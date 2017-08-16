President Donald Trump lambasted Amazon on Twitter early Wednesday morning, accusing the e-commerce juggernaut of causing job losses throughout the U.S. and doing “great damage” to retailers.
Amazon shares dipped briefly by 1 percent.
It’s not the first time the president has assailed the company, with CEO and founder Jeff Bezos — who also owns the Washington Post — frequently being singled out for having, as Trump termed it, “a huge anti-trust problem.”
On the campaign trail, Trump said Amazon was “getting away with murder tax-wise” and accused it of using the Washington Post as a way to cozy up to politicians. Last December, he said the e-retailer would “crumble [sic] like a paper bag” if it ever had to pay “fair taxes.”
Amazon started to collect state sales taxes as of April this year for items sold directly from amazon.com.