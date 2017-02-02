Some bank robberies are committed with a gun, others with a ledger.

A Texas woman plead guilty Tuesday to hiding a million-dollar bank robbery committed very, very, gradually.

Over 10 years, $1.25 million was stolen from the First National Bank, the DOJ said, disappearing from the bank's vaults at an average of $10,000 a month.

How was the slow-motion heist hidden for so long?

Jill Marie Myers of McAllen, Texas, admitted she falsified bank records at the branch where she worked at as a teller supervisor in order to conceal the theft. The DOJ said that her duties included verifying the amount of currency on hand and entering the total in the bank's general ledger at the end of the day.

The scheme was revealed in 2014 after PlainsCapital Bank acquired the location.

Myers faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine and has agreed to paying back at least some of the money.