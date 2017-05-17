Wall Street took a battering on Wednesday as the heightened political turmoil in Washington led many investors to seriously question whether President Donald Trump will be able to push through any real pro-business reform measures.

The Dow Jones opened 170 points lower and continued its freefall all morning, at one point shedding 289 points. By midday it settled somewhat, at a low of 20,725 — a loss of over 250 points from Tuesday's close.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Donald Trump Is Having a Very Bad Month 1:54 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/946117699937" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It's the worst day for stocks since 2016. Financials led the sell-off, with Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Bank of America all down more than 2 percent.

"This is clearly Washington-driven," Michael Shaoul, chairman and CEO of Marketfield Asset Management, told CNBC. "It's a lot like 1998-99, when the market had to deal with the [Monica] Lewinsky scandal."

Seemingly unflappable until now, investors are clearly spooked that the heightened drama in Washington — including the revelation that Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to halt an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — will swallow up the passage of Trump's promised regulatory reforms and pro-growth agenda.

Related: Comey Memo Has White House in a Tailspin

Stocks weren't the only metric impacted by the drama engulfing the White House. The dollar dropped back to pre-election levels; and the "fear" index — the CBOE Volatility Index, which measures the fragility of markets — soared by 20 percent on Wednesday, marking the largest gain in eight months.

Predictions that President Trump would be impeached hit a high of 27 percent on Wednesday, according to the online betting site PredictIt.

"An impeachment proceeding would blow the market away," Jack Welch, former CEO of General Electric, told CNBC.