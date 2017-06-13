This is snark served cold with a topical twist.

Vodka company Smirnoff's new advertising campaign proclaims that despite its Russian name, it's "made in America."

"But we'd be happy to talk about our ties to Russia under oath," the advertisement says, alongside a bottle of booze and — of course — a Moscow Mule (Vodka, lime, ginger beer).

The advertisement catapulted to Reddit's front page over the weekend and has lit up social media, earning plaudits for being hilariously on point given current events.

And those Russia ties aren't fake news. Smirnoff — then Smirnov — started in Moscow in the 1860s. But the Smirnov family fled Russia during the October Revolution of 1917, eventually setting up shop in the United States.

No word yet on whether the ads shook or stirred the Trump administration.