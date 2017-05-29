Memorial Day may call for a solemn spirit as we remember those who died serving our country, but over time, it's morphed into one of the biggest weekends for shopping. This year is no exception, and just like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the extravaganza is spanning more than just the three-day weekend.

"Memorial Day sales have cropped up all week and will continue to offer significant savings opportunities into the following week," said Brent Shelton, online shopping expert at FatWallet. "The majority of these sales offer deep discounting on a variety of seasonal items but will mostly feature summer clothing deals, as well as price drops on bigger ticket items for the home."

We've rounded up some of the best Memorial Day deals, as well as considered what categories may see stronger savings in June.

Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories

"Some 34 percent of Memorial Day shoppers buy clothes and another 21 percent buy shoes" as top retailers offer dozens of site-wide discounts, said Brent Shelton, online shopping expert at FatWallet.

Consider the Big Brown Bag Sale at Bloomingdale's, which touts up to 60 percent off select items. Plus, you can score an extra 20 percent off most sale goods using the coupon code BIGBAG. And Bloomingdale's "loyallists" get a $50 reward card for every $200 spent (it's free to sign up). Select women's shoes are marked down by 30 to 40 percent, while men's are reduced by 30 to 50 percent.

Lord & Taylor is offering up to 60 percent off summer fashion, up to 70 percent off women's handbags, and up to 75 percent off clearance items with the code MEMORIAL, along with other hot deals. Eddie Bauer has slashed prices on men's and women's clothing (including clearance items) by 40 percent, accessible with the coupon code HONOR.

If you've been waiting to splurge on a designer bag, check out this coupon, which will can nab you 25 percent off at Kate Spade. Kendal Perez, savings expert for CouponSherpa, notes that at Banana Republic, you can get 40 percent off any purchase with the coupon code BRSUMMER, and an extra 50 percent off Calvin Klein sale styles through May 29.

Kids clothing retailers are also blasting sales. OshKosh B'Gosh and Carter's are touting $5 tees, tanks, shorts and skirts, plus free shipping for orders over $50. Their entire collection will be reduced by 50 percent, and buying in person can find $5 doorbuster surprises. The Children's Place is marking off all apparel by 60 percent, plus 50 percent off everything else.

Mattress Sets and Major Home Appliances

"Memorial Day weekend is a great time to take advantage of the extra savings if you're in the market for a new mattress," said Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot. "Many manufacturers mark down older mattress models to make room for new ones, so they tend to hold sales around this time. For instance, 1800Mattress is offering 15 percent off orders right now."

Courtney Jespersen, retail expert at NerdWallet, points out that shoppers can also save up to $1,000 at Mattress Firm. At Sears, you can find mattresses for up to 60 percent off, and up to 15 percent off memory foam mattresses at Overstock.com — but you may want to check out other categories on the site while you're there, as you'll find savings of up to 70 percent.

Memorial Day weekend is also a prime time to buy a major home appliance, with Shelton of FatWallet noting that stores like Home Depot, Sears, and Lowe's will be "rivaling their Black Friday prices" on items such as refrigerators, washers, and dryers.

At Sears, you can save up to 40 percent off a variety of major home appliances. Same goes for JCPenney, Best Buy, and Home Depot.

Lingerie Sales Heat Up in June

While these Memorial Day sales are pretty awesome, keep in mind that some sales will be stronger in June. You may want to hold out a few days or a couple more weeks for better markdowns on items such as lingerie, for instance.

"June is the best month of the year to buy lingerie, because it's when Victoria's Secret holds its Semi-Annual Sale," said Benjamin Glaser, features editor with DealNews. "Not only will you get over 70 percent off bras, panties, and more [there], but other stores like Fredrick's of Hollywood, American Eagle, and Soma will offer similar deals to compete."

Buying for Dad? Sit Tight!

If you're shopping for traditional "dad" items, like power tools and outdoor gear you should also wait until June, when Father's Day sales will be pouring in.

"Shoppers should expect discounts on Father's Day gifts and men's clothing of up to 20 percent leading up to June 11, followed by savings of 50 percent or more for select gifts after Father's Day proper," said CouponSherpa's Perez. "Kohl's, Macy's and other department stores will host Father's Day sales in early and mid-June."

Among the many dad-friendly items we'll see on sale during June, is outdoor gear.

"It's rare that you can get a good deal on something when it's actually in season, because usually things go on sale when they're not in season anymore," noted Glaser. "But that's what happens with tents, sleeping bags, and other outdoor gear in June."

And one thing you definitely won't find a better deal on this weekend than you will the following week: doughnuts.

"Consumers can score free or discounted doughnuts from popular restaurant chains on Friday, June 2, this year's National Doughnut Day," said Perez.

So, when you're taking a breather from all that shopping, go find a free doughnut! A quick search on Twitter or Facebook can help you track one down.