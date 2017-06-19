Feedback
Dow Hits Another Record High as Amazon, Tech Stocks Soar

by Lucy Bayly

Stocks opened at a record high Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average topping 21,453 as tech stocks rebounded from a lackluster prior week.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Stocks in Google, Apple, and Alphabet all saw gains of around one percent Monday morning as tech leaders prepared for a summit at the White House. Shares in Amazon reached an all-time high of $1,017 as investors digested the online giant's proposed acquisition of Whole Foods.

Monday's open roundly beat out last week's record high of 21,397.

The S&P gained close to 10 points, hitting 2,445; while the Nasdaq — which now includes Altaba, Yahoo's new holding company — rose 0.73 points to 6,196.

"I don't see any reason for excessive optimism or pessimism right now," Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab, told CNBC.

