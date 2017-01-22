Feedback
Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Women's March Brings Flood of Pink Hats, Fiery Rhetoric to Washington

'We Are America': Women's March Spotlights Fiery Rhetoric

Presidential Inauguration
Ben Steinberger
Women's March Marked by Brash, Funny Signage Raised High

Brash, Humorous Signs Raised High at Women's March

Presidential Inauguration
SHAWN THEW / EPA
Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Inauguration Crowd Size Coverage

Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Crowd Size Coverage

Presidential Inauguration
Alex Seitz-Wald
On Day One, Trump Opponent Goes Underground

On Day One, Trump Opponent Goes Underground

Congress
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Trump: Scenes from the Inauguration
Gallery

President Trump: Scenes from the Inauguration

Presidential Inauguration
Women's Marches Held Around the World in Solidarity With D.C. Demonstration

Cities Around the World Flooded by 'Sister Marches'

Presidential Inauguration
Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial

'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss, Others Slam Trump Speech at Memorial

U.S. news
Analysis: Russia's Mideast Actions Show Bid for Superpower Status

How Russia Plans To Trump U.S., Become Superpower

World
Marine Le Pen, Europe's Nationalist Leaders Kick off Year of Election Hopes

Le Pen, Nationalist Leaders Kick off Election Hopes

World
Trump Works to Smooth Over Tensions With CIA Visit: 'I Am So Behind You'

Trump Tells CIA: 'I Am So Behind You'

2016 Election
Meet the Trumps: A New and Unconventional First Family
Video

Meet the Trumps: A New and Unconventional First Family

U.S. news
Why El Chapo's Extradition from Mexico Surprised U.S. Officials

Why El Chapo's Extradition Surprised U.S. Officials

U.S. news
Deadly Tornado Strikes Hattiesburg, Miss. Causing 'Extensive Damage'

Four Dead as Miss. Tornado Wreaks 'Extensive Damage'

Weather
Could President Trump Shut Down An Investigation If He Wanted?

Could Trump Shut Down a Russia Hack Probe?

U.S. news

Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Crowd Size Coverage
Presidential Inauguration

'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss, Others Slam Trump Speech at Memorial
U.S. news

Trump Tells CIA: 'I Am So Behind You'
2016 Election

White House Blasts Media Over Inauguration Coverage
U.S. news

Video
Aerial Views Show Massive Crowds at Women's Rallies Aerial Views Show Massive Crowds at Women's Rallies Aerial Views Show Massive Crowds at Women's Rallies Aerial Views Show Massive Crowds at Women's Rallies

Aerial Views Show Massive Crowds at Women's Rallies

U.S. news
Women Around the Globe March for Recognition and Equality
Video

Women Around the Globe March for Recognition and Equality

U.S. news
Michael Moore: 'Do Not Despair, Do Not Give Up'
Video

Michael Moore: 'Do Not Despair, Do Not Give Up'

U.S. news
America Ferrera Kicks Off Women’s March: ‘The President is Not America’
Video

America Ferrera Kicks Off Women’s March: ‘The President is Not America’

U.S. news
Flooding and landslides from heavy rain causes substantial damage in California
Video

Flooding and landslides from heavy rain causes substantial damage in California

News
Italy avalanche: More survivors rescued as crews continue search
Video

Italy avalanche: More survivors rescued as crews continue search

World
NASA
Geoengineering Effort Could Pose Big Problem For Astronomers Geoengineering Effort Could Pose Big Problem For Astronomers Geoengineering Effort Could Pose Big Problem For Astronomers Geoengineering Effort Could Pose Big Problem For Astronomers

Geoengineering Effort Could Pose Problem For Astronomers

Mach / Space
Trump Inauguration Spotlights New Ways to Protect Crowds From Attack Drones

Trump Inauguration Spotlights New Ways to Protect Crowds From Attack Drones

Mach / Features
The Long Quest To Create Artificial Blood May Soon Be Over

The Quest To Create Artificial Blood May Soon Be Over

Mach / Science

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images
LeBron Considering Olympic Return in 2020 Under Popovich LeBron Considering Olympic Return in 2020 Under Popovich LeBron Considering Olympic Return in 2020 Under Popovich LeBron Considering Olympic Return in 2020 Under Popovich

LeBron Considering Olympic Return in 2020 Under Popovich

NBC Sports

Johnny Manziel, Ray Rice, Vince Young Trying Comebacks Together?

NBC Sports

Lindsey Vonn Gets First Win Post Broken Bones

NBC Sports
Tom Brady Refuses to Publicly Talk About President Donald Trump

Tom Brady Refuses to Publicly Talk About President Donald Trump

NBC Sports

Golden State Warriors Embracing Yoga

NBC Sports
NFL Player to Retire at 24 After Sustaining Neck Injury

NFL Player to Retire at 24 After Sustaining Neck Injury

NBC Sports

Ever Wonder how the Terrible Towel Became a Steelers' Tradition?

NBC Sports
NBA Coach Fined For Distracting Opposing Player During Game

NBA Coach Fined For Distracting Opposing Player During Game

NBC Sports

NBA Player Accuses Opposing Coach of Trying to Intimidate Him

NBC Sports

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Women's March Brings Flood of Pink Hats, Fiery Rhetoric to Washington Women's March Brings Flood of Pink Hats, Fiery Rhetoric to Washington Women's March Brings Flood of Pink Hats, Fiery Rhetoric to Washington

'We Are America': Women's March Spotlights Fiery Rhetoric

Presidential Inauguration
Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Women's March Draws Supporters From America's Heartland

Women's March Draws Supporters from Nation's Heartland

Presidential Inauguration
Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial

'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss, Others Slam Trump Speech at Memorial

U.S. news
White House Blasts Media Over Inauguration Coverage
Video

White House Blasts Media Over Inauguration Coverage

U.S. news
Women's March Marked by Brash, Funny Signage Raised High

Brash, Humorous Signs Raised High at Women's March

Presidential Inauguration
Women's Marches Held Around the World in Solidarity With D.C. Demonstration

Cities Around the World Flooded by 'Sister Marches'

Presidential Inauguration
Women's March Marked by Brash, Funny Signage Raised High

Brash, Humorous Signs Raised High at Women's March

Presidential Inauguration
Senators Join Stage at Women's March for Message of Solidarity
Video

Senators Join Stage at Women's March for Message of Solidarity

Congress
Gloria Steinem at Women's March: 'Don't Try to Divide Us'
Video

Gloria Steinem at Women's March: 'Don't Try to Divide Us'

U.S. news
Women's Suffrage: Marching for Rights 100 Years Ago
Photo

Women's Suffrage: Marching 100 Years Ago

Photo
Deadly Tornado Strikes Hattiesburg, Miss. Causing 'Extensive Damage'

Four Dead as Miss. Tornado Wreaks 'Extensive Damage'

Weather

Yuri Kochetkov / Reuters
Analysis: Russia's Mideast Actions Show Bid for Superpower Status Analysis: Russia's Mideast Actions Show Bid for Superpower Status Analysis: Russia's Mideast Actions Show Bid for Superpower Status Analysis: Russia's Mideast Actions Show Bid for Superpower Status

How Russia Plans To Trump U.S., Become Superpower

World
Women's Marches Held Around the World in Solidarity With D.C. Demonstration

Cities Around the World Flooded by 'Sister Marches'

Presidential Inauguration
Women's March Brings Flood of Pink Hats, Fiery Rhetoric to Washington

'We Are America': Women's March Spotlights Fiery Rhetoric

Presidential Inauguration
Marine Le Pen, Europe's Nationalist Leaders Kick off Year of Election Hopes

Le Pen, Nationalist Leaders Kick off Election Hopes

World
Why El Chapo's Extradition from Mexico Surprised U.S. Officials

Why El Chapo's Extradition Surprised U.S. Officials

U.S. news
Italy Quake Avalanche: Four More Survivors Pulled from Buried Hotel Rigopiano

'Big Hugs': Four More Rescued from Snow-Buried Hotel

World
Italy Bus Crash Kills 16, Mostly Hungarian Teenagers on School Trip

16 Killed as Teens' School Trip Ends in Fiery Bus Crash

World
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 13 - 20
Gallery

The Week in Pictures: Jan. 13 - 20

Week in Pictures
Children Rescued After 40 Hours Buried in Avalanche
Video

Children Rescued After 40 Hours Buried in Avalanche

Europe
Alex Wong / Getty Images
LIVE BLOG: Full Coverage of Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration LIVE BLOG: Full Coverage of Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration LIVE BLOG: Full Coverage of Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration

