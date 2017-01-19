Over 652K Vehicles Involved in Latest Takata Airbag Recall

Thirteen automakers are recalling more than 652,000 vehicles in the U.S. in the latest round of dangerous Takata airbag inflator recalls.

Automakers with recalls posted Thursday are Audi, Nissan, Jaguar-Land Rover, Subaru, Daimler Vans, Tesla, Mitsubishi, BMW, Ferrari, Mercedes, Mazda, McLaren and Karma. All the recalls are to replace front passenger inflators.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and sending shrapnel into the passenger compartment. Sixteen people have died worldwide and more than 180 have been hurt due to the problem.

The recall is among the latest round of Takata recalls covering 5.7 million vehicles involving 19 automakers in the U.S. In total, it's the largest auto recall in U.S. history, affecting 69 million inflators and 42 million vehicles. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.

Owners can check here and key in their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicles are part of the recall.