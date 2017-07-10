Get A Roof, Get A Gun’ Promo Goes Viral

Sales are shooting through the roof at an Alabama roofing company that promises customers a free AR-15 rifle with every installation.

The company caught viral buzz with a video posted on Facebook showing a muscled bare-chested co-owner stepping out of his sports car to deliver his pitch, wearing size 11, star-spangled blue women's shorts, cowboy boots, and a big red bow tie.

“You’re gonna get you a free AR-15 rifle after we complete the roof. How’s that sound?” says Zach Blenkkinsopp, a US Navy vet. “Donald Trump says, make America great again, I say, make America gun again!"

An off-screen assistant tosses him a beer, an AR-15 rifle and a bottle of whiskey at various points.

"My roofing company's not a gimmick and this baby's not here either, it's here to protect you and your family," he says, gesturing with the rifle.

The video, edited with basic sound and visual effects, cuts to Blenkkinsopp shooting into the woods while flares go off and his company's phone number appears in red on the screen.

Like another roofing company in Colorado, Getaroofgetagun.com, that recently caught attention for a similar promotion, customers will receive a $500 voucher for a gun to be used at a gun store. There they will go through standard background checks.

"We don't have a huge budget right now for marketing," Blenkkinsopp told WIAT in an interview. "So what can we do that's super cheap that might go viral?"

It appears to be working. The video now has over 330,000 views on Facebook after the owners posted it in both conservative and liberal Facebook groups. The pair appeared on Sunday's Fox and Friends. The owners say they've since received several commercial and residential contracts.