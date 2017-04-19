If you thought two-day free shipping and all access to "Transparent" were the highlights of your Amazon Prime account, you are going to be pleasantly surprised at this other fit feature. Not only can order your yoga pants and earbuds on Amazon Prime, you can actually use it to squeeze in a bit of cardio or stretching anywhere you happen to be.

If you have Amazon Prime ($99 for the year; $10.99 per month) or an Amazon Firestick (starting at $39.99 for the device, which has built-in Prime) you've got a golden ticket into fitness videos ranging from yoga to strength training to meditation.

Most of the workout videos you'll find range between 20 to 30 minutes, so you can always catch a sweat after binge-watching "Mozart in the Jungle" or downward dog before shopping for new throw pillows. For the full fitness experience, you can also find 60- to 70-minute videos so you never have an excuse to skip the gym.

Stream on-demand from home, while traveling or even at the park on a sunny day — Amazon challenges you to workout anywhere. Most videos don't require equipment, but do offer more advanced options to add weights, bands and other equipment if you have them.

With Amazon Prime, you'll find more than 300 workout videos and movies included with your membership. Here are five sweat-inducing videos already included with Amazon Prime (and five videos worth the additional splurge):

5 Best Free Workouts on Amazon Prime

Zumba Fitness-Concert Live. Ever been to a concert and just danced around with abandon? This Zumba video is the next best thing and it'll count as a workout! In addition to the cardio burn, you'll feel all the electricity from the crowd during this 70-minute latin dance workout. The video features 16 high-energy, calorie-blasting routines that you can do all at once, or pause and break up into intervals. Power Yoga Weight Loss with Erica Vetra. Have less than 30 minutes to spare? This metabolism-boosting yoga workout will Zen you out in just 20 minutes. Flow through movements with instruction from Erica Vetra, an experience yoga instructor who has traveled the world honing in on her yogi skills. 15-Minute HIIT With Maggie Binkley. If you're looking to get your heart-rate up, but are limited on time, this 15-minute video is for you. Maggie Binkley takes you through these short workouts each day of the week (Monday through Friday), focusing on specific areas on different days, and including a few full-body routines as well. Come Saturday, you'll be ready to cheers to your accomplishments! 8-Minute Abs Workout. This quick tutorial makes it easy to power through an abs session and will get you doing more than the run-of-the-mill crunches. Plan to burn between 50 to 110 calories during this core-toning workout, recommended five days a week. High-Energy Full-Body Pilates Fitness Fusion Workout. If you're new to Pilates, a mat workout is a great way to begin learning the movements. The video flows through three circuits, featuring high-energy Pilates moves, and some yoga and cardio elements. Join for just one round or power through for the entire 45-minute workout.

Woman working out in the park. Shutterstock

