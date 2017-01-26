President Trump on Dow 20K: ‘I’m Very Proud of That’

Jessica Kourkounis | Getty Images

President Donald Trump weighed in on the Dow Jones industrial average reaching the 20,000 milestone, saying he was "very proud."

In his first network interview from the White House on Wednesday, Trump discussed success in his first week in office, including Dow 20K.

"The first time in history. I'm very proud of that. Now we have to go up, up, up," Trump told ABC News.

On Wednesday, the Dow broke above 20,000 for the first time, rising about 150 points as Boeing, Goldman Sach,s and IBM contributed the most gains.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also hit highs. The S&P advanced 0.8 percent to a new all-time high, with financials rising more than 1.5 percent. Nasdaq composite gained 0.99 percent, also notching a record high.