Healthy Beat'

Asian America
Latinos Visit Mosques, Pray and More to Show Support for Muslims

Latino

NBCBLK

Coty Tarr
NBCBLK28: Marques Brownlee Knows 'Dope Tech'

NBCBLK
Meet the NBCBLK28: Our List of Innovators, Vanguards, & Pioneers

NBCBLK28
'I Am Not Your Negro': Baldwin Doc Affirms Troubling Truths of Race in America

NBCBLK
Young, Gifted & Black: Dancer Solomon Dumas Finds His Rhythm
Video

NBCBLK
OpEd: Prophetic Moral Challenge After the National Prayer Breakfast

NBCBLK
Frederick Douglass Was the Most Photographed American of the 19th Century

NBCBLK
OpEd: Prophetic Moral Challenge After the National Prayer Breakfast

NBCBLK
Psychologist Tried to Intervene With S.C. Church Gunman Dylann Roof

U.S. news
Dorothy Height Honored With Forever Stamp

NBCBLK
Group Offers 100 Days of Free Naturalization Help for Legal Residents

Latino
NBCBLK28: Khoudia Diop: The Model Redefining Beauty Standards

NBCBLK

ISIS UnCovered

Martyn Aim / Corbis News via Getty Images
Discarded ISIS Receipts Offer Glimpse into Former Life in Mosul

ISIS UnCovered
Mosul Bridges Are Key to Liberating ISIS Stronghold

ISIS UnCovered
How All-Female ISIS Morality Police 'Khansaa Brigade' Terrorized Mosul

ISIS UnCovered
A Real-Life Horror Movie Unfolds as ISIS Loses Control in Mosul

ISIS UnCovered
The U.S.-Backed Assault on Syria's Raqqa: What You Need to Know

ISIS UnCovered
Free From Fear of ISIS, Iraqi Kids Return to Classroom

ISIS UnCovered

Paris Terror Attacks

Ian Langsdon / EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Paris Shooting: Soldier Near Louvre Museum Fires on Attacker IDd as Egyptian

Paris Terror Attacks
Soldier Shoots Attacker Near the Louvre in Paris
Video

Paris Terror Attacks
'You Will Not Have My Hate' Widower Can't Forgive, Forget
Video

Paris Terror Attacks
Exclusive: Inside the NYPD's Counterterror Effort in Europe

EXCLUSIVE
Remembrance Ceremonies Mark Paris Attacks Anniversary
Video

Paris Terror Attacks
Members of Eagles of Death Metal, Band That Played Bataclan, Attend Paris Attacks Memorial

Paris Terror Attacks
Shows

Wayne's World: Mike Myers Celebrates 25 'Excellent' Years
Nightly News

Latest from Today.com

Think twice about flushing these everyday items down a toilet

TODAY.com
Hosting a Super Bowl party? Here are 15 must-have items you'll want on hand

TODAY.com
Take a tour inside Jason Segel's former Hollywood home — it's stunning!

Zillow
14 items that will instantly help curb clutter in your kitchen

TODAY.com
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Paul Ryan on 'Meet the Press': Iran Nuclear Deal Likely To Stay In Place

Meet the Press
Michael Schwartz / Getty Images
Mike Murphy: A Never-Trumper Offers Advice for Democrats

Meet the Press
PREVIEW: A Texas Twist
Video

Dateline
Who is Sean Michael? An Adoption Mystery: Part 1, Meet Sean
Video

Dateline