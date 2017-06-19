Stocks opened at a record high Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average topping 21,453 as tech stocks rebounded from a lackluster prior week.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Stocks in Google, Apple, and Alphabet all saw gains of around one percent Monday morning as tech leaders prepared for a summit at the White House. Shares in Amazon reached an all-time high of $1,017 as investors digested the online giant's proposed acquisition of Whole Foods.

Monday's open roundly beat out last week's record high of 21,397.

The S&P gained close to 10 points, hitting 2,445; while the Nasdaq — which now includes Altaba, Yahoo's new holding company — rose 0.73 points to 6,196.

"I don't see any reason for excessive optimism or pessimism right now," Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab, told CNBC.