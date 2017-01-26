Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is channeling Paul Newman with her latest venture, a line of food products that donates part of its proceeds to charity.

The media mogul has teamed up with Kraft Heinz, America's third-largest food company, to develop the ready-to-eat meals.

The joint venture, named Mealtime Stories, is to offer "real, nutritious" products and will initially focus on a variety of refrigerated meals and snacks, according to a Wednesday press release.

Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to charities that fight hunger.

Sales of food products under Paul Newman's "Newman's Own" label have raised around $450 million for charity since 1982, according to the Newman's Own Foundation.