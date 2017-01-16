Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google Plus
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
Mach
Tech
Science
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Top Ongoing
Inauguration 2017
President Obama: The Legacy
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Today
Featured
NBC News VR
College Game Plan
Data Points
Inspiring America
Long Story Short
101
Show Me
Flashback
30 Seconds to Know
Debunker
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Top Stories
NBC News / NBC News
Lewis Leads the Charge Against Trump as U.S. Marks MLK Day
Politics News
advertisement
VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / AFP - Getty Images
Dozens Killed as Boeing 747 Crashes Into Village
World
Dozens Killed as Boeing 747 Crashes Into Village
World
4 Killed in Nightclub Shooting at BPM Festival
Mexico
4 Killed in Nightclub Shooting at BPM Festival
Mexico
Evan Vucci / AP
Trump Signals Health Insurance 'for Everybody'
U.S. news
Trump Signals Health Insurance 'for Everybody'
U.S. news
Video
Video
Astronomers Make Strange Discovery on Pluto's Largest Moon
Mach / Space
Video
Astronomers Make Strange Discovery on Pluto's Largest Moon
Mach / Space
Outgoing CIA Chief Rips Into Trump on Russia Threat
Politics News
Video
Massive Midwest Ice Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power
Weather
'Intelligence Organization' Was Behind NYE Massacre: Turkey
World
Trump's Rapid Ambassador Recall Is 'Risky Move': Experts
World
Justin Thomas Shoots Lowest 72-Hole Score Ever in PGA History
NBC Sports
Video
How Automation May Challenge Trump's Promises on Jobs
U.S. news
Did Russia Hack the BBC's Finale of 'Sherlock'?
TV
Many Brits Are Feeling 'Blue' Today — But Shouldn't Be
Mental Health
Nazi Camp Excavations Unearth Link to Anne Frank
World
Latest
7 minutes
Steelers Coach Calls Patriots 'A-Holes' in Video From Star WR
Sports
12 minutes
Dozens Killed as Boeing 747 Crashes Into Village
World
31 minutes
Opinion: Equating Russian Hacking, Latino Entertainers is Racism MLK Fought
Latino
34 minutes
Toothpaste, Binder Clips & Pool Noodles: Surprising Uses for Everyday Items
Lifestyle
Video
Trump close to unveiling own healthcare plan as Congress moves to repeal Obamacare
Politics
Video
In Trump they trust: Voters speak out on why they chose Trump
Politics
Video
Sean Spicer on Donald Trump’s healthcare plans, John Lewis’ comments, CIA director
Politics
Video
A modern founding father: Remembering MLK
News
Get Breaking news updates
Privacy Policy
advertisement
Follow NBC News
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
advertisement
Local News
Find
Affiliate
Edit Location
Locate
Sorry, Local News & Weather needs JavaScript turned on
Find your local NBC News affiliate
Extended Forecast
Fair
Forecast from:
The Weather Channel
Featured
This Lawless Market Town Is a Disneyland for Gun Lovers
World
photo credit
Spotlight
Sponsored By
Eddie Long, Megachurch Pastor Embroiled in Scandal, Dies
U.S. news
photo credit
Spotlight
Sponsored By
Obama Leaves Behind a Tainted Legacy on Immigration
President Obama: The Legacy
Gallery
Michelle Obama's legacy: See First Lady Through the Years
President Obama: The Legacy
advertisement
Top Videos
30 Seconds to Know
Debunker
Flashback
Show Me
More
Video
Trump close to unveiling own healthcare plan as Congress moves to repeal Obamacare
Politics
Video
Video
In Trump they trust: Voters speak out on why they chose Trump
Politics
Video
Sean Spicer on Donald Trump’s healthcare plans, John Lewis’ comments, CIA director
Politics
Video
A modern founding father: Remembering MLK
News
Video
Massive Midwest ice storm leaves thousands without power
Weather
Video
Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey circus announces final days
U.S. news
advertisement
Mach
More
More
Dennis Lott / Hinds Community College
Life-Saving Drones Promise Revolution In Emergency Care
Mach / Innovation
Video
Video
A Laser Projection Keyboard That Fits in Your Pocket
Mach / Innovation
MyLoupe / UIG via Getty Images
What's Causing Mysterious 'Bursts' From Deep Space?
Mach / Space
Sports
More
More
Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images
Steelers Coach Calls Patriots 'A-Holes' in Video From Star WR
NBC Sports
Steelers Squeak Past Chiefs, On to AFC Championship vs. Patriots
NBC Sports
Packers Edge Dallas as Time Expires, Advance to NFC Championship
NBC Sports
Justin Thomas Shoots Lowest 72-Hole Score Ever in PGA History
NBC Sports
Tornado Warning Forces Players, Fans to Stay Put at AT&T Stadium
NBC Sports
advertisement
NBA 'Going to Look at' Putting Franchise in Mexico City
NBC Sports
Tom Brady, Patriots Reach Sixth Straight AFC Championship Game
NBC Sports
Falcons Defeat Seahawks to Soar into NFC Championship Game
NBC Sports
Report: Colts Owner Hopes To Hire Peyton Manning in Front Office
NBC Sports
U.S. News
More
More
Mark Wilson / Getty Images
More Democratic Lawmakers Refuse to Attend Inauguration
U.S. news
Michael S. Williamson / The Washington Post/Getty Images
Ringling Bros. Circus, 'The Greatest Show on Earth,' to Close After 146 Years
Pop Culture News
Ringling Bros. Circus, 'The Greatest Show on Earth,' to Close After 146 Years
Pop Culture News
Video
In Trump They Trust: Voters Reveal Why They Backed Him
U.S. news
Trump Signals Health Insurance 'for Everybody'
U.S. news
Video
Massive Midwest Ice Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power
Weather
Lewis Leads the Charge Against Trump as U.S. Marks MLK Day
Politics News
Video
Massive Midwest Ice Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power
Weather
Lewis Leads the Charge Against Trump as U.S. Marks MLK Day
Politics News
Party at University Chancellor's Home Ends With Stabbing
NBC Boston
Gallery
Michelle Obama's legacy: See First Lady Through the Years
President Obama: The Legacy
Video
'He Makes Me Very Nervous': Bernie Sanders on Trump
U.S. news
Texas, Plains on Ice, but Warming Is on the Way
Weather
World News
More
More
Wajahat S. Khan / NBC News
This Lawless Market Town Is a Disneyland for Gun Lovers
World
Dozens Killed as Boeing 747 Crashes Into Village
World
4 Killed in Nightclub Shooting at BPM Festival
Mexico
Trump's Rapid Ambassador Recall Is 'Risky Move': Experts
World
Deaf Sailor Wins 'Knighthood' for Daring High-Seas Rescue
World
Deaf Sailor Wins 'Knighthood' for Daring High-Seas Rescue
World
Video
Caught on Camera: Roof Collapses at New Sports Arena
World
Many Brits Are Feeling 'Blue' Today — But Shouldn't Be
Mental Health
Video
Duchess Kate Meets Prince Harry's Actress Girlfriend
World
'Intelligence Organization' Was Behind NYE Massacre: Turkey
World
advertisement
Politics
Congress
White House
Justice Department
National Security
Elections
First Read
More
In Trump They Trust: Voters Share Why They Voted Trump
Presidential Inauguration
Evan Vucci / AP
Trump Signals Health Insurance 'for Everybody'
U.S. news
Trump Signals Health Insurance 'for Everybody'
U.S. news
Video
Will Trump's Inaugural Address Unite a Divided Nation?
Nightly News
Video
Russians Hope Frozen U.S. Relations Might Thaw Under Trump
World
Lewis Leads the Charge Against Trump as U.S. Marks MLK Day
Politics News
Video
'He Makes Me Very Nervous': Bernie Sanders on Trump
U.S. news
Lewis Leads the Charge Against Trump as U.S. Marks MLK Day
Politics News
Video
'He Makes Me Very Nervous': Bernie Sanders on Trump
U.S. news
advertisement
Thousands Attend Sanders' Pro-Affordable Care Act Rally
Politics News
Outgoing CIA Chief Rips Into Trump on Russia Threat
Politics News
Priebus: Press Access to White House Undetermined
Politics News
What to Know About Donald Trump's Inauguration
Presidential Inauguration
Health
Health Care
Diet & Fitness
Mental Health
Men's Health
Women's Health
More
Maggie Fox, NBC News / NBC News
Superbug From India Killed Nevada Woman
Health news
Video
Home Remedies to Beat a Cold and Other Health Woes
Cold and Flu
The Easy 7-Day Fitness Plan Anyone Can Master
TODAY.COM
Many Brits Are Feeling 'Blue' Today — But Shouldn't Be
Mental Health
Trump HHS Pick Got Preferred Stock Option
Health Care
Trump HHS Pick Got Preferred Stock Option
Health Care
Congress Moves Closer to Obamacare Repeal
Health Care
The One Spot in Your Kitchen That May Be Dirtier Than a Toilet
TODAY.com
Killer Mice Show Where Hunting Instinct Starts in Brain
Health news
Marijuana Helps Pain, Could Worsen Mental Illness: Report
Health news
advertisement
Pop Culture
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Viral
More
Video
Kim Kardashian Takes First Trip Abroad Since Gunpoint Robbery in Paris
Celebrity
Did Russia Hack the BBC's Finale of 'Sherlock'?
TV
Did Russia Hack the BBC's Finale of 'Sherlock'?
TV
Video
Duchess Kate Meets Prince Harry's Actress Girlfriend
World
Controversial Wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka Dead at 73
U.S. news
Lucasfilm Won't Digitally Recreate Carrie Fisher's Performance
Movies
Watch Tina Fey's Return to 'SNL' — as a 'Star Wars'-Style Hologram
TODAY.com
Lucasfilm Won't Digitally Recreate Carrie Fisher's Performance
Movies
Watch Tina Fey's Return to 'SNL' — as a 'Star Wars'-Style Hologram
TODAY.com
advertisement
Video
Toothpaste, Binder Clips & Pool Noodles: Surprising Uses for Everyday Items
Lifestyle
4 Killed in Nightclub Shooting at BPM Festival
Mexico
Ringling Bros. Circus, 'The Greatest Show on Earth,' to Close After 146 Years
Pop Culture News
Depp Sues Ex-Managers Alleging Millions in Losses
Celebrity
Business
Consumer
Travel
Economy
Personal Finance
Markets
More
DJIA
19885.73
-5.27(-0.03%)
NASDAQ
5574.12
+0.00(0.00%)
S&P 500
2274.64
+4.20(0.18%)
Search
Emily Foxhall / AP
Takata to Pay $1B for Causing Airbag Deaths; Top Execs Indicted
Autos
Prosecutors Seek Arrest of Samsung Chief Accused of Bribery
World
Video
How Automation May Challenge Trump's Promises on Jobs
U.S. news
Gas Price Hike, Specter of Trump Have Mexico 'Simmering'
Mexico
Scrubbing NAFTA Could Cost the U.S. More Than 30,000 Auto Jobs: Study
Autos
Scrubbing NAFTA Could Cost the U.S. More Than 30,000 Auto Jobs: Study
Autos
Cigna Drops Mylan's EpiPen For Cheaper Generic
Consumer
L.L.Bean Embroiled in Spat Over Donation to Trump
Business News
On JetBlue You Still Pay for Bags, But the Wi-Fi Is Now Free
Business News
Does Nutella Ingredient Cause Cancer?
TODAY.com
Lifestyle
More
More
Photofusion / UIG via Getty Images
Many Brits Are Feeling 'Blue' Today — But Shouldn't Be
Mental Health
The Easy 7-Day Fitness Plan Anyone Can Master
TODAY.COM
The Easy 7-Day Fitness Plan Anyone Can Master
TODAY.COM
Video
Home Remedies to Beat a Cold and Other Health Woes
Cold and Flu
Video
Toothpaste, Binder Clips & Pool Noodles: Surprising Uses for Everyday Items
Lifestyle
Video
Winter Travel Destinations You Can Escape to on a Budget
Lifestyle
The One Spot in Your Kitchen That May Be Dirtier Than a Toilet
TODAY.com
Video
Winter Travel Destinations You Can Escape to on a Budget
Lifestyle
The One Spot in Your Kitchen That May Be Dirtier Than a Toilet
TODAY.com
advertisement
Here's How Much It Costs to Raise a Child These Days
Health news
9 Chicken Wing Recipes to Help You Win the Super Bowl Party
TODAY.com
How Does Your State Rate for Love?
