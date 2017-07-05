Barbecues and fireworks aren't the only perks we get this month; we can also anticipate some sweet savings.

Consumers can find deals on tons of seasonal products such as air conditioners, outdoor furniture, grills, and summer apparel. They can also expect to score on electronics and other higher-end items through Amazon, which kicks off its annual Prime Day on July 11.

We've rounded up some of the best sales along with tips from retail experts.

Air Conditioners Sales So Cool, They're Selling Out

It may seem unlikely to get a great price on an air conditioner at peak season, but some retailers are reducing prices on these and other major appliances.

But you better hurry, 'cuz they're going fast.

"Those interested need be prepared to jump on these inventory sales prices, especially the top-rated products that sell out quickly vs. getting stuck with a lesser value item that isn’t as efficient for keeping things cold," said Brent Shelton, online shopping expert at FatWallet. "Pricing on similar products such as coolers, ice makers, dehumidifiers, and related smart home devices decrease for special sales during this month, too."

Sears has a number of air conditioners on sale, including the Koldfront 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote, reduced from $499.99 to $359.00, as well as the RCA 12,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner with Remote Control, marked down from $447.99 to $319.99. Best Buy also has a selection of air conditioners in its sale section including the Whynter — Eco-Friendly 8000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, priced at $319.99 (originally $554.99), and the Whynter — 13,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $405.99, down from $654.99. Some of Best Buy's sale items in this category have already sold out, so definitely heed Shelton's advice and don't delay.

Skimpy Prices on Summer Apparel

"It's actually the midpoint of the summer retail season, so stores are already making room for fall clothing," Benjamin Glaser, features editor at DealNews, told NBC News.

Shoppers shouldn't fall for any modest sales, either, with Glaser recommending that shoppers look for at least 50 percent off at their favorite stores and brands.

You can also save on shoes at DSW, which is featuring tons of summer styles for men, women, and kids of up to 70 percent off through July 5. Get 75 percent off undies, tees, and other cotton essentials over at Hanes' clearance sale, on through July 5.

Fashionistas can go to town at Club Monaco, which is hosting up to 60 percent off sales (when you take an extra 30 percent off sale styles in-store and online) through July 30, as well as at Zara, as its annual summer sale ushers in savings of 50 percent or more through July 31.

No Better Time to Save on Grills and Outdoor Furniture

“July is one of the strongest months of the year for discounts in the grilling and outdoor category," said Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot. "New models normally are released in August, which means retailers need to clear inventory to make room for newer options."

Most anywhere that sells grills is hosting a sale on select items, but a few sales stand out: the Char Broil Performance 475 4-Burner Cart Gas Grill is currently on sale at Amazon for$159.00 (marked down from $349.99), and the the Char-Broil Performance TRU Infrared 450 3-Burner Cart Gas Grill, marked down from 259.99 to $185.64, also at Amazon.

In the outdoor furniture department, take up to 50 percent off outdoor furniture at Crate & Barrel all the way through August 1.

Amazon Prime Day: An Electronics Extravaganza

Amazon is keeping the lid tight on exactly what it will feature on Prime Day (July 11), but it’s safe to bet on mighty markdowns on Amazon-branded electronics.

"Shoppers should look for savings on Amazon-branded products like the Fire HD and TV Sticks, Kindle, and Echo Dot and Tap devices," said Kendal Perez, savings expert for CouponSherpa. "Lightning deals are prevalent through Prime Day, so shoppers should watch for these limited-time offers and be decisive. Other deals from previous events include HDTVs, gaming consoles, laptops and luggage, but savings are not limited to these product categories. Last year, Amazon offered $10 off orders of $20 or more for Amazon shoppers who ordered through their Echo and Alexa devices."

If you're not a Prime member but want to access these deals, you can sign up for a free monthly trial membership. Members should also download the Amazon app to get daily deal updates.

Top It off With Free Ice Cream

"It wouldn’t be a new month without a new set of National food freebie days," Courtney Jespersen, a retail expert at NerdWallet, told NBC News. "Our favorite this month is National Ice Cream Day — Sunday, July 16."

Major players in the frozen dessert space like Baskin Robbins, Carvel, and Dairy Queen should continue their tradition of celebrating the holiday with freebies, but also try your local diners and bakeries — many are likely to be churning out a timely treat. Checking your fave spots’ social media posts is the best way to discover last minute promotions.