President Donald J. Trump hit back at Nordstrom this morning on Twitter after the retailer said it wasn't buying his daughter Ivanka's clothing line for this season.

"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom," wrote Trump. "She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

The tweet was sent at 10:51 a.m., twenty-one minutes after the president's daily intelligence briefing was scheduled to start.

The official Twitter account of the president, @POTUS, later retweeted the posting from his personal @realDonaldTrump account.

The blowup comes six days after Nordstrom announced it would not order Ivanka's collection this season. The luxury department store chain denied that the move was in response to a #GrabYourWallet campaign orchestrated to get the store to stop carrying Ivanka Trump's brand in protest of her father's policies.

Nordstrom didn't respond to a request for comment. In a statement last week it said it routinely trims brands each year and "in this case, based on the brand's performance we've decided not to buy it for this season."

Trump's tweet appeared in the middle of a news cycle that has Trump's travel ban on majority Muslim countries facing a skeptical federal appeals court. Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and her colleagues were also catching airtime as they objected to Warren being silenced in a Senate debate.

It will likely draw fresh attention to the entanglements between Trump's family business and his presidential power.

Already, Democratic Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey has retweeted Trump, adding "CC: @OfficeGovEthics."

Nordstrom's stock briefly ticked down after the President's tweet, then recovered.