Fiat to Invest $1 Billion in Michigan, Ohio Plants; Create 2,000 Jobs

FCA, the U.S. arm of automaker Fiat-Chrysler, announced on Sunday that it would invest a total $1 billion in plants in Michigan and Ohio, which will add 2,000 new jobs in the United States.

The announcement, in what the company said was the second phase of a plan it first made public a year ago, came days after Ford decided to scrap a plan to build a facility in Mexico, instead opting to invest in a plant in Michigan.

FCA announced plans to retool and modernize its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to produce a new Jeep by 2020. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Ford's CEO cited demand, rather than the policies of President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to impose a "border tax" on companies that send jobs abroad.

"Consistent and combined with previously announced investments, FCA U.S. is further demonstrating its commitment to strengthening its U.S. manufacturing base, and aligning U.S. capacity to extend the Jeep product lineup," FCA said.

The President-elect was quick to take credit, however, tweeting his thanks on Monday morning:

It's finally happening - Fiat Chrysler just announced plans to invest $1BILLION in Michigan and Ohio plants, adding 2000 jobs. This after... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Ford said last week that it will expand in Michigan and U.S. instead of building a BILLION dollar plant in Mexico. Thank you Ford & Fiat C! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

In a statement, FCA said it would retool and modernize its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to produce a new Jeep and Grand Wagoneers, while a facility in Toledo would build a new Jeep pickup truck. These plans will be in place by 2020, the company said.

The move "is a continuation of the efforts already underway to increase production capacity in the U.S.on trucks and SUVs to match demand," the company said, adding that it would help solidify the U.S. as "a global manufacturing hub" for its flagship brands.

However, Fiat indicated it would still continue to produce at least one line, its Ram heavy duty truck, in Mexico.

"The added benefit of the investment in Warren is that it will enable the plant to produce the Ram heavy duty truck, which is currently produced in Mexico," FCA said.