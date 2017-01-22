Sections
Top Stories
Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
'We Are America': Women's March Spotlights Fiery Rhetoric
Presidential Inauguration
Ben Steinberger
Brash, Humorous Signs Raised High at Women's March
Presidential Inauguration
Brash, Humorous Signs Raised High at Women's March
Presidential Inauguration
SHAWN THEW / EPA
Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Crowd Size Coverage
Presidential Inauguration
Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Crowd Size Coverage
Presidential Inauguration
Alex Seitz-Wald
On Day One, Trump Opponent Goes Underground
Congress
On Day One, Trump Opponent Goes Underground
Congress
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Trump: Scenes from the Inauguration
Presidential Inauguration
President Trump: Scenes from the Inauguration
Presidential Inauguration
Cities Around the World Flooded by 'Sister Marches'
Presidential Inauguration
'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss, Others Slam Trump Speech at Memorial
U.S. news
How Russia Plans To Trump U.S., Become Superpower
World
Le Pen, Nationalist Leaders Kick off Election Hopes
World
Trump Tells CIA: 'I Am So Behind You'
2016 Election
Meet the Trumps: A New and Unconventional First Family
U.S. news
Why El Chapo's Extradition Surprised U.S. Officials
U.S. news
Four Dead as Miss. Tornado Wreaks 'Extensive Damage'
Weather
Could Trump Shut Down a Russia Hack Probe?
U.S. news
12 minutes
Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Crowd Size Coverage
Presidential Inauguration
43 minutes
'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss, Others Slam Trump Speech at Memorial
U.S. news
2 hours
Trump Tells CIA: 'I Am So Behind You'
2016 Election
3 hours
White House Blasts Media Over Inauguration Coverage
U.S. news
Aerial Views Show Massive Crowds at Women's Rallies
U.S. news
Women Around the Globe March for Recognition and Equality
U.S. news
Michael Moore: 'Do Not Despair, Do Not Give Up'
U.S. news
America Ferrera Kicks Off Women's March: 'The President is Not America'
U.S. news
The Taliban Harbored Bin Laden. Obama Promised to Defeat Them. He Didn't.
President Obama: The Legacy
Contrast Between Obama and Trump Is 'Unprecedented': Experts
Presidential Inauguration
Analysis: Trump Promises a Presidency Like No Other
Presidential Inauguration
Left in the Lurch: Democrats' Curious Decline
SPECIAL REPORT
Aerial Views Show Massive Crowds at Women's Rallies
U.S. news
Women Around the Globe March for Recognition and Equality
U.S. news
Michael Moore: 'Do Not Despair, Do Not Give Up'
U.S. news
America Ferrera Kicks Off Women's March: 'The President is Not America'
U.S. news
Flooding and landslides from heavy rain causes substantial damage in California
News
Italy avalanche: More survivors rescued as crews continue search
World
NASA
Geoengineering Effort Could Pose Problem For Astronomers
Mach / Space
Trump Inauguration Spotlights New Ways to Protect Crowds From Attack Drones
Mach / Features
The Quest To Create Artificial Blood May Soon Be Over
Mach / Science
Streeter Lecka / Getty Images
LeBron Considering Olympic Return in 2020 Under Popovich
NBC Sports
Johnny Manziel, Ray Rice, Vince Young Trying Comebacks Together?
NBC Sports
Lindsey Vonn Gets First Win Post Broken Bones
NBC Sports
Tom Brady Refuses to Publicly Talk About President Donald Trump
NBC Sports
Golden State Warriors Embracing Yoga
NBC Sports
NFL Player to Retire at 24 After Sustaining Neck Injury
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder how the Terrible Towel Became a Steelers' Tradition?
NBC Sports
NBA Coach Fined For Distracting Opposing Player During Game
NBC Sports
NBA Player Accuses Opposing Coach of Trying to Intimidate Him
NBC Sports
Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
'We Are America': Women's March Spotlights Fiery Rhetoric
Presidential Inauguration
Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Women's March Draws Supporters from Nation's Heartland
Presidential Inauguration
Women's March Draws Supporters from Nation's Heartland
Presidential Inauguration
'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss, Others Slam Trump Speech at Memorial
U.S. news
White House Blasts Media Over Inauguration Coverage
U.S. news
Cities Around the World Flooded by 'Sister Marches'
Presidential Inauguration
Brash, Humorous Signs Raised High at Women's March
Presidential Inauguration
Cities Around the World Flooded by 'Sister Marches'
Presidential Inauguration
Brash, Humorous Signs Raised High at Women's March
Presidential Inauguration
Senators Join Stage at Women's March for Message of Solidarity
Congress
Gloria Steinem at Women's March: 'Don't Try to Divide Us'
U.S. news
Women's Suffrage: Marching 100 Years Ago
Four Dead as Miss. Tornado Wreaks 'Extensive Damage'
Weather
Yuri Kochetkov / Reuters
How Russia Plans To Trump U.S., Become Superpower
World
Cities Around the World Flooded by 'Sister Marches'
Presidential Inauguration
'We Are America': Women's March Spotlights Fiery Rhetoric
Presidential Inauguration
Le Pen, Nationalist Leaders Kick off Election Hopes
World
Why El Chapo's Extradition Surprised U.S. Officials
U.S. news
Why El Chapo's Extradition Surprised U.S. Officials
U.S. news
'Big Hugs': Four More Rescued from Snow-Buried Hotel
World
16 Killed as Teens' School Trip Ends in Fiery Bus Crash
World
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 13 - 20
Week in Pictures
Children Rescued After 40 Hours Buried in Avalanche
Europe
Alex Wong / Getty Images
LIVE BLOG: Full Coverage of Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration
Presidential Inauguration
SHAWN THEW / EPA
Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Crowd Size Coverage
Presidential Inauguration
Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Crowd Size Coverage
Presidential Inauguration
'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss, Others Slam Trump Speech at Memorial
U.S. news
Trump Tells CIA: 'I Am So Behind You'
2016 Election
On Day One, Trump Opponent Goes Underground
Congress
Senators Join Stage at Women's March for Message of Solidarity
Congress
On Day One, Trump Opponent Goes Underground
Congress
Senators Join Stage at Women's March for Message of Solidarity
Congress
Women's Suffrage: Marching 100 Years Ago
Analysis: Trump Promises a Presidency Like No Other
Presidential Inauguration
Protester Punches White Nationalist Richard Spencer on Camera
Presidential Inauguration
President Trump Signs First Executive Order — on Obamacare
Presidential Inauguration
Science & Society Picture Library / Getty Images file
5 Obamacare Rules Trump Could Change Now
Health Care
President Trump Signs First Executive Order — on Obamacare
Presidential Inauguration
Rare Virus Hits Pet Rat Breeders, CDC Says
Health news
Skin Cancer Cream Killed Dogs, FDA Says
Health news
Private Insurers: Source or Solution for Obamacare Woes?
Health Care
Private Insurers: Source or Solution for Obamacare Woes?
Health Care
Ohio Grandma Was Expected to Die. Then She Woke Up
Aging
When Seeing the Most Depraved Side of the Internet Is Your Job
Tech News
McKesson to Pay $150 Million in Painkiller Reporting Case
Business News
Is Obamacare a Scapegoat for All Health Care Woes?
Health Care
Francois G. Durand / WireImage via Getty
Miguel Ferrer, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies at 61
Latino
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
At 'Peace Ball' Celebrities Offer Vows of Hope and Resistance
Presidential Inauguration
At 'Peace Ball' Celebrities Offer Vows of Hope and Resistance
Presidential Inauguration
Late Night Comics Lampoon Trump, John Lewis Feud
U.S. news
Robert De Niro on Donald Trump: 'Everybody Has to Be on Guard'
Celebrity
Woody Harrelson Set to Film Live, Full-Length Movie
Movies
Asian-American Films Take Focus at 2017 Sundance Film Festival
Asian America
Woody Harrelson Set to Film Live, Full-Length Movie
Movies
Asian-American Films Take Focus at 2017 Sundance Film Festival
Asian America
'Will & Grace' Returning to TV With 10 New Episodes
OUT Pop Culture
Disney Shows How All Pixar Movies Exist in Same Universe
Movies
These Simple DIY Home Repairs Can Save You Money
Lifestyle
How Do You Make a Pizza Crust With Cauliflower but No Flour?
Lifestyle
Stocks Hit Session Lows as Trump Delivers First Speech as U.S. President
Markets
After Obama's Auto Industry Turnaround, How Will Trump Fare?
Autos
Feds Say Student Loan Collector Navient Bilked Borrowers Out of $4B
Business News
Trump's Threats Weakened the Peso: Now Mexico Is an Even Better Investment
Autos
Inside Trump's Holdings: A Web of Potential Conflicts
CNBC
Inside Trump's Holdings: A Web of Potential Conflicts
CNBC
Is Your Car Included in this Massive New Airbag Recall?
Autos
Shades of 'Titanic' — Why Do Airlines Think We Want to Travel Third Class?
Travel
The New Ford Mustang Just Got a Pretty Nifty Update
Autos
After the 'Sophie the Giraffe' Panic, What to Do About Mold in Your Kids' Toys
Consumer
Photo by Matt Flor
Welcome the Year of the Rooster with These Recipes That Remind Chefs of Home
Asian America
Getty Images
After the 'Sophie the Giraffe' Panic, What to Do About Mold in Your Kids' Toys
Consumer
After the 'Sophie the Giraffe' Panic, What to Do About Mold in Your Kids' Toys
Consumer
Older Americans Fastest Growing Age Group With Student Debt
U.S. news
Why Do People Keep Posting Dog Photos on Social Media?
Social Media
Do You Really Need 8 Hours of Sleep? Separating Myth From Fact
Lifestyle
How Do You Make a Pizza Crust With Cauliflower but No Flour?
Lifestyle
Do You Really Need 8 Hours of Sleep? Separating Myth From Fact
Lifestyle
How Do You Make a Pizza Crust With Cauliflower but No Flour?
Lifestyle
These Simple DIY Home Repairs Can Save You Money
Lifestyle
Death in the Digital Age: Send Your Loved Ones Videos and Messages After You Die
Tech News
Shades of 'Titanic' — Why Do Airlines Think We Want to Travel Third Class?
Travel
The New Ford Mustang Just Got a Pretty Nifty Update
Autos
Pool / Getty Images
'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss, Others Slam Trump Speech at Memorial
U.S. news
Mark Lennihan / AP
This Is What It Takes to Protect the President
U.S. news
This Is What It Takes to Protect the President
U.S. news
Obama Appointees Still Running Things In Some Offices
U.S. news
Ex-Speaker Dennis Hastert Wants His Hush Money Back
U.S. news
Donald Trump Gets the Nuclear 'Football' Today
U.S. news
Trump Planning to Visit CIA Saturday
U.S. news
Donald Trump Gets the Nuclear 'Football' Today
U.S. news
Trump Planning to Visit CIA Saturday
U.S. news
Inside Trump's Holdings: A Web of Potential Conflicts
CNBC
Virginia Executes Ricky Gray for Brutal Murder of Family
Lethal Injection
Orlando Gunman's Wife Pleads Not Guilty
U.S. news
Assange Has Vowed to Go to U.S. — but Rape Case Still Looms
World
Erik McGregor / Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
How Affordable Care Act Repeal Could Hurt LGBTQ Community
OUT Health and Wellness
Steve Helber / AP
What the Death of Virginia's 'Bathroom Bill' Means for LGBTQ Rights
OUT Politics and Policy
What the Death of Virginia's 'Bathroom Bill' Means for LGBTQ Rights
OUT Politics and Policy
Women's March Draws Supporters from Nation's Heartland
Presidential Inauguration
'Sister Marches' Protesting Trump Begin in Australia, New Zealand
OUT News
Texas Court Hearing Case to Limit
OUT News
LGBTQ Students Send Inauguration Day Message to Trump
NBC Out & Proud
Texas Court Hearing Case to Limit Gay Marriage Legalization
OUT News
LGBTQ Students Send Inauguration Day Message to Trump
NBC Out & Proud
Same-sex Couple Rushes to Marry Ahead of Trump Inauguration
OUT Life and Style
Chelsea Manning: A Potent Symbol for Trans Americans
OUT News
Opinion: For LGBTQ Americans, Resistance Is Not Futile
OUT Community Voices
'Will & Grace' Returning to TV With 10 New Episodes
OUT Pop Culture
Lyanne Alfaro
'We Have to Stand Up for Ourselves': Women's March Mobilizes Latinas
Latino
Latinos Usher in a New Era: It's President Trump
Presidential Inauguration
Latinos Usher in a New Era: It's President Trump
Presidential Inauguration
'We're There for Human Rights': Students Travel to Women's March
Latino
Here's the Latino, Latin American Films We're Watching at Sundance
Latino
Opinion: We Latinos Can't Be Complacent; We Must Stay Engaged
Latino
Latinos Are in D.C. to Celebrate, Protest Trump's Inauguration
Presidential Inauguration
Opinion: We Latinos Can't Be Complacent; We Must Stay Engaged
Latino
Latinos Are in D.C. to Celebrate, Protest Trump's Inauguration
Presidential Inauguration
'El Chapo' Appears in Court For 'American Justice'
U.S. news
Miguel Ferrer, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor, Dies at 61
Latino
Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Faces Life Sentence in U.S. Prison
U.S. news
Adults, Children Try to Cross Border Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Latino
Joshua Roberts / Reuters
Inauguration Day Brings Asian-American Trump Supporters, Critics to D.C.
Presidential Inauguration
Photo by Matt Flor
Welcome the Year of the Rooster with These Recipes That Remind Chefs of Home
Asian America
Welcome the Year of the Rooster with These Recipes That Remind Chefs of Home
Asian America
Charts Show How Trump's Cabinet Breaks With Tradition
Presidential Inauguration
'Give Trump a Chance': Supporters Celebrate at APA Presidential Inaugural Gala
Presidential Inauguration
New Sites Launched to Document, Expose Hate Crimes as Inauguration Approaches
Asian America
For American Muslims for Trump's Founder, the Inauguration Is a 'New Beginning'
Presidential Inauguration
New Sites Launched to Document, Expose Hate Crimes as Inauguration Approaches
Asian America
For American Muslims for Trump's Founder, the Inauguration Is a 'New Beginning'
Presidential Inauguration
Mark Zuckerberg Is Suing Hundreds to Force Them to Sell Property to Him
Asian America
This Law Student Built the Framework for a Trump 'Resistance Manual'
Asian America
OpEd: Effective Asian American and Pacific Islander Voter Engagement Must Continue
Asian America
As Oracle Faces Federal Lawsuit for Discrimination, Why Is Silicon Valley #sowhite?
Tech News
Sisterhood or Patriarchy? Decades of Exclusion Strain Feminist Movement
NBCBLK
These Adorable Boys Were All Named After Barack Obama
President Obama: The Legacy
These Adorable Boys Were All Named After Barack Obama
President Obama: The Legacy
Taking the Pulse of Black America at Inauguration
Presidential Inauguration
Blaxit: Black Americans Leaving the Country Before Inauguration Day
NBCBLK
Obama's Legacy on Judicial Appointments, By the Numbers
President Obama: The Legacy
At 'Peace Ball' Celebrities Offer Vows of Hope and Resistance
Presidential Inauguration
Obama's Legacy on Judicial Appointments, By the Numbers
President Obama: The Legacy
At 'Peace Ball' Celebrities Offer Vows of Hope and Resistance
Presidential Inauguration
As Oracle Faces Federal Lawsuit for Discrimination, Why Is Silicon Valley #sowhite?
Tech News
Charts Show How Trump's Cabinet Breaks With Tradition
Presidential Inauguration
Trump Inspires Worry on D.C.'s Historically Black U Street
Presidential Inauguration
Can Trump Close the Deal With the Black Community?
NBCBLK
SHAWN THEW / EPA
Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Crowd Size Coverage
Presidential Inauguration
Cities Around the World Flooded by 'Sister Marches'
Presidential Inauguration
Brash, Humorous Signs Raised High at Women's March
Presidential Inauguration
'We Are America': Women's March Spotlights Fiery Rhetoric
Presidential Inauguration
Women's March Draws Supporters from Nation's Heartland
Presidential Inauguration
More Than 200 Arrested in D.C. Inauguration Protests
Presidential Inauguration
Evan Vucci / AP
Obama Speaks Before Last Flight From Joint Base Andrews
President Obama: The Legacy
Evan Vucci / AP
Barack and Michelle Obama Detail Next Steps
President Obama: The Legacy
How President Obama Spent His Last Day in Office
President Obama: The Legacy
Obama's Legacy on Judicial Appointments, By the Numbers
President Obama: The Legacy
These Adorable Boys Were All Named After Barack Obama
President Obama: The Legacy
The Taliban Harbored Bin Laden. Obama Promised to Defeat Them. He Didn't.
President Obama: The Legacy
The Sights and Sounds President Trump's Inaugural Balls
Latest from Today.com
9 smart storage solutions for winter hats, gloves and gear
TODAY.com
Meet the family of 6 that actually lives in the 'Bachelor' home
TODAY.com
Trendy salt lamps claim to help allergies, improve sleep — but do they work?
TODAY.com
First lady Michelle Obama shares video of 'one last walk' through White House
TODAY.com
Lucas Jackson / Pool via Reuters
Trump's Defense, Homeland Security Picks Sworn-in
Meet the Press
Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images
Today Isn't a Typical Inauguration. Here's Why
Meet the Press
PREVIEW: Kidnapped
Dateline
Jennifer McDermott / AP
'I Just Want to See My Kids': Dad's 31-Year Search Ends
U.S. news