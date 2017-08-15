The head of the Alliance for American Manufacturing Tuesday became the fourth business leader to leave President Donald Trump's Manufacturing Jobs Initiative, saying it was "the right thing for me to do."

Scott Paul, who is also president of Keep it Made in the USA, joined the CEOs of Merck, Intel, and Under Armour, who left Monday in wake of Trump's initial remarks following the racially-charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump had unleashed a Twitter blast earlier in the day against the CEOs who left his business advisory council and boasted that he would easily replace them.

"For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on," he tweeted Tuesday morning, adding at the end, "JOBS!"

This wave of exits is about to become a "tsunami," Richard Levick, CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based LEVICK crisis management and public relations firm, told NBC News.

"There is a greater risk for CEOs staying on this council than leaving. This is a president who until this past weekend only dog whistled to the far right," he said. "Now, CEOs cannot remain and face their customers or shareholders or anyone they may want to face and say they care about diversity."

By staying, the CEOs theoretically got one-on-one face time with Trump and the opportunity to make the case for their own business and political interests. And of course there's the prestige factor. Or they may see serving the president, whatever they think of him, as their patriotic duty, as Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has said.

"There's always an upside to participating in a White House council," said Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow at the left-leaning Brookings think tank. "You get access to decision makers , access to the President. These are coveted slots that people like because they can try and get their point of view across about things that affect their industry."

One other mitigating factor may be that a single tweet from the president directed at a company can temporarily ding stock prices and inspire a magnifying storm of angry tweets from his followers, along with unwanted follow-up news coverage.

President Donald Trump listens as Intel CEO Brian Krzanich speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Feb. 8, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP file

After Merck CEO Ken Frazier announced on Monday his decision to leave, the president immediately singled him out in a tweet, saying, "Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!"

While it's not that unusual, historically speaking, for the C-suite to clash with their commander in chief and for words to get heated, political observers say this time is different.

In the 1930s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt called business leaders "malefactors of great wealth" and companies balked at the New Deal social programs he enacted, likening them to socialism.

After the president went on a recreational hunting safari in Africa, J.P. Morgan quipped "Let every lion do his duty."

Later, President John F. Kennedy, concerned over inflation, jawboned the steel companies after they hiked prices, saying that his father had told him all business leaders were "SOBs." One steel magnate retorted that "higher steel prices cause inflation like wet streets cause rain," though the industry did retract some of its price increases.

"Usually it's over business issues," said Richard Sylla, a professor of economics at the New York University Stern School of Business. "The business leaders are taking a moral stance on fundamental American issues."

Business leaders have to weigh these upsides against the prospect of employee and customer backlash against being associated with a polarizing president.

At least one more member of the council suggests that the bargain hasn't paid off.

In a statement, AFL-CIO union leader Richard L. Trumka noted that the President’s Manufacturing Council "has yet to hold any real meeting" and that his organization is "assessing our role."

Kamarck said the companies may have contributed to discussions on getting rid of regulation, but besides a February meeting the group had accomplished "nothing substantive."

Levick had a bit of PR advice for the president: "It's time to disband the councils."