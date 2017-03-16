Ever been stuck with too much bottom-shelf booze after a big celebration, wondering what in the world to do with these five gallons of cheap vodka?

Don't start pouring it down the drain — your cheap vodka is actually a fantastic cleaner. Turns out vodka can be used for many of the same tasks as vinegar, such as degreasing, deodorizing and disinfecting. Green cleaning experts say it's a great choice for anyone sensitive to smell.

Kitchen counters:

A great alternative to Clorox or 409 is vodka. Disinfect your kitchen surface with a couple of spritzes and wipe away the mess.

Cutting boards:

It can be challenging to clean in between every nook and cranny of wooden cutting boards. Vodka can help make the process easier—spray down the cutting board, let it sit for a couple of minutes and then rinse it off. Almost good as new.

Mirrors and windows:

Out of Windex? Spray some vodka and wipe away any dust and fingerprints. You'll have a streak-free mirror in no time.

Bathrooms:

Soap scum and mildew are some of the worst (and grossest) things to get rid of. Spray some vodka, rinse, and wipe away.

Linens:

Fill a spray bottle with vodka and some essential oils for a quick and effective deodorizer. Freshen up your linens with a spray.

Shoes:

Smelly shoes? Spray with vodka (mixed with essential oil if desired) and the scent is gone. We'll toast to that!