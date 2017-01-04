The makers of MyPillow might be in for some sleepless nights.

On Tuesday the Better Business Bureau slapped the foam pillow maker with an "F" rating and revoked its accreditation, the latest in a series of mounting problems for the manufacturer.

With infomercials blanketing the airwaves, the patented pillow maker advertised a $90 buy-one-get-one "sale." But the "sale" never ended, the BBB said.

"Continuous BOGO offers, which can then be constructed as an item's regular, everyday price, violate not only BBB's code of Advertising — which all BBB Accredited Businesses agree to abide by — but also other state and national organizations' rules," Dana Badgerow, president and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota, told local NBC affiliate KARE.

The BBB said it had received 232 complaints about the company, a "substantial number" of which were about the BOGO offer confusion.

The BBB noted other issues such as "As Seen on TV" claims on the boxes that weren't actually seen during television broadcast and a "full warranty" that wasn't actually "full."

MyPillow company CEO Mike Lindell told NBC News "we run sales and specials for our customers, so that we can give as many people as possible the chance to have a great night's sleep." He said he was "terribly disappointed by the BBB's decision."

"How can a company that is all made in the U-S and has the best customer service and the best product go from an A+ to an F because they don't want me to continue an ad that is very helpful to my customers for Christmas?" he said.

The company reportedly said it couldn't stop the BOGO offer for now but would look into doing it later in 2017.

In November the company settled for $1 million a false advertising lawsuit with several California counties over its health claims. Earlier last year a class action suit was proposed against the company over allegedly misleading advertising claims.