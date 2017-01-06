Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Business
Economy
Business

Economy Added 156,000 Jobs Last Month vs 178,000 Expected

by Jeff Cox, CNBC

advertisement

The U.S. economy added 156,000 jobs in December, an increase that fell short of analyst expectations of 178,000 but demonstrated a healthy labor market and a record 75th straight month of job growth.

The latest monthly figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics brought total job gains in 2016 to 2.2 million, a decline of about half a million from the previous year.

Unemployment edged slightly higher to 4.7 percent from November's nine-year low of 4.6 percent.

An employee prepares a diesel engine for installation into a truck at the Mack Truck cab and vehicle assembly plant in Macungie, Pennsylvania. Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

But the big story may be the bump in wages, which showed the biggest gain in seven years. Average hourly wages jumped 10 cents to $26, a 2.9 percent year-on-year gain.

The final report of 2016 also comes as the U.S. prepares for what could be a significant shift ahead. President-elect Donald Trump has promised aggressive fiscal measures including tax cuts and higher domestic spending to pull the economy out of the steady but below-trend gains it has seen during Barack Obama's eight years as president.

Related: Eight Years Later, What is President Obama's Economic Legacy?

The Fed in December enacted its first interest rate hike in a year and is expected to increase as many as three times in 2017. The jobs report is a key component for central bank policymakers.

Jeff Cox, CNBC
Topics Economy, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story An Obamacare Repeal Could Affect Your Workday — and Your Retirement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement