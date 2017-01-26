Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Business
Business News
Business

Oprah Just Launched a Line of Ready-to-Eat Meals

by Lucy Bayly

advertisement
Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is channeling Paul Newman with her latest venture, a line of food products that donates part of its proceeds to charity.

The media mogul has teamed up with Kraft Heinz, America's third-largest food company, to develop the ready-to-eat meals.

The joint venture, named Mealtime Stories, is to offer "real, nutritious" products and will initially focus on a variety of refrigerated meals and snacks, according to a Wednesday press release.

Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to charities that fight hunger.

Sales of food products under Paul Newman's "Newman's Own" label have raised around $450 million for charity since 1982, according to the Newman's Own Foundation.

Lucy Bayly
Topics Business News, Consumer, NBCBLK
First Published
Next Story Mark Zuckerberg Dropping Lawsuits Seeking to Buy Hawaii Land
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement