Bill O'Reilly is returning to the public eye — or ear — Monday night for the first time since his ouster from Fox News over sexual harassment allegations.

The former king of cable news is set to return with a new free episode of his "No Spin News" podcast, which will be made available at 7 p.m. ET, according to a banner on his website.

The podcast would mark the first time O'Reilly has spoken publicly since Fox announced last Wednesday it was severing ties with its flagship star after reviewing the allegations.

O'Reilly, who was on vacation in Italy last week, issued a statement saying it was "tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims."

Monday night's podcast could potentially be the first time we actually hear O'Reilly speak about his split from Fox News and what may be next.

The podcast will be free through Sunday. O'Reilly's site includes "No Spin News" entries dating back to 2010. It's been marketed as one of the perks for premium members of O'Reilly's site, who pay $4.95 per month or $49.95 per year.

According to O'Reilly's website, he donates all revenue from his website to charities, including Haitian Health Foundation, Fisher House, Operation Shoebox and The Independence Fund.