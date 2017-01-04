Worn out from all the holiday shopping you had to take care of the last couple months? Let these January deals reinvigorate you.

This month, retailers are rolling in sales on a variety of categories including apparel, holiday decorations, linens, and fitness-related products and memberships.

To help you get the most savings, we've compiled a list of some of the best deals, along with some tips from retail experts.

Holiday Decorations

The last thing you probably want to see, let alone buy right now, are holiday decorations — but this is when you stand to save the most money.

"The best time to purchase holiday decorations is at the end of December or beginning of January," said Courtney Jespersen, retail expert at NerdWallet. "Act now to take advantage of discounts in the neighborhood of 50 to 80 percent off on wreaths, stockings, wrapping paper, inflatables, artificial trees, and more."

Wayfair is having a clearance on holiday decor items, slashing prices by as much as 70 percent through January 5, Jespersen added. At Pier 1 Imports, all Christmas decorations are half off; as are trees, lights, and decorations at Kmart. Over at Pottery Barn's winter warehouse sale, you can save as much as 70 percent on holiday decor. Keep in mind that not all these marked down items scream Christmas. Take these woven textured premium flicker flameless candles, retailing for $34.99, down from $74.

Linens

"Since the late 1800s, January has been the month of 'white sales,' when all kinds of linens go on sale," said Sara Skirboll, retail and trends expert at RetailMeNot. "Many stores like Williams-Sonoma, Kohl's and JCPenney slash prices on sheets and bedding to make way for new spring merchandise."

Consumers can save 40 percent off sale items from Sheex, using the code BYE2016, and up to 70 percent off select items on Overstock.com's White Sale. For its White Sale, JCPenney is presently offering 30 to 50 percent off, and through January 22, you can save up to 25 percent on the Nordstrom At Home Collection. Also check out FatWallet.com for a variety of coupon codes applicable for savings on LinensBargains.com.

Fitness Gear and Memberships

Is one of your New Year's resolutions to get fit? If so, you should have no problem finding deals to help get you on your (treadmill) path.

"Stores will compete to get some of your business as you shop for new gear," said Benjamin Glaser, features editor with DealNews. "Last year, stores like Dick's Sporting Goods, Target, Sears, and NordicTrack had discounts of 25 percent to 50 percent on select sporting and fitness goods, including additional discounts on items that were already on clearance. Groupon even had sales of up to 90 percent off fitness deals."

Bowflex's New Year sale can save you bundles on home gym equipment like the Bowflex Treadclimber TC100, marked down from $3207 to $2199, with free shipping. Via FatWallet.com you can find an assortment of coupons usable on BeachBody.com, and Jespersen notes that currently Dick's Sporting Goods is touting 25 percent off select fitness fear and FG Pro accessories. Over at Sears, you can save up to 50 percent on workout gear such as the Best Choice Products Total Body 2-in-1 Vertical Climber Magnetic Exercise Bike Fitness Machine, retailing for $199.99, down from $399.99.

Remember that gyms are hoping to bring in a ton of new members this time of year, and while many gyms say their "no initiation fee" and other specials end on December 31, you may find gyms extending offers into January, when those New Year's resolutions are really kicking in.

Clothes

"Apparel deals dominate after-Christmas sales," said Glaser. "Last year, some of our most popular sales early in the month included discounts from Nordstrom, Target, Banana Republic, and Columbia. Sales went as high as 70 percent off select items (at Amazon), with most discounts around 40 percent or 50 percent off, plus additional discounts on clearance items."

Old Navy is offering discounts of up to 60 percent site-wide (online only), and 6pm.com is hosting a particularly fun sale, slashing the prices of select apparel and accessories down to $20.17. Through January 8, you can save 40 percent off a purchase at American Apparel, using a coupon code available from Groupon.

Glaser suggests that savvy shoppers be on the lookout for deals on winter apparel such as wool sweaters, heavy coats, hats, and scarves.

Spaghetti Day

What would a new month be without a novel consumer holiday? Especially if that day involves pasta.

"January 4 is National Spaghetti Day, and if restaurants repeat history, they'll dish up 'buy one, get one free' deals," said Jespersen. Remember that you may need to bring a coupon to claim an offer.

Also, keep an eye on your favorite pasta place's social media pages — that's likely where you can find the most up to the minute news on any specials.