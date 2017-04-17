Spring is in the air! You've successfully shed your clunky winter boots and bulky down jacket and you instantly feel lighter and brighter. But how's your house holding up? Chance are, even Marie Kondo would quiver if she saw how much junk and gunk you've let build up since last year. It's time to cut through the clutter and do some deep cleaning.

Not a cleaning fan? We hear you. While you can't banish the dust bunnies with a Jedi mind trick, you can make the process a whole lot easier with this two-step spring cleaning guide. First, you've got to get your head in the game by doing a little pre-cleaning prep, and then get straight on what to buy (and not), where to start first and how to get organized to spring clean in record time. Ready, set go!

Step 1: Get Mentally Prepared to Clean

Words like decluttering and purging have a negative connotation, which can devalue your stuff, says Kumar. "I'd rather think of editing or curating to get really excited about what you're going to keep and feel comfortable with getting rid of what's not going to serve you." We call this step "Marie Kondo lite." Believe in yourself (yes, seriously). "Staying organized boils down to learning new habits," says Soreff. "The most challenging part for post people is when the old habit has been killed but the new habit is not locked in place." Let's say you've decided to file all of your papers away in a cabinet but then you start to get anxious that you'll never be able to find anything. "Trust the new habit of being able to find it," says Soreff.

Step 2: How to Deep Clean Your Home

Divide projects into small 15-minute blocks so you’re less likely to stop and never restart.