TODAY.COM
Why You Always 'Break' Your Phone Just as a New One Comes Out
Tech News
Investigations
More
More
TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP - Getty Images
WH: We Didn't Coordinate Flynn Call to Russian Ambassador
U.S. news
Oli Scarff / Getty Images
Ex-MI6 Agent Who Wrote Trump File Was Case Officer For Poisoned KGB Spy
U.S. news
Ex-MI6 Agent Who Wrote Trump File Was Case Officer For Poisoned KGB Spy
U.S. news
Comey Told Trump About Russia Dossier After Briefing
U.S. news
Trump's War With U.S. Spies Is Back on — With a Vengeance
U.S. news
Former British Spy Wrote Controversial Trump Memo
U.S. news
Trump Wasn't Told About Explosive Memo During Briefing
World
Former British Spy Wrote Controversial Trump Memo
U.S. news
Trump Wasn't Told About Explosive Memo During Briefing
World
Obama Considers Releasing Chelsea Manning Early
U.S. news
Trump: I Turned Down $2 Billion Deal With Dubai Friend
U.S. news
Texas Double Killer Set to Be First Execution of 2017
Lethal Injection
Cops: Trump, Clinton, Sanders Haven't Paid Their Bills
U.S. news
NBC OUT
More
More
Trans Woman Spreads LGBTQ Awareness in Hasidic Community
NBC Out & Proud
Rich Fury / AP
Writer: Gay Rights TV Series Is for All, Including Trump
OUT Pop Culture
Writer: Gay Rights TV Series Is for All, Including Trump
OUT Pop Culture
Popular Podcast 'Throwing Shade' Heads to Late-Night TV
OUT Pop Culture
Sexual Assault Survivor Amita Swadhin Urges Senate to Reject Jeff Sessions
Asian America
Kerry Sorry for Past State Dep't Discrimination Against Gays
OUT Politics and Policy
Air Force Grants Honorable Discharge to 91-Year-Old Gay Vet
OUT Politics and Policy
Kerry Sorry for Past State Dep't Discrimination Against Gays
OUT Politics and Policy
Air Force Grants Honorable Discharge to 91-Year-Old Gay Vet
OUT Politics and Policy
Entrepreneur Creates Inclusive Camp for LGBTQ Youth
NBC Out & Proud
LGBTQ Community Views Obama as Staunch Ally
OUT Politics and Policy
Kim Burrell Can't Get an Amen From These Preachers, Scholars
NBCBLK
6 LGBTQ Events Worth Traveling for in 2017
OUT Life and Style
Latino
More
More
Andrew Harnik / AP
Opinion: Equating Russian Hacking, Latino Entertainers is Racism MLK Fought
Latino
DARREN ORNITZ / Reuters
Immigrant Groups Rally Around Country as Message to Trump
Latino
Immigrant Groups Rally Around Country as Message to Trump
Latino
A Latino on Trump's Cabinet? It Would Be a Setback, Here's Why
Latino
Gas Price Hike, Specter of Trump Have Mexico 'Simmering'
Mexico
End to Cuba Migration Policy Draws Anger, Agreement, Surprise
U.S.-Cuba Relations
Group Brings The Rhythm and Message of Tambor Venezolano to U.S.
Latino
End to Cuba Migration Policy Draws Anger, Agreement, Surprise
U.S.-Cuba Relations
Group Brings The Rhythm and Message of Tambor Venezolano to U.S.
Latino
This Instagram Makeup Artist Faces Cancer with Beauty, Style
Latino
This Country Just Recorded 1st Murder-Free Day in 2 Years
Latino
Obama to End 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
U.S.-Cuba Relations
Voices: The Year in Fútbol: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
Latino
Asian America
More
More
'Hooligan Sparrow' Director Nanfu Wang Went from Government Initimidation to Oscar Shortlist
Asian America
SZENES/EPA/REX/Shutterstock / Shutterstock
Injuries Haven't Dampened Brook-Linsanity
Asian America
Injuries Haven't Dampened Brook-Linsanity
Asian America
Department of Justice Files to Join Lawsuit over Brooklyn Voter Purge
Asian America
Sexual Assault Survivor Amita Swadhin Urges Senate to Reject Jeff Sessions
Asian America
Michigan Corrections Department Settles Suit Over Lack of Nutrition in Ramadan Meals
Asian America
Vatican Names First Filipino-American Bishop to Lead Diocese
Asian America
Michigan Corrections Department Settles Suit Over Lack of Nutrition in Ramadan Meals
Asian America
Vatican Names First Filipino-American Bishop to Lead Diocese
Asian America
Lady Liberty Depicted as Woman of Color on U.S. Currency
NBCBLK
Hawaii's Thirty Meter Telescope Suffers New Legal Setback
Asian America
First of 37 Defendants in Fatal Hazing Case Pleads Guilty
Asian America
This Lawless Market Town Is a Disneyland for Gun Lovers
World
NBCBLK
More
More
Cliff Owen / AP
Rep. Lewis: I Would Not Invite Trump to Selma
First Read
Seth Poppe / Yearbook Library
Childhood Friends Recall 'Barry O'Bomber,' the Kid Who'd Become President
President Obama: The Legacy
Childhood Friends Recall 'Barry O'Bomber,' the Kid Who'd Become President
President Obama: The Legacy
Jennifer Holliday Backs Out of Inauguration Performance
NBCBLK
Cory Booker and New Jersey Dems Rally Behind Health Care
NBCBLK
OpEd: Will Obama Pardon Marcus Garvey?
NBCBLK
Collecting Love Letters For Michelle Obama
NBCBLK
OpEd: Will Obama Pardon Marcus Garvey?
NBCBLK
Collecting Love Letters For Michelle Obama
NBCBLK
Lewis Leads the Charge Against Trump as U.S. Marks MLK Day
Politics News
Jennifer Holliday Speaks Out About Canceling Inauguration Performance
MSNBC
Attorney General Calls for 'Work' in Final Speech
U.S. news
Eddie Long, Megachurch Pastor Embroiled in Scandal, Dies
U.S. news
Inauguration 2017
More
More
In Trump They Trust: Voters Share Why They Voted Trump
Presidential Inauguration
Video
Video
Will Trump's Inaugural Address Unite a Divided Nation?
Nightly News
What to Know About Donald Trump's Inauguration
Presidential Inauguration
Why 'Don' Is Being Covered on Inauguration Potties
Presidential Inauguration
President Obama: The Legacy
More
More
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Gallery
Photos
Michelle Obama's legacy: See First Lady Through the Years
President Obama: The Legacy
JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters
Obama Leaves Behind a Tainted Legacy on Immigration
President Obama: The Legacy
Gallery
American Bromance: Obama and Biden Through the Years
President Obama: The Legacy
Childhood Friends Recall 'Barry O'Bomber,' the Kid Who'd Become President
President Obama: The Legacy
Gallery
The Obama Era: The Last Eight Years in Pictures
President Obama: The Legacy
Gallery
'Yes We Can': Obama Encourages Nation in Emotional Farewell
President Obama: The Legacy
advertisement
Shows
Nightly News
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today
More
How One Washington Family Changed the Life of a High School Football Star
Latest from Today.com
7 high-tech bathroom scales that take the work out of tracking weight loss
TODAY.com
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's son's nursery is so luxurious
TODAY.com
See how a couple turned a simple shed into a stunning home
Houzz
How often you really should clean light switch plates — and the best way to do it
TODAY.com
Shows
JIM WATSON / AFP - Getty Images
Priebus: Press Access to White House Undetermined
Meet the Press
Meet The Press 01-01-17
Meet the Press
Video
Video
SPECIAL PREVIEW: Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope
Dateline
Teen Accused of Masquerading as MD Indicted in Fraud Case
U.S. news