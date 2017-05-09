All of the fresh local Silver Queen corn comes in at one time during the summer, so you have to get a little inventive in how to use it all. The corn is so sweet, and this recipe brings out its fresh taste with a little zing from the jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice. This makes a great accompaniment for any summer dish, since it's served cold and you can make it ahead. I always have some of this corn salad on hand in the fridge during the season so I have something yummy to grab between all my busy summer activities.

Gumbo Love: Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining, and Savoring the Good Life by Lucy Buffet Grand Central Life & Style

Makes 7 cups

INGREDIENTS:

7 small ears Silver Queen corn (or any local corn)

1⁄2 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup finely chopped red bell pepper 1 cup finely chopped green bell pepper

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

1 cup finely chopped red onion

1⁄2 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons sea salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat a grill. Shuck the corn, removing all of the attached silk, then wash and drain the ears. Lightly oil the ears with 1⁄2 cup of the olive oil, then place them on the grill. Grill until the corn is tender and lightly charred. Remove the ears from the grill and set aside to cool while you prepare the other ingredients. In a large bowl, combine the bell peppers, green onion, jalapeño, red onion, and cilantro. Using a corn stripper or chef's knife, cut the corn off the cob and add the kernels to the vegetable mixture. Scrape down the sides of the corncobs with a knife to release the remaining sweet juices and add these juices to the bowl of vegetables. In a small bowl, stir together the lime juice, honey, salt, black pepper, and the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Pour the dressing over the vegetable mixture, stir well, cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve the next day or eat it all yourself (because it's that good!).

Excerpted from Gumbo Love: Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining and Savoring the Good Life by Lucy Buffett. She is the successful restaurateur of two locations of LuLu's in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Destin, Florida, where she serves over a million guests a year.