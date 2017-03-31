"April is the cruelest month," the poet T.S. Eliot famously penned. He obviously wasn't considering all the awesome retail deals the month ushers in.

Shoppers can find top-notch savings on seasonal apparel, Easter goodies, garden gear and furniture, and deals surrounding Tax Day (April 18), and Earth Day (April 22). Also, a variety of retailers are celebrating Administrative Professionals' Day (April 26) with snazzy discounts.

We've rounded up a list of some of the best deals, along with exclusive tips from retail experts.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed The Best Easter Chocolate, As Decided By A Toddler 3:38 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/647533123690" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Seasonal Clothing and Shoes

Finally we can ditch those clunky winter coats! And slip into some sweet savings.

"The general rule for dressing yourself in deals is to wait about two months after a new season of apparel hits stores before cashing in on sizable discounts," noted Benjamin Glaser, features editor with DealNews. "Many retailers began debuting their spring merchandise in February, which means April is the two-month mark. You'll see the warm weather in full effect with deals like sandals at JCPenney for $15 (discounted by $25), polo shirts for $3 (discounted by $9) at Sierra Trading Post, and lots of deals on linen clothing, shorts, and more."

Glaser suggests checking out the Eddie Bauer Spring Sale, the Hollister Spring Sale, and the Michael Kors at Spring sale. Also consider Forever 21's BOGO on sale items, running through April 2.

And don't forget some new kicks. Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot says now is the time to find deals on a variety of shoes.

"Shoes, especially athletic/tennis shoes, are upwards of 30 percent off [in some stores]. Winter styles need to be cleared out to make way for new spring and summer styles like sandals. Right now Macy's is offering $10 cash back for online purchases of $50 [or more] and you can score 12 percent off plus free shipping with code RETAILMENOT at New Balance."

Brent Shelton, online shopping expert at FatWallet, recommends using Ebates.com to earn up to 20 percent cash back on "nearly any spring fashion purchase imaginable."

Garden Tools and Patio Furniture

"Whether just getting out in the yard for the first time, or pushing past lawn prep and into spring projects, April offers savings from huge lawn and garden deals through the month," said Shelton. "Expect 20 percent off and more on lawn seed, fertilizers, perennial bulbs and plants, shrubs and trees, and many of the tools to do the work. Plus, bigger-ticket items like patio furniture, grills and lawn equipment will be on sale with savings that beat May and June prices on these items."

Home Depot has slashed the prices on select patio furniture such as the Hampton Bay Pembrey 7-Piece Patio Dining Set, retailing for $629, down from $899, through April 9. Sears has marked down items such as the Craftsman Pro Series 33" 357cc Two Stage Snowblower with Power Steering, available for $1599.98, down from $2199.99. Lowes has launched Spring Black Friday Deals, an event that touts savings for green-thumbed shoppers.

Easter Candy, Crafts, Baskets, and Flowers

"Most major retailers bring timely savings on candy, gift baskets, decorations," said Shelton.

Kendal Perez, savings expert for CouponSherpa points to See's Candies, which is featuring $5 off in-store purchases of $30 or more through April 16 with this printable coupon. Over at Hobby Lobby, you can save 40 percent on Easter crafts, decor, and party supplies through April 17. At Jet.com, take 15 percent off select candy brands for Easter (with a maximum discount of $30) through April 18 using the promo code EASTERCANDY15. 1800Baskets is touting 20 percent off Easter baskets through April 17 with the promo code BUNNYHOP, and Easter floral arrangements are discounted at FTD, which is offering 20 percent off through May 1.

Expect bigger Easter deals to pop up once the holiday has come and gone. Stores will be trying to move all that cute and sugary inventory.

"Easter is on April 16, [so] look for clearance sales to start on the 17th," said retail expert Courtney Jespersen at NerdWallet. "Retailers will be motivated to move their plush bunnies and marshmallow Peeps off the shelf, so expect clearance-level prices to kick in toward the end of the month."

Tax Day Freebies

Didn't get the tax refund you were hoping for? Don't be blue; retailers have freebies for you!

"Each year on tax day, retailers, restaurants and all sorts of other businesses give away freebies," said Jespersen. "In past years, giveaways have run the gamut from cheeseburgers and cookies to shaved ice and paper shredding."

Most of these freebies haven't yet been announced, but it's likely that past participants will continue their savings tradition. In the past, Arby's has served curly fries for free on Tax Day, and AMC gave out popcorn at no charge.

"Check social media in the days preceding April 18 for promotions and redemption instructions," said Jespersen.

Keep in mind that Tax Day is occurring during National Park Week, so consider forgetting all about money and getting some fresh air for free at parks waiving their fees.

Earth Day Deals

"Earth Day falls on April 22 and select retailers celebrate with discounts and giveaways to eco-friendly consumers," said Perez, "In the past, we've seen such retailers as Target, Wegmans, The Disney Store and Natural Grocers give out free reusable bags to shoppers who brought in plastic shopping bags for recycling.

"Last year, American Eagle hosted an Earth Day Event offering $10 to $40 off orders, depending on how much shoppers spent. Peet's Coffee & Tea offered 15 percent off all organic products while Starbucks and Caribou Coffee have offered free or discounted coffee during previous Earth Days for patrons who purchased or brought in reusable tumblers."

As with Tax Day freebies, Earth Day deals crop up close to the actual holiday, so keep in the loop on social media.

Administrative Professionals' Day Perks

Administrative professionals exist in all sorts of fields, and fittingly, all sorts of retailers are honoring the day (April 26) with deals.

"Many flower and gift companies extend discounts for the event, ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent off," said Perez.

Perez expects similar offers to those we saw last year from vendors such as Gourmet Gift Baskets, which touted 10 percent off orders; Gift Tree, which featured 20 percent off select gifts; SpaFinder which touted $10 off gift card purchases of $100 or more, and ClubsGalore which touted $10 off Administrative Professionals' Day orders.

Restaurants are also keen on this workers' holiday, motivating companies to take employees out to lunch with special offers.

"Last year, Outback offered up to 20 percent off lunch, while Z'Tejas offered a free slice of fudge pie for administrative professionals and Macaroni Express promoted BOGO free on Express Lunch entrees," noted Perez.

Yet again, pay attention to social media. And if you're an administrative professional, maybe send a gentle reminder to your boss.