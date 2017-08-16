President Donald Trump lambasted Amazon on Twitter early Wednesday morning, accusing the e-commerce juggernaut of causing job losses throughout the U.S. and doing “great damage” to retailers.

Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Amazon shares dipped briefly by 1 percent.

It’s not the first time the president has assailed the company, with CEO and founder Jeff Bezos — who also owns the Washington Post — frequently being singled out for having, as Trump termed it, “a huge anti-trust problem.”

On the campaign trail, Trump said Amazon was “getting away with murder tax-wise” and accused it of using the Washington Post as a way to cozy up to politicians. Last December, he said the e-retailer would “crumble [sic] like a paper bag” if it ever had to pay “fair taxes.”

If @amazon ever had to pay fair taxes, its stock would crash and it would crumble like a paper bag. The @washingtonpost scam is saving it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

Amazon started to collect state sales taxes as of April this year for items sold directly from amazon.com.