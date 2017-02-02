What To Buy In February: TVs, Winter Clothes, Tax Software, and V-Day Deals

February may be one of the chilliest months of the year, but retailers are hosting some hot sales around President's Day, Valentine's Day, and the Super Bowl.

This month shoppers can expect to find savings on TVs, winter apparel, tax software, and assorted items and activities surrounding Valentine's Day.

Also, National Frozen Yogurt Day is February 6, so snow or shine, expect deals on this frosty snack. National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day are both on February 9, so clear your plates for those treats, too!

Big Screen TVs

The Super Bowl is just days away, and electronics retailers are ramping up discounts on TVs.

"Aside from Black Friday, the Super Bowl is one of the best times of the year to walk away with a low price on a TV," said Courtney Jespersen, retail expert at NerdWallet. "Discounts will be plentiful as football fans gear up for the big game."

Best Buy has slashed prices off select LG 4K UHD TVs by up to 25 percent, and H.H. Gregg has 40 percent off TVs, with a free soundbar on select Samsung HD TV purchases. Sears and Target are also touting some major TV savings action.

With so many deals flooding the marketplace, consumers may find it challenging to choose just which TV is the best for the optimal game watching experience. Brent Shelton, online shopping expert at FatWallet, says that for the most enhanced sports action viewing, buyers should consider "models with at least 120 Hz Refresh Rates; 240 Hz is optimum but can be pricey."

Winter Apparel

"The whole month (especially President's Day) is a great time to get the last of winter apparel on clearance," said Benjamin Glaser, features editor with DealNews. "Check out scarves, hats, coats, and sweaters for as little as $10 from department stores and clothing stores."

Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot, notes that in Februaries past, "big name brands like Ann Taylor, Banana Republic and Express offer upwards of 40 percent over the holiday weekend."

You may have to wait until closer to the holiday to access the biggest deals, but currently, Macy's is offering 25 percent off The North Face winter wear, and you can get 15 percent off sitewide at JCPenney, via RetailMeNot using the code RMN15. Columbia's winter sale has also begun, offering savings from 25 to 50 percent off through February 13.

Valentine's Day Deals

Valentine's Day gifts and dates can rack up a bill, but Glaser insists that the sales are out there — if you hunt for them.

"Check eBay and Groupon during the first week of the month," said Glaser. "Last year, consumers could pick up $25 of store credit for $20 on eBay, and then get an additional 25 percent off select items on 1-800-Flowers if you used Visa Checkout. Look for similar promotions this year."

Overstock.com has select jewelry and watches on sale for up to 20 percent off, as well as up to 70 percent off home items with its Valentine's Home Event sale. You can also find lingerie on clearance at Macy's, as well as up to 50 percent off lingerie during Forever 21's semi-annual lingerie sale, which is running in store and online while supplies last.

Chocolates are another Valentine's Day favorite, and while we can expect to see plenty of discounts on these items after the holiday, you can also save on them ahead of the big day.

"If you're looking for chocolates, it's tough to find discounts, but check Godiva, Lindt, and Ghirardelli for flash sales and discounts on individual items," said Glaser.

Tax Filing Software

While the deadline to file your 2016 taxes isn't until April, consumers should look into filing soon to get the best savings on tax services.

"During this time of year tax software brands are competing for business — which means they're also heavily discounting their services up to 30 percent off," said Skirboll.

H&R Block is offering 30 percent off all its tax software products throughout the month. Through February 19, TurboTax is offering a discount of 20 percent on its online federal products.

Frozen Yogurt, Pizza, and Bagels

Mark your calendars: February hosts some tasty holidays including February 6, which is National Frozen Yogurt Day, and February 9, which is both National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day.

"Search social media for offers happening near you," said Jespersen, adding that Yogurtland is dishing out a free 5-ounce cup of froyo from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations on February 6, while supplies last.