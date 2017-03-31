A judge has approved a $25 million class action settlement that levied claims of fraud against President Donald Trump and his Trump University real estate classes.

Students claimed that they were subject to high-pressure sales techniques and bogus claims about what they would learn in the classes, leading to the loss of thousands of dollars in tuition.

A "one-year apprenticeship" at the educational institute cost $1,495; a "membership" over $10,000; and "Gold Elite" classes ran $35,000, according to court documents.

Donald Trump, whose claims for his presidential candidacy rested in large part on his self-proclaimed real-estate and investing prowess, rebuffed the claims of fraud during the campaign and vowed to fight them until the end.

However, he instead quickly settled after the election, but not before attacking U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel based on his Mexican heritage.

"We are pleased to announce the complete resolution of all litigation involving Trump University," said a Trump University spokesperson when the settlement was first announced in November.

Over 3,700 former Trump University students joined in the suit out of the 7,000 eligible to file.