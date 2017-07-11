Amazon Prime Day isn't the only game in town.

Sure, the "Christmas in July" shopping holiday will likely have a record-setting day, but other companies are also offering promotions, hoping to capitalize on the shopping fervor.

Google is offering a Google Home speaker — the company's answer to Amazon's Echo smart assistant — and a Chromecast streaming device for $99.99 on eBay. Both items cost $129 and $35 when purchased separately, giving customers a $64 savings.

Best Buy is offering up to 40 percent off major appliances through July 12. In addition, 55-inch Samsung 4K televisions are $500 off through Saturday.

Macy's is advertising up to 60 percent off "everything summer" on its website.

Sears kicked off a "Summer Splash" event that ends on Tuesday, offering online-only doorbusters, such as a $399.99 Kitchen-Aid mixer for $198.99, and $39.99 women's jeans for $9.99.

Walmart is hoping to grab shoppers with "HUGE" deals on electronics. A toy drone, regularly priced at $119.95, is advertised for $38. Also expect deals on phones, tablets and televisions.

Toys R Us is offering 20 percent off everything on its website through Wednesday.

While there are plenty of deals to be found elsewhere, at the end of the day, July 11 will more than likely belong to Amazon.

The retail giant is promising "hundreds of thousands" of deals, with new bargains popping up every five minutes. Amazon said Prime Day 2016 brought it its biggest sales day ever, with global orders rising 60 percent compared to the previous year.

This year is set to be even bigger, Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, told NBC News.

"In terms of Prime Day 2017, they'll crush the number of items they sold on Prime Day last year. We expect Amazon will sell 30 to 40 percent more items on Prime Day 2017 vs. Prime Day 2016," Munster said. "While this is a jump up in sales, it will be lower growth than last year."