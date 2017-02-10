The Rock’ Joins Misty Copeland in Criticism of Under Armour’s Trump Praise

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has joined ballet dancer Misty Copeland and basketball star Stephen Curry in criticizing Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank in his praise of President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Plank — whose company sponsors the three stars — said, "To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country."

His comments quickly came under fire with some calling for a boycott of the brand.

Referring to Plank's description of Trump as an "asset," NBA star Steph Curry said: "I agree with that description, if you remove the 'et.'"

The Rock posted a message on his Facebook page on Thursday saying Plank's words "were divisive and lacking in perspective." He went on to slam the CEO further, writing, "A good company is not a single person. A good company is a team, a group of brothers and sisters committed to working together each and every day to provide for their families and one another and the clients they serve."

"Great leaders inspire and galvanize the masses during turbulent times, they don't cause people to divide and disband," Johnson wrote.

On Wednesday, Copeland wrote on Instagram that she "strongly" disagreed with Plank's comments and said her sponsors must reflect her belief in the importance of diversity and inclusion.

"I have spoken at length with Kevin privately about the matter, but as someone who takes my responsibility as a role model very seriously, it is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves," she wrote.

In a statement to NBC News, Under Armour said, "These are not new or revised values. This is what we believe. Under Armour and Kevin Plank are for job creation and American manufacturing capabilities."

"We are against a travel ban and believe that immigration is a source of strength, diversity and innovation for global companies based in America like Under Armour," the statement concluded.