LIVE BLOG: Full Coverage of Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration

Presidential Inauguration
SHAWN THEW / EPA
Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Inauguration Crowd Size Coverage

Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Crowd Size Coverage

Presidential Inauguration
Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial

'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss, Others Slam Trump Speech at Memorial

U.S. news
Trump Works to Smooth Over Tensions With CIA Visit: 'I Am So Behind You'

Trump Tells CIA: 'I Am So Behind You'

2016 Election
On Day One, Trump Opponent Goes Underground

On Day One, Trump Opponent Goes Underground

Congress
Senators Join Stage at Women's March for Message of Solidarity
Video

Senators Join Stage at Women's March for Message of Solidarity

Congress
Women's Suffrage: Marching for Rights 100 Years Ago
Photo

Women's Suffrage: Marching 100 Years Ago

Photo
Analysis: Donald Trump Promises a Presidency Like No Other

Analysis: Trump Promises a Presidency Like No Other

Presidential Inauguration
Protester Punches White Nationalist Richard Spencer on Camera
Video

Protester Punches White Nationalist Richard Spencer on Camera

Presidential Inauguration
Trump Signs Executive Order on Obamacare on Inauguration Day

President Trump Signs First Executive Order — on Obamacare

Presidential Inauguration

Science & Society Picture Library / Getty Images file
Five Obamacare Provisions Trump Could Change Right Away Five Obamacare Provisions Trump Could Change Right Away Five Obamacare Provisions Trump Could Change Right Away Five Obamacare Provisions Trump Could Change Right Away

5 Obamacare Rules Trump Could Change Now

Health Care
Trump Signs Executive Order on Obamacare on Inauguration Day

President Trump Signs First Executive Order — on Obamacare

Presidential Inauguration
Rare Virus Infects Pet Rat Breeders, CDC Says

Rare Virus Hits Pet Rat Breeders, CDC Says

Health news
Skin Cancer Cream Killed Dogs, FDA Says

Skin Cancer Cream Killed Dogs, FDA Says

Health news
Trump Says Private Firms Can Fix Obamacare But They Underpin the ACA

Private Insurers: Source or Solution for Obamacare Woes?

Health Care
Ohio Grandmother Wakes from Coma-like State, Gets Back to Life

Ohio Grandma Was Expected to Die. Then She Woke Up

Aging
When Seeing the Most Depraved Side of the Internet Is Your Job

When Seeing the Most Depraved Side of the Internet Is Your Job

Tech News
Drug Distributor McKesson to Pay $150 Million in Painkiller Reporting Case

McKesson to Pay $150 Million in Painkiller Reporting Case

Business News
What's in a Name? Obamacare May Not Have Been Such a Hot One

Is Obamacare a Scapegoat for All Health Care Woes?

Health Care
Francois G. Durand / WireImage via Getty
Miguel Ferrer, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies at 61 Miguel Ferrer, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies at 61 Miguel Ferrer, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies at 61

Miguel Ferrer, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies at 61

Latino
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
At 'Peace Ball' Celebrities Offer Vows of Hope and Resistance

At 'Peace Ball' Celebrities Offer Vows of Hope and Resistance

Presidential Inauguration
Late Night Comics Have Field Day With Trump, John Lewis Feud

Late Night Comics Lampoon Trump, John Lewis Feud

U.S. news
Robert De Niro on Donald Trump: 'Everybody Has to Be on Guard'
Video

Robert De Niro on Donald Trump: 'Everybody Has to Be on Guard'

Celebrity
Asian-American Films Take Focus at 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Asian-American Films Take Focus at 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Asian America
Woody Harrelson Is Ready to Do It Live in Risky Movie

Woody Harrelson Set to Film Live, Full-Length Movie

Movies
Asian-American Films Take Focus at 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Asian-American Films Take Focus at 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Asian America
advertisement
'Will & Grace' Returning to TV With 10 New Episodes

'Will & Grace' Returning to TV With 10 New Episodes

OUT Pop Culture
Pixar's One-World Theory: All the Movies Are Connected

Disney Shows How All Pixar Movies Exist in Same Universe

Movies
These Simple DIY Home Repairs Can Save You Money
Video

These Simple DIY Home Repairs Can Save You Money

Lifestyle
How Do You Make a Pizza Crust With Cauliflower but No Flour?
Video

How Do You Make a Pizza Crust With Cauliflower but No Flour?

Lifestyle

Stocks Hit Session Lows as Trump Delivers First Speech as U.S. president Stocks Hit Session Lows as Trump Delivers First Speech as U.S. president Stocks Hit Session Lows as Trump Delivers First Speech as U.S. president Stocks Hit Session Lows as Trump Delivers First Speech as U.S. president

Stocks Hit Session Lows as Trump Delivers First Speech as U.S. President

Markets
With Obama in the Driver's Seat, Automakers Set Records — But Still Faced Challenges

After Obama's Auto Industry Turnaround, How Will Trump Fare?

Autos
Student Loan Collector Navient Sued for Overcharging Borrowers

Feds Say Student Loan Collector Navient Bilked Borrowers Out of $4B

Business News
Trump Threats Could Inadvertently Encourage More Mexican Auto Investments

Trump's Threats Weakened the Peso: Now Mexico Is an Even Better Investment

Autos
Inside Trump's Business Holdings: A Web of Potential Conflicts

Inside Trump's Holdings: A Web of Potential Conflicts

CNBC
Over 652K Vehicles Involved in Latest Takata Airbag Recall

Is Your Car Included in this Massive New Airbag Recall?

Autos
Shades of 'Titanic' — Why Do Airlines Think We Want to Travel Third Class?

Shades of 'Titanic' — Why Do Airlines Think We Want to Travel Third Class?

Travel
The New Ford Mustang Just Got Some Pretty Nifty Updates

The New Ford Mustang Just Got a Pretty Nifty Update

Autos
Don't Panic Over That Sophie the Giraffe Mold

After the 'Sophie the Giraffe' Panic, What to Do About Mold in Your Kids' Toys

Consumer

Photo by Matt Flor
Welcome the Year of the Rooster with These Recipes That Remind Chefs of Home Welcome the Year of the Rooster with These Recipes That Remind Chefs of Home Welcome the Year of the Rooster with These Recipes That Remind Chefs of Home

Welcome the Year of the Rooster with These Recipes That Remind Chefs of Home

Asian America
Getty Images
Don't Panic Over That Sophie the Giraffe Mold

After the 'Sophie the Giraffe' Panic, What to Do About Mold in Your Kids' Toys

Consumer
Older Americans Are Fastest Growing Age Group With Student Debt
Video

Older Americans Fastest Growing Age Group With Student Debt

U.S. news
Social Media Users Post About Their Dogs Six Times Per Week

Why Do People Keep Posting Dog Photos on Social Media?

Social Media
How Do You Make a Pizza Crust With Cauliflower but No Flour?
Video

How Do You Make a Pizza Crust With Cauliflower but No Flour?

Lifestyle
Do You Really Need 8 Hours of Sleep? Separating Myth From Fact
Video

Do You Really Need 8 Hours of Sleep? Separating Myth From Fact

Lifestyle
How Do You Make a Pizza Crust With Cauliflower but No Flour?
Video

How Do You Make a Pizza Crust With Cauliflower but No Flour?

Lifestyle
advertisement
These Simple DIY Home Repairs Can Save You Money
Video

These Simple DIY Home Repairs Can Save You Money

Lifestyle
Digital Services Send Messages to Your Loved Ones After You Die

Death in the Digital Age: Send Your Loved Ones Videos and Messages After You Die

Tech News
Shades of 'Titanic' — Why Do Airlines Think We Want to Travel Third Class?

Shades of 'Titanic' — Why Do Airlines Think We Want to Travel Third Class?

Travel
The New Ford Mustang Just Got Some Pretty Nifty Updates

The New Ford Mustang Just Got a Pretty Nifty Update

Autos

Pool / Getty Images
Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial

'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss, Others Slam Trump Speech at Memorial

U.S. news
Mark Lennihan / AP
Protecting the President: Secret Weapons and a Hefty Price Tag

This Is What It Takes to Protect the President

U.S. news
Who's In Charge Here? In Some Government Offices, It's Still Team Obama

Obama Appointees Still Running Things In Some Offices

U.S. news
Dennis Hastert Wants Sex-Abuse Accuser to Return Hush Money

Ex-Speaker Dennis Hastert Wants His Hush Money Back

U.S. news
Trump Planning to Visit CIA Saturday

Trump Planning to Visit CIA Saturday

U.S. news
Donald Trump Is Getting the Nuclear Football

Donald Trump Gets the Nuclear 'Football' Today

U.S. news
Trump Planning to Visit CIA Saturday

Trump Planning to Visit CIA Saturday

U.S. news
Inside Trump's Business Holdings: A Web of Potential Conflicts

Inside Trump's Holdings: A Web of Potential Conflicts

CNBC
Virginia Executes Ricky Gray for Virginia Family Murders

Virginia Executes Ricky Gray for Brutal Murder of Family

Lethal Injection
Orlando Massacre Gunman's Wife, Noor Salman, Pleads Not Guilty

Orlando Gunman's Wife Pleads Not Guilty

U.S. news
Assange Says He'll Go to U.S., but Still Faces Sweden Rape Case

Assange Has Vowed to Go to U.S. — but Rape Case Still Looms

World

Erik McGregor / Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
How Repeal of Affordable Care Act Could Impact LGBTQ Community How Repeal of Affordable Care Act Could Impact LGBTQ Community How Repeal of Affordable Care Act Could Impact LGBTQ Community

How Affordable Care Act Repeal Could Hurt LGBTQ Community

OUT Health and Wellness
Steve Helber / AP
What the Death of Virginia's 'Bathroom Bill' Means for LGBTQ Rights

What the Death of Virginia's 'Bathroom Bill' Means for LGBTQ Rights

OUT Politics and Policy
Women's March Draws Supporters From America's Heartland

Women's March Draws Supporters from Nation's Heartland

Presidential Inauguration
'Sister Marches' Protesting Trump Begin in Australia, New Zealand

'Sister Marches' Protesting Trump Begin in Australia, New Zealand

OUT News
LGBTQ High Schoolers Send Inauguration Day Message to Trump

LGBTQ Students Send Inauguration Day Message to Trump

NBC Out & Proud

Texas Court Hearing Case to Limit Gay Marriage Legalization

OUT News
LGBTQ High Schoolers Send Inauguration Day Message to Trump

LGBTQ Students Send Inauguration Day Message to Trump

NBC Out & Proud
Same-sex couple rushes to marry ahead of Trump inauguration
Video

Same-sex Couple Rushes to Marry Ahead of Trump Inauguration

OUT Life and Style
Chelsea Manning: A Potent Symbol for Transgender Americans

Chelsea Manning: A Potent Symbol for Trans Americans

OUT News
Opinion: For LGBTQ Americans, Resistance Is Not Futile

Opinion: For LGBTQ Americans, Resistance Is Not Futile

OUT Community Voices
'Will & Grace' Returning to TV With 10 New Episodes

'Will & Grace' Returning to TV With 10 New Episodes

OUT Pop Culture

Lyanne Alfaro
'We Have to Stand Up for Ourselves': Women's March Mobilizes Latinas 'We Have to Stand Up for Ourselves': Women's March Mobilizes Latinas 'We Have to Stand Up for Ourselves': Women's March Mobilizes Latinas

'We Have to Stand Up for Ourselves': Women's March Mobilizes Latinas

Latino
Latinos Usher in a New Era: It's President Trump

Latinos Usher in a New Era: It's President Trump

Presidential Inauguration
'We're There for Human Rights': Latino Students Travel to Women's March

'We're There for Human Rights': Students Travel to Women's March

Latino
Here's the Latino, Latin American Films We're Watching at Sundance

Here's the Latino, Latin American Films We're Watching at Sundance

Latino
Latinos Are in D.C. to Celebrate, Protest Trump's Inauguration

Latinos Are in D.C. to Celebrate, Protest Trump's Inauguration

Presidential Inauguration
Opinion: We Latinos Can't Be Complacent; We Must Stay Engaged

Opinion: We Latinos Can't Be Complacent; We Must Stay Engaged

Latino
Latinos Are in D.C. to Celebrate, Protest Trump's Inauguration

Latinos Are in D.C. to Celebrate, Protest Trump's Inauguration

Presidential Inauguration
Mexican Kingpin 'El Chapo' Guzman Appears in Court to Face 'American Justice'

'El Chapo' Appears in Court For 'American Justice'

U.S. news
Miguel Ferrer, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies at 61

Miguel Ferrer, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies at 61

Latino
Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Faces Life Sentence in U.S. Prison

Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Faces Life Sentence in U.S. Prison

U.S. news
Adults, Children Try to Cross Border Ahead of Trump Inauguration

Adults, Children Try to Cross Border Ahead of Trump Inauguration

Latino

Joshua Roberts / Reuters
Inauguration Day Brings Asian-American Trump Supporters, Critics to D.C. Inauguration Day Brings Asian-American Trump Supporters, Critics to D.C. Inauguration Day Brings Asian-American Trump Supporters, Critics to D.C.

Inauguration Day Brings Asian-American Trump Supporters, Critics to D.C.

Presidential Inauguration
Photo by Matt Flor
Welcome the Year of the Rooster with These Recipes That Remind Chefs of Home

Welcome the Year of the Rooster with These Recipes That Remind Chefs of Home

Asian America
Charts Show How Trump's Cabinet Breaks With Tradition

Charts Show How Trump's Cabinet Breaks With Tradition

Presidential Inauguration
'Give Trump a Chance': Asian-American Supporters Celebrate at Inauguration Gala

'Give Trump a Chance': Supporters Celebrate at APA Presidential Inaugural Gala

Presidential Inauguration
For American Muslims for Trump's Founder, the Inauguration Is a 'New Beginning'

For American Muslims for Trump's Founder, the Inauguration Is a 'New Beginning'

Presidential Inauguration
Asian-American Orgs Aim to Document, Expose Hate Crimes as Trump Administration Begins

New Sites Launched to Document, Expose Hate Crimes as Inauguration Approaches

Asian America
For American Muslims for Trump's Founder, the Inauguration Is a 'New Beginning'

For American Muslims for Trump's Founder, the Inauguration Is a 'New Beginning'

Presidential Inauguration
Facebook's Zuckerberg Is Suing Hundreds of Hawaiians to Force Them to Sell Property to Him

Mark Zuckerberg Is Suing Hundreds to Force Them to Sell Property to Him

Asian America
This Law Student Built the Framework for a Trump 'Resistance Manual'

This Law Student Built the Framework for a Trump 'Resistance Manual'

Asian America
Opinion: Effective Asian American and Pacific Islander Voter Engagement Must Continue

OpEd: Effective Asian American and Pacific Islander Voter Engagement Must Continue

Asian America
Is Oracle Federal Lawsuit Indicative of a Larger Problem in Tech?

As Oracle Faces Federal Lawsuit for Discrimination, Why Is Silicon Valley #sowhite?

Tech News

Historic Exclusion From Feminist Spaces Leaves Black Women Skeptical of March Historic Exclusion From Feminist Spaces Leaves Black Women Skeptical of March Historic Exclusion From Feminist Spaces Leaves Black Women Skeptical of March

Sisterhood or Patriarchy? Decades of Exclusion Strain Feminist Movement

NBCBLK
Growing Up Barack: Meet Three Boys Named After President Obama

These Adorable Boys Were All Named After Barack Obama

President Obama: The Legacy
Taking the Pulse of Black America at Inauguration

Taking the Pulse of Black America at Inauguration

Presidential Inauguration
We're Out: Black Americans Leaving the Country Before Trump Takes Office

Blaxit: Black Americans Leaving the Country Before Inauguration Day

NBCBLK
At 'Peace Ball' Celebrities Offer Vows of Hope and Resistance

At 'Peace Ball' Celebrities Offer Vows of Hope and Resistance

Presidential Inauguration
Obama's Legacy on Judicial Appointments, By the Numbers

Obama's Legacy on Judicial Appointments, By the Numbers

President Obama: The Legacy
At 'Peace Ball' Celebrities Offer Vows of Hope and Resistance

At 'Peace Ball' Celebrities Offer Vows of Hope and Resistance

Presidential Inauguration
Is Oracle Federal Lawsuit Indicative of a Larger Problem in Tech?

As Oracle Faces Federal Lawsuit for Discrimination, Why Is Silicon Valley #sowhite?

Tech News
Charts Show How Trump's Cabinet Breaks With Tradition

Charts Show How Trump's Cabinet Breaks With Tradition

Presidential Inauguration
Trump Inspires Worry, Skepticism on D.C.'s Historically Black U Street

Trump Inspires Worry on D.C.'s Historically Black U Street

Presidential Inauguration
Can Donald Trump Close the Deal With the Black Community?

Can Trump Close the Deal With the Black Community?

NBCBLK

SHAWN THEW / EPA
Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Inauguration Crowd Size Coverage Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Inauguration Crowd Size Coverage Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Inauguration Crowd Size Coverage Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Inauguration Crowd Size Coverage

Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Crowd Size Coverage

Presidential Inauguration
Women's Marches Held Around the World in Solidarity With D.C. Demonstration

Cities Around the World Flooded by 'Sister Marches'

Presidential Inauguration
Women's March Marked by Brash, Funny Signage Raised High

Brash, Humorous Signs Raised High at Women's March

Presidential Inauguration
Women's March Brings Flood of Pink Hats, Fiery Rhetoric to Washington

'We Are America': Women's March Spotlights Fiery Rhetoric

Presidential Inauguration
Women's March Draws Supporters From America's Heartland

Women's March Draws Supporters from Nation's Heartland

Presidential Inauguration
More Than 200 Arrested in D.C. Protests on Inauguration Day

More Than 200 Arrested in D.C. Inauguration Protests

Presidential Inauguration

Evan Vucci / AP
Obama Addresses Farewell Gathering Before Last Flight From Joint Base Andrews Obama Addresses Farewell Gathering Before Last Flight From Joint Base Andrews Obama Addresses Farewell Gathering Before Last Flight From Joint Base Andrews Obama Addresses Farewell Gathering Before Last Flight From Joint Base Andrews

Obama Speaks Before Last Flight From Joint Base Andrews

President Obama: The Legacy
Evan Vucci / AP
Barack and Michelle Obama Detail Next Steps

Barack and Michelle Obama Detail Next Steps

President Obama: The Legacy
Obama's Last Full Day On Job Filled With Nostalgia and Thank You Calls

How President Obama Spent His Last Day in Office

President Obama: The Legacy
Obama's Legacy on Judicial Appointments, By the Numbers

Obama's Legacy on Judicial Appointments, By the Numbers

President Obama: The Legacy
Growing Up Barack: Meet Three Boys Named After President Obama

These Adorable Boys Were All Named After Barack Obama

President Obama: The Legacy
Obama's Afghanistan Legacy: What Trump Faces in America's Longest War

The Taliban Harbored Bin Laden. Obama Promised to Defeat Them. He Didn't.

President Obama: The Legacy
The Sights and Sounds President Trump's Inaugural Balls The Sights and Sounds President Trump's Inaugural Balls The Sights and Sounds President Trump's Inaugural Balls
Nightly News

The Sights and Sounds President Trump's Inaugural Balls

9 smart storage solutions for winter hats, gloves and gear

9 smart storage solutions for winter hats, gloves and gear

TODAY.com
Meet the family of 6 that actually lives in the 'Bachelor' home

Meet the family of 6 that actually lives in the 'Bachelor' home

TODAY.com
Salt lamps are the latest wellness trend — but are these health benefits real?

Trendy salt lamps claim to help allergies, improve sleep — but do they work?

TODAY.com
First lady Michelle Obama shares video of 'one last walk' through White House

First lady Michelle Obama shares video of 'one last walk' through White House

TODAY.com
Lucas Jackson / Pool via Reuters
Trump's Defense and Homeland Security Picks Sworn-in Trump's Defense and Homeland Security Picks Sworn-in

Trump's Defense, Homeland Security Picks Sworn-in

Meet the Press
Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images
Six Reasons Why Today Isn't a Typical Inauguration Six Reasons Why Today Isn't a Typical Inauguration

Today Isn't a Typical Inauguration. Here's Why

Meet the Press
PREVIEW: Kidnapped PREVIEW: Kidnapped
Video

PREVIEW: Kidnapped

Dateline
Jennifer McDermott / AP
Rhode Island Kidnapping Case: The Couple Fought, and She Took the Kids and Ran. For 31 Years. Rhode Island Kidnapping Case: The Couple Fought, and She Took the Kids and Ran. For 31 Years.

'I Just Want to See My Kids': Dad's 31-Year Search Ends

U.S. news