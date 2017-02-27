President Donald Trump met with health insurance CEOs this morning at the White House to try to win their support for the Republican revamp of Obamacare.

During the meeting he said insurers needed to work together to lower prices and help find solutions to address Obamacare's flaws, CNBC reported. He also said that 2017 in particular will be a bad year for the stability of the Obamacare plans.

Trump has repeatedly called the Affordable Care Act a "disaster" and has vowed to replace it "with something much better, much better and much less expensive."

Versions of the GOP plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act have surfaced in recent weeks that emphasize tax credits and health savings accounts, while cutting subsidies and Medicaid funding. It also gets rid of the employer and individual mandates that required providing and carrying health insurance.

According to a senior administration, the meeting will include executives from UnitedHealth, Aetna, Cigna, Humana, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Kaiser Permanente, along with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates 22 million Americans would lose health insurance if Obamacare were repealed.

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.