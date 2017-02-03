Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Business
Economy
Business

First Jobs Report of Trump Era Shows Solid Gains, Weaker Wages

by Lucy Bayly

advertisement

In the first employment report of Donald Trump's presidency, the economy gained 227,000 jobs during the month of January, surpassing economists' predictions of 175,000.

However, the unemployment rate edged up from a steady 4.7 percent to 4.8 percent, and wages rose by just 0.1 percent ( three cents per hour) — a sharp difference from December's solid 2.5 percent gain, according to Friday's statistics from the Bureau of Labor.

The retail sector added the most positions — a total of 46,000 — with construction gaining 36,000 jobs and financial activities increasing by 32,000 jobs. Professional and technical services went up by 23,000; bars and restaurants added 30,000 jobs; and health care contributed 18,000.

Lucy Bayly
Topics Economy
First Published
Next Story Recovery Skipped Workers Without Degrees, Turning Them To Trump
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement