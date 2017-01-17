General Motors, one of several automakers criticized for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to the U.S., plans to add more than a thousand jobs in the U.S., according to sources who shared the plans with CNBC.

The jobs are part of a $1 billion investment the automaker is making into GM facilities in the U.S.

"These are investments and decisions that are good for the business and have been in the works for some time," a GM spokesperson told NBC News, but the announcement shows the automaker is becoming more vocal in publicizing how many Americans it employs.

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

Despite employing more than 50,000 hourly workers in the U.S., the automaker has been criticized by President-elect Trump for importing Chevy Cruze hatchbacks from an assembly plant in Mexico.

Two weeks ago Trump targeted GM by tweeting, "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers - tax free across border. Make in U.S.A or pay big border tax!"

GM imports more vehicles from Mexico than any other automaker, selling more than 400,000 Mexico-made vehicles in the U.S. last year.

GM declined to comment Monday but said the company would have an announcement on jobs and investment in domestic production Tuesday morning.