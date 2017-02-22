A pelvic floor exercise tracker, a sweat absorber and a CPR kit might not seem the most exciting of gifts for anyone, let alone a Hollywood star. But these, along with a Hawaiian holiday, a California ranch experience and personal training sessions are just some of the gifts in the unofficial Oscars swag bag, sent to Academy Awards nominees this week ahead of the awards ceremony this Sunday.

The likes of Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Dev Patel and Viola Davis will receive the bags courtesy of Distinctive Assets, an LA-based marketing agency, which has put together gifts for the stars for the past 15 years, usually with a six-figure value.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Who Knew? Test your knowledge of Oscar trivia 5:18 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/882399299850" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A five-night holiday to Kōloa Landing, a luxurious resort on Hawaii's Kauai island is included, costing around $1,150 a night, along with a week at Golden Door, an exclusive California spa where a "Classic Women's Week" costs around $8,850.

If the nominee prefers a European adventure, then a three-night stay in a suite at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como is also on offer, which retails at around $1,400 a night, before taxes. Also in the swag bag are three nights in the Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria in Sorrento, where a suite costs upwards of $700 a night.

Quirkier gifts include a hydrating mist "for improved vocal cord management and skin regeneration," a SweetCheeks cellulite massage mat, and a t-shirt from Happiest Tee, to "celebrate your happy place."

The swag bag also includes the following items: