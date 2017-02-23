The future of farming may look like a rooftop in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

It's an unlikely spot for agriculture, but that's the point: The startup Edenworks is taking the farm out of the field, aiming to produce more local, fresh and sustainable food.

In Bushwick, they're growing microgreens for local grocery stores — including Whole Foods — using LED lighting and aquaponic cultivation.

"We're actually creating a complete ecosystem indoors," says founder Jason Green.

Most leafy greens in the U.S. are grown in California and Arizona, so Green sees a huge opportunity in creating local greens that are nutrient dense and taste better than something that has been shipped cross-country.

"When every salad that you've ever eaten tastes like crunchy water, what we offer is this experience where you actually have greens that have these bold flavors that you really never experience before." Take a look in the video above.