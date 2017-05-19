Parenting just got a little easier now that you can Uber a Happy Meal.

McDonald's has partnered with UberEATS to launch "McDelivery" and get fast food delivered to you even faster.

"We are bringing a new level of convenience to more of our customers as we continue to transform the McDonald's experience," said McDonald's President and CEO Steve Easterbrook in a press release.

A handout image shows a woman using the UberEATS app. Uber

The program launched in four cities — Los Angeles, Chicago, Columbus, and Phoenix — with over 1,000 restaurants. Just download the app to your smartphone and get eating.

"Whether you are at home or at the park, UberEATS has what you're craving ready to be delivered at the tap of a button," said Jason Droege, Head of UberEverything, in a press release.

The service includes a $5 delivery charge but through July 1st you can use the coupon code FRIES4U to get $5 off your first two meals.