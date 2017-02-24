President Donald Trump on Friday signed another executive order as part of his broad push to curb regulations and help businesses.

The measure directs federal agencies to make "regulatory reform" task forces that will evaluate federal rules and recommend whether to keep or repeal them. Trump's administration wants the officials to "focus on eliminating costly and unnecessary regulations," Reuters reported.

Pledges to roll back regulations and slash taxes for individuals and corporations have helped to drive investor and business executive optimism. Trump also claims his policies will drive job growth, particularly in the Rust Belt regions that sealed his electoral win. He already signed one measure expanding regulatory review, with the goal of revoking two regulations for every new one put forward.

Earlier Friday, Trump again pledged to chop 75 percent of regulations.

"We're going to put the regulation industry out of work and out of business. And by the way, I want regulation. I want to protect our environment. I want regulations for safety," Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. "I want all of the regulations that we need and I want them to be so strong and so tough. But we don't need 75 percent of the repetitive, horrible regulations that hurt companies, hurt jobs."

Last month, Trump told a group of business executives that he wanted to cut regulations by 75 percent or "maybe more." He did not explain how he came to that number.