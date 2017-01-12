It isn't just automakers and drug companies getting pulled into the political ring.

The retail industry on Thursday was once again dragged into the crosshairs, after President-elect Donald Trump sent out a tweet thanking L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean for her support.

Thank you to Linda Bean of L.L.Bean for your great support and courage. People will support you even more now. Buy L.L.Bean. @LBPerfectMaine — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

The Republican granddaughter of L.L. Bean's founder had appeared on the Fox News program "Fox & Friends" earlier that morning to defend her donations to the Trump campaign.

After news broke last week saying Linda Bean had donated too much money to a political action committee in favor of Trump, many customers called for a boycott of the L.L. Bean brand. Bean, who has served on the company's board for decades, said those calls are "very much a case of bullying."

People walk through a plaza at an entrance to the L.L. Bean flagship store in Freeport, Maine. Gregory Rec | Portland Press Herald | Getty Images

"It's bullying me, it's bullying the companies that I own," she told Fox News, adding that a family member's donation to Barack Obama's campaign did not lead to similar outrage.

L.L. Bean is just the latest retailer to grab attention over politics. When Macy's recently reported another period of declining sales, some on social media claimed the chain's poor performance was the result of boycotts.

Macy's has raised the ire of consumers on both sides of the aisle. It is one of dozens of retailers being targeted by the #GrabYourWallet campaign, for its decision to continue carrying Ivanka Trump's line. In 2015, however, the chain cut ties with Donald Trump after comments he made regarding Latinos. That prompted Trump supporters to pledge to stop shopping at Macy's.

"Macy's is a company that stands for diversity and inclusion," the company said in a statement at the time.

New Balance is also on #GrabYourWallet's list. Some of that brand's customers burned their shoes shortly after the election, when an executive said things were moving in the right direction under Trump.

Related: New Balance Called Out on Social Media for Trump Support

L.L. Bean has taken a public stance against associating its brand, which has a manufacturing facility in Maine, with politics.

"We were disappointed to learn that Grab Your Wallet is advocating a boycott against L.L.Bean solely because Linda Bean, who is only one of 50+ family members involved with the business, personally supported Donald Trump for president," the company said in a statement.

"L.L.Bean does not endorse political candidates, take positions on political matters, or make political contributions. Simply put, we stay out of politics."