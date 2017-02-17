Play Facebook

Coming out to chants of "USA," the man who likes everything "yuge" spoke at the unveiling of Boeing's newest, biggest, plane.

President Donald Trump made remarks early Friday afternoon at a curtain-raiser for the Boeing 787-10, the largest aircraft in the Dreamliner family.

"Just like you built this incredible airplane behind me, we're going to rebuild this country and ensure that every forgotten community has a bright future," he said.

"The American workers will always win. Very shortly you will have a level playing field again," Trump added.

He said he would focus on reducing hindrances on American manufacturing and continue to press companies to bring jobs back from overseas and penalize those who don't play ball. Trump listed several automakers as examples, taking credit again for job announcements that were made prior to his election.

"God bless America," he said as he ended his remarks, "and God bless Boeing."

Going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk jobs! Look forward to it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017

Trump also met with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who is a member of Trump's "Manufacturing Jobs Initiative," and toured the aircraft, assembled in South Carolina.

In December, Trump tweeted "Cancel order!" over the $4 billion projected cost for Boeing to build new Air Force One planes.

Before introducing the president Muilenburg highlighted the company's $6 billion investment, which would include job creation.

Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016

Following that comment, Muilenburg met with Trump on several occasions, ultimately announcing, "We're going to get it done for less than that, and we're committed to working together to make sure that happens."

Trump's visit to the North Charleston plant where the Dreamliners are assembled comes just two days after workers there overwhelmingly voted not to unionize.

South Carolina has the lowest union representation in the country, at only 1.6 percent. State officials consistently tout this as one of the major reasons the state is attractive for manufacturing.

Boeing stock hit an all-time high by midday trading.