It's the 11th hour and you're slowly, but surely getting those 2016 taxes done. As you enter those W-2s and W-9s into your favorite tax prep software, you see it out of the corner of your eye: Your once destined-for-vacation refund is now squarely in the dreaded "taxes due" column. Suddenly, with just hours to spare, you find yourself scrambling to come up with hundreds or thousands of dollars you weren't quite prepared to pay.

“ If you need to use a credit card or take out a loan to pay your taxes, compare the fees and look at the real numbers of what it’s going to cost you.”

If you're knee-deep in tax-related turmoil, take a deep breath and resist the urge to panic. There are ways to make the best of a bad situation. "Problems don't get better if you ignore them," says Jean Chatzky, NBC News' financial editor. Chatzky sat down with NBC News BETTER on the night before Tax Day to share six of her best tips for dealing with a surprise tax bill.