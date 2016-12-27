Hatchimals, Barbie Disappoint Parents and Kids on Christmas

Play Facebook

The hottest toy of the holidays may not be all it's cracked up to be.

Spin Master's Hatchimals, an interactive toy that hatches from a plastic egg, is facing major criticism from parents who had difficulties hatching the product in the days after Christmas.

Customers complained that the Hatchimal took hours to hatch, if it hatched at all, and, for some, the batteries didn't last long after hatching.

@SpinMaster # hatchimal ruined my 6 yr olds Christmas. All the effort and it done nothing Christmas day #hatchimalmademydaughtercry — James Gorringe (@85b255064f3e41d) December 26, 2016

@Tesco @SpinMaster Hatimal didnt hatch after 14 Hours and now all lights have gone off. How do i exchange a dud ? My 4 year old is gutted — Matt (@MattCross__) December 26, 2016

@SpinMaster My daughters Hatcnhimal won't hatch out of it's shell! It won't spin around to peck away at the egg and hatch out. Please advise pic.twitter.com/M9swedO1Ct — Dustin Shammo (@dustinshammo) December 26, 2016

Spin Master did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment, but urged customers on Twitter to direct message the company for assistance or to contact its customer service number.

However, it seems that a lot of parents reached out to the company. Consumers complained that they spent upward of two hours waiting on the phone for a representative before hanging up or being disconnected.

Really, @SpinMaster? I call your customer service line and get disconnected because 'all agents are busy'. I have an issue to discuss!!! — Dustin Shammo (@dustinshammo) December 26, 2016

@spinmasteruk 2 hours on hold and just hung up. No response from e mail. Customer service is appalling or are lots of #Hatchimals broken? — Marina (@minadunlop) December 27, 2016

The toy, which retails for about $50, has sold for upward of $250 on eBay prior to the holidays.

Spin Master wasn't the only company inundated with complaints. Mattel's Barbie Hello Dreamhouse, an app- and voice-controlled version of the classic Barbie Dreamhouse, also faced backlash from consumers.

A number of parents reported receiving an "error code 18" message when trying to use the toy. The error message refers to a wireless network issue. Another prominent error reported by consumers is an "error code 11," which prevents the front door of the house from opening.

#HelloDreamhouse @Mattel @Barbie

Error code 11/18 & doors won't open. We hope replacement and a future app update is the fix. — Design by Tiffani (@MsGadsden) December 27, 2016

Mattel and ToyTalk, the company behind the tech for the Hello Dreamhouse, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

@MsGadsden We're sorry! We're aware of the problem with error 18 & are working to fix it. Error code 11 is a jammed door, and we..(1/2) — Mattel (@Mattel) December 27, 2016

The Hello Dreamhouse retails for about $300.

