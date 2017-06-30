Amazon is having a banner year and now the company's self-created shopping holiday, Amazon Prime Day, could also bring the company its biggest day of sales - ever.

The third annual Amazon Prime Day starts with early access to deals on July 10th before the official big day on July 11th. Amazon is promising "hundreds of thousands" of deals, with new bargains popping up every five minutes.

Amazon said Prime Day 2016 brought it its biggest sales day ever, with global orders rising 60 percent compared to the previous year. This year could be even bigger, Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, told NBC News.

"In terms of Prime Day 2017, they'll crush the number of items they sold on Prime Day last year. We expect Amazon will sell 30 to 40 percent more items on Prime Day 2017 vs. Prime Day 2016," Munster said. "While this is a jump up in sales, it will be lower growth than last year."

A worker gathers items for delivery from the warehouse floor at Amazon's distribution center in Phoenix on Nov. 22, 2013. Ralph D. Freso / Reuters file

Market Track, a market intelligence company, surveyed 1,200 adults on whether they would shop Prime Day deals and found 58 percent said they would, up from 34 percent the previous year.

Increased participation in Amazon's Prime program, which costs $99 annually, and publicity before the event were pinpointed by Market Track as two reasons why this year will be the biggest ever.

While Amazon's distribution centers will undoubtedly be frenetic, a successful Prime Day also takes some planning on the customer's part to ensure you don't miss a deal.

Amazon's app allows you to build a list of deals you want to "watch." The moment they go live, you'll get a push notification so you can make your purchase.

Oh, and if it isn't clear yet how badly Amazon wants you to spend money with them on Prime Day, they're even offering a $10 credit - but with a caveat.

If you stream an Amazon Prime video for the first time ever to eligible devices, including devices Amazon's Fire TV, Fire TV sticks, various streaming media players, game consoles and smart TVs, only then will you be rewarded with your $10.