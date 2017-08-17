The Dow Jones took a triple-digit dive on Thursday afternoon as investors worried about President Donald Trump's ability to pursue his pro-growth policies.

Markets also remained on edge after a terror attack in the center of Barcelona killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 50.

Underscoring both events, the VIX "fear" index that gauges volatility on Wall Street spiked to 25 percent on Thursday afternoon.

In addition, stocks were rattled earlier in the day following speculation of White House Economic Adviser Gary Cohn's possible departure.

A White House official said Cohn "intends to remain in his position as NEC director ... nothing's changed."

"The concern would be if Gary Cohn would decide that if he needs to take a safe step that a lot of CEOs did, it will be very difficult to move forward with pro-growth tax reforms," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

Investors have also been assessing minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting that showed growing concerns over weak inflation, muddying the path of interest rate hikes. Weak inflation has spurred concerns that the Fed may have to cool its monetary tightening pace even though the economy is growing moderately and the unemployment rate is at a 16-year low.

All 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with technology index's 1.17 percent fall topping the list.

Walmart was down 2.30 percent after the retailer reported a drop in margins due to continued price cuts and investments in its e-commerce operations.