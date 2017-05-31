This could send international relations straight into the toilet.

Antonio Battaglia, a lawyer from Mexico, is reportedly planning to launch a Trump toilet paper brand in his home country later this year. A prototype of the packaging shows a caricature of the President of the United States' face on a toilet paper roll, along with his gold locks and signature thumbs up.

This illustration released by Antonio Battaglia shows toilet paper wrapped in mock-up packaging, featuring a cartoon image in the likeness of President Donald Trump. Antonio Battaglia / via AP

The toilet paper, which is said to be starting in a limited run later this year, will be marketed using the slogans "Softness without borders" and "This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for," the Associated Press reported.

Battaglia has also told several media outlets he plans to donate 30 percent of the proceeds to organizations helping migrants entering the United States.

There's no word yet on whether the idea has caused a covfefe — err, kerfuffle — with the Trump Organization.

The former New York businessman has been known to carefully protect his brand and has several trademarks on the word "Trump" around the world. An email to the Trump Organization was not immediately returned.