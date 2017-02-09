Another Under Armour-sponsored star is disagreeing with founder Kevin Plank's comments earlier this week praising President Donald Trump.

Ballet dancer Misty Copeland wrote on Instagram that she "strongly" disagreed with Plank's comments, made in an interview with CNBC.

"I think he's highly passionate," Plank said Tuesday. "To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country. People can really grab that opportunity."

Plank's comments quickly came under fire with some calling for a boycott of the apparel brand.

Referring to Plank's description of Trump as an "asset," NBA star and Under Armour-sponsored athlete Steph Curry said: "I agree with that description, if you remove the 'et.'"

Copeland said her sponsors must reflect her belief in the importance of diversity and inclusion.

"I have spoken at length with Kevin privately about the matter, but as someone who takes my responsibility as a role model very seriously, it is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves," she wrote.