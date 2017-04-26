For $425, You Can Have Your Own Designer Pair of Mud-Covered Jeans

If you're a guy, Nordstrom now wants to help you look like "you're not afraid to get down and dirty" by selling you a unique pair of jeans.

The Seattle-based chain of luxury department stores is selling a pair of "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans" for $425, and they come with a "caked-on muddy coating," according to the item's description.

This is true "Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action," Nordstrom writes.

These jeans have now gone viral on social media, for all the wrong reasons.

Nordstrom has jeans w/ fake mud for $425. What's next? An entire wardrobe that looks like we survived a tiger attack? #mudjeans #bloodjeans — Eric Lee Huffman (@EricLeeHuffman) April 25, 2017

Many people expressed their disgust with the retailer after learning Nordstrom was selling the muddy jeans for such a high price, saying it belittled those who work in jobs where you actually get dirty, such as construction or agriculture.

Mike Rowe, who hosts the television show "Dirty Jobs" on the Discovery Channel, wrote a blog post Monday and called out the pants.

"[F]orget the jeans themselves for a moment, and their price, and look again at the actual description. "Rugged Americana" is now synonymous with a "caked-on, muddy coating." Not real mud. Fake mud. Something to foster the illusion of work. The illusion of effort. Or perhaps, for those who actually buy them, the illusion of sanity," he wrote.

This isn't the first time Nordstrom has taken a hit on its inventory choices, either.

The department store was criticized in 2016 for selling rocks wrapped in leather for $85. Nordstrom also recently started selling $95 "mom jeans," which have clear plastic panels on the knees.

Nordstrom didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.