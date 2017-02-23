Here’s the New Signature That Will Be on Every New Dollar in Your Wallet

The new signature on all U.S. currency will be Steven Mnuchin's — and it won't be as illegible as his usual autograph, the Treasury Secretary said on Thursday.

Mnuchin told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he felt compelled to polish his scribbles after a dinner where everybody signed the menu and he realized nobody could read his name.

Related: Mnuchin Says to Expect Complete Tax Overhaul by August

Since then, he has been working on improving his signature and making it less loopy in preparation.

"My kids and others have encouraged me to have a new signature, so I've been practicing it so it'll be nice and neat on the money," Mnuchin said.