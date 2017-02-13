7 Things You Don’t Need to Tell Your Kids About Money

3. The amount in your 401(k). When I was about 10, my neighbor Susan told me that her parents had a million dollars saved in their retirement accounts. My first instinct was to think she was a liar. After all, I didn't know anyone who had a million dollars. Whether it was true or not, no good came from my knowing this information—or misinformation, as the case might have been. Your 401(k), pension plans, savings, and investment accounts are your business. Your kid doesn't have the perspective to understand that this isn't money you should tap now, and that even when you do start drawing it down, it has to (hopefully) last a very long time.

4. Your belief that Cousin John or Aunt Louise is cheap/rich/a deadbeat. All families have their eccentric characters. And truth be told, a great deal of family dysfunction centers on money. But this type of talk is to be had out of the earshot of children. Sure, you're irritated that your lovable but irresponsible younger brother owes you $1,000 but is going to Aruba before paying you back as promised. But if you mention this around your child, he'll not only hold it against his uncle but also remember it long after your brother has paid you back—an update you might be less likely to mention. If you're looking to teach a lesson about the hazards of lending to family members or friends, go with a story that's not about people they know (or simply change the names).

5. How much you pay the babysitter/nanny/tutor. Jana likes to tell the story of how shocked her kids were when they learned that their beloved babysitter Jennifer—who was always a joy—was actually paid. They believed that, if anything, Jennifer was paying their mom to hang out with them. It's fine to tell kids early on that babysitting is a job like any other (albeit the most important one I have ever hired someone to do). But definitely do not tell your kids how much you pay. Doing so gives your children an informational upper hand that you don't want them to have when it comes to their caregivers, whose job it is to be the boss when the parents aren't around. The last thing you want to do is strip that person of his or her authority.

6. What you spent on a gift. The joys of giving and receiving will be lost on your kid if you mention the price each time you give a present—whether it's for your son or daughter or for someone else. First and foremost, the value of a gift is not always reflected in its price. After all, some of the best gifts, like making pizza with Dad or building a couch fort with Mom, are basically free. But during gift-giving occasions, you might encounter upset kids, and that's an opportunity to talk about money as well as the spirit of giving. Remember that sometimes kids aren't so much entitled as clueless and need to know the facts. The 10-year-old nephew of a friend was in tears at his birthday party when he noticed that he had gotten fewer presents than in previous years. His mom had to explain that now that he was older, the things he wanted cost more money. So a few of his relatives had pitched in to get him the pricey iPad he really wanted, rather than a bunch of smaller gifts.