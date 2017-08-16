Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Business
Business News
Business

Trump Accuses Amazon of Doing ‘Great Damage’ to Retailers

by Lucy Bayly

advertisement

President Donald Trump lambasted Amazon on Twitter early Wednesday morning, accusing the e-commerce juggernaut of causing job losses throughout the U.S. and doing “great damage” to retailers.

Amazon shares dipped briefly by 1 percent.

It’s not the first time the president has assailed the company, with CEO and founder Jeff Bezos — who also owns the Washington Post — frequently being singled out for having, as Trump termed it, “a huge anti-trust problem.”

On the campaign trail, Trump said Amazon was “getting away with murder tax-wise” and accused it of using the Washington Post as a way to cozy up to politicians. Last December, he said the e-retailer would “crumble [sic] like a paper bag” if it ever had to pay “fair taxes.”

Amazon started to collect state sales taxes as of April this year for items sold directly from amazon.com.

Lucy Bayly
Topics Politics News, U.S. news, Business News
First Published
Next Story Wells Fargo Picks First Woman to Lead Board as Scandal Worsens
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement