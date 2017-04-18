Feedback
Lower Beef Prices Stampeding Our Way, Just in Time for Grilling Season

by Ben Popken

This summer, don't get buff. Get beef.

A boom in beef production is sending steak and burger prices closer to pork and chicken this summer.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says consumer beef prices are $3.59 per pound this March, 30 cents lower than the same time last year and 60 cents lower than two years ago. And boosted consumer confidence has Americans eating 8 percent more red meat and poultry at the same time grocery prices are dropping.

Retailers and restaurants are bulking up on beef supplies, Bloomberg reports, a good sign that customers can look forward to a summer of beefy promotions.

Get fired up!

