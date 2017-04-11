Having a solid morning routine in place sets the tone for an amazing day! The best thing we can do for our health is to get active before the day begins.

Here are five ways to start your day right:

1. Prep for success

Lay out workout clothes the night before. It's much easier to leap out of bed and lace up your running shoes when they're the first thing you see. If you have time, plan your daytime outfit too.

You'll soon discover you have more time to enjoy a healthy breakfast and squeeze in a little more cardio!

2. Change your wake-up alarm

Say no to jarring alarms that put you in a bad mood the minute you wake up. Instead, choose a sound that makes you feel good, whether it's a peaceful melody or an upbeat song.

If you use your phone to wake up, rename your alarm with a goal. You can't press snooze to a line like, "Feel amazing for my reunion!" or "Complete that race like a rock star!"

3. Turn it UP

There's nothing like blasting jams bright and early in the morning — and maybe dancing a little bit while you get ready.

Doing this not only puts a pep in your step, but it also helps your body warm up for that sweat session!

4. But first, have coffee

For a surefire morning boost, set your coffee machine to start brewing a few minutes before your alarm goes off.

The energizing aroma will beckon you out of bed like nothing else. If you prefer cold brew, prep a batch the night before.

5. Use visualization for a boost

Visualization is one of our top secrets to success! All you need to do is spend a few minutes before you go to bed and first thing in the morning to visualize exactly what you want to achieve.

Visualize yourself confidently rocking your favorite jeans, finishing that race, feeling healthy and having tons of energy. Talk about motivating